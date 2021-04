Yeah, this is what I'm thinking too. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets pulled from production in the next couple of days to weeks.



I think weíre about to head into some uncharted waters really. I expect the EMA will temporarily pull the licence this week, Iíd also expect the MHRA to go against that and still recommend it. Perhaps by the end of the week the MHRA might recommend it not used on a very particular subset of the population depending on their data. But I think the MHRA will continue to recommend itís general use and we enter into a bit of an unknown - will the public still go along with that advice? This vaccine is still our best route out of this pandemic, even with somewhat restricted use.Edit: would hate to see the work so many put into this vaccine go down this route, Iím probably very biased towards it myself though. But the data is looking like there is an unforeseen complication associated with it. I would hope we donít just bin it completely, itís an amazing feat of UK science and no one should see it as a failure.