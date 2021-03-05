« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53680 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.

I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.

If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.
B0151?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53681 on: Today at 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:36:02 pm
With who?

Why would it?  We've already discounted stupid people. They won't have the vaccine under any circumstances, so no point even mentioning them in the equation.
The groups who have the lowest vaccine confidence (younger people, ethinic minorities, those in deprived areas). They are most opposed to the idea so far in initial polling I'm pretty sure.

If we do studies and it's found that a vaccine passport would lead to more uptake than maybe it's worth consideration. But I think there's a strong chance that threatening people with a ban from society won't increase vaccine confidence and uptake in already skeptical groups.
Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53682 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:34 pm
What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.

I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.

If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.
I think it's important to make sure though that once all this is over, we haven't allowed what is already an authoritarian government to use the pandemic as an excuse to remove our civil liberties long term.  That's how you end up with things like the PATRIOT act for example.

The government are already looking at things like using facial recognition technology for vaccine passports, and we know they're looking at things like voter suppresion through ID laws.  I don't think we should be losing sight of what we thought was mental a year ago at all, because we'll go back to thinking it's mental again a year from now, and by then it will be too late.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53683 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:34 pm
What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.

I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.

If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.

Nail on head.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53684 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:53:29 pm
The groups who have the lowest vaccine confidence (younger people, ethinic minorities, those in deprived areas). They are most opposed to the idea so far in initial polling I'm pretty sure.

If we do studies and it's found that a vaccine passport would lead to more uptake than maybe it's worth consideration. But I think there's a strong chance that threatening people with a ban from society won't increase vaccine confidence and uptake in already skeptical groups.

These are the results from a YouGov survey; https://yougov.co.uk/topics/health/articles-reports/2021/03/05/britons-support-covid-19-vaccine-passport-system


Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53685 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:56:55 pm
I think it's important to make sure though that once all this is over, we haven't allowed what is already an authoritarian government to use the pandemic as an excuse to remove our civil liberties long term.  That's how you end up with things like the PATRIOT act for example.

The government are already looking at things like using facial recognition technology for vaccine passports, and we know they're looking at things like voter suppresion through ID laws.  I don't think we should be losing sight of what we thought was mental a year ago at all, because we'll go back to thinking it's mental again a year from now, and by then it will be too late.

Agree with this completely, I just dont think its relative to the vaccine passport point.
Haaaank

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53686 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:32:25 pm
I know probably 100 people that have had the vaccine (Pzfizer and AZ) and I don't know a single person that died or even had severe issues (Other than the odd person being zonked by flu-type symptoms for a day or two)

It's scaremongering from what I've seen.

The figures for it being safe are very good - AZ for instance has had more than 20,000,000 doses given out and how many deaths/really bad effects? Not too many from what I've seen.

I 100% agree with you and am certainly not questioning it myself as soon and as I get offered it I will be there with bells on, I just found it interesting that it is being 'perceived' differently in other countries. Apart from the naysayers, the whole narrative in the UK from the media, health professionals, government etc. is that the vaccine is safe and everybody who can have it should (which I also agree with), it just seems that the message is not as strong or in some cases the complete opposite in some European countries which I would assume will lead to a much lower overall uptake.
Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53687 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
Agree with this completely, I just dont think its relative to the vaccine passport point.
So you think all of this infrastructure that they would need to build for vaccine passports, sticking facial recognition technology on the door of every pub etc, would simply be thrown in the bin once the pandemic is over?
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53688 on: Today at 02:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:12:22 pm
So you think all of this infrastructure that they would need to build for vaccine passports, sticking facial recognition technology on the door of every pub etc, would simply be thrown in the bin once the pandemic is over?

I can't see it happening.

From what I've seen, it'll be an app that pubs and the like would check.

Where have you seen reports that pubs will have facial recognition added? Sounds like bollocks to me.. But happy to read it if it's real?
A-Bomb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53689 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:15:22 pm
I can't see it happening.

From what I've seen, it'll be an app that pubs and the like would check.

Where have you seen reports that pubs will have facial recognition added? Sounds like bollocks to me.. But happy to read it if it's real?

Utter bollocks mate - I work for a company who sells facial recognition solutions, it simply would not be financial viable for every pub, club, restaurant to stick one on their entrances, particularly after the financial hammering they've had in the past 12 months.
Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53690 on: Today at 02:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:15:22 pm
I can't see it happening.

From what I've seen, it'll be an app that pubs and the like would check.

Where have you seen reports that pubs will have facial recognition added? Sounds like bollocks to me.. But happy to read it if it's real?
It's in the Indie SAGE link I posted to you earlier.

But also just Google 'vaccine passports facial recognition' if you don't believe me.
Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53691 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 02:12:04 pm
I 100% agree with you and am certainly not questioning it myself as soon and as I get offered it I will be there with bells on, I just found it interesting that it is being 'perceived' differently in other countries. Apart from the naysayers, the whole narrative in the UK from the media, health professionals, government etc. is that the vaccine is safe and everybody who can have it should (which I also agree with), it just seems that the message is not as strong or in some cases the complete opposite in some European countries which I would assume will lead to a much lower overall uptake.


I still can't get past the notion that the O-AZ is the only vaccine produced on a not-for-profit basis, and this is a factor in some of the disinformation/scare-story campaigns.

Other pharma giants are forecast to make $tens-of-billions, and money, as they say, talks.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/06/from-pfizer-to-moderna-whos-making-billions-from-covid-vaccines
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53692 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:05:48 pm
These are the results from a YouGov survey; https://yougov.co.uk/topics/health/articles-reports/2021/03/05/britons-support-covid-19-vaccine-passport-system



Exactly - I think one of the reasons the govt were looking at this idea of vaccine 'passports' was that, when pubs are re-opened, the younger age groups who might be more likely not to have a vaccine, would be persuaded to do so if it meant being able to go to the pub.....especially if it was brought in before all the younger age groups were vaccinated.
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53693 on: Today at 02:30:23 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:53:29 pm
The groups who have the lowest vaccine confidence (younger people, ethinic minorities, those in deprived areas). They are most opposed to the idea so far in initial polling I'm pretty sure.

If we do studies and it's found that a vaccine passport would lead to more uptake than maybe it's worth consideration. But I think there's a strong chance that threatening people with a ban from society won't increase vaccine confidence and uptake in already skeptical groups.
well if they are skeptical they aren't going to take it, but tell them that they won't be able to go to Macdonalds or to the pub then they may then be persuaded to do so. If they continue to refuse then well I'm sorry but fuck em
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53694 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:05:48 pm
These are the results from a YouGov survey; https://yougov.co.uk/topics/health/articles-reports/2021/03/05/britons-support-covid-19-vaccine-passport-system



that's interesting, even the younger ages group are overwhelming in favour once everyone has been ordered a vaccine
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53695 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:02 pm

And the capacity for mutated variants to develop in unvaccinated people? Variants that might evade the vaccine and leave us back to square one?

If we're going to keep worrying about mutations, we'll be worrying for the rest of our lives and beyond. The virus isn't going to magically vanish, and if we're honest about it, the rest of the world is never going to be fully vaccinated any time soon, and probably not in the next 10 years going by the bullshit politicking we've seen going on with the vaccines.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53696 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 02:35:46 pm
that's interesting, even the younger ages group are overwhelming in favour once everyone has been ordered a vaccine

Not surprising is it? Report today saying maybe 1m people have long Covid and we don't even know what the long term implications of this disease are. We want the world back as normal and if that means that people have to, at least in the short to medium term, show that they have done all they can to be protected against this disease then so be it.

If you don't trust the vaccine then so be it. For the vast majority of others, we should not be forced to stop doing what we want to do to protect people who don't want to take that action.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53697 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Theres loads of data out today.

Vaccine efficacy data against the SA variant

ONS (R still not above 1 with schools open)

High vaccination numbers

Lower IFS

Excellent antibody prevalence in the elderly ....

This is a really really really good day in the battle against covid.  Literally couldnt  get much better.  A year ago, wed have been amazed to be here. 

Go nerds.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53698 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
The fact that the R-number is still below 1 now the schools have been back a while is fantastic, got the Easter break now which will help as well. Really is starting to feel like there's light at the end of the tunnel now.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53699 on: Today at 02:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:47:37 pm
The fact that the R-number is still below 1 now the schools have been back a while is fantastic, got the Easter break now which will help as well. Really is starting to feel like there's light at the end of the tunnel now.
Its been hard though.  Wearing a mask all day every day is unpleasant. As is doing the lateral flow testing..

Still, it saves lives so I cant complain, but I cant wait to get past this.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53700 on: Today at 02:51:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:45:55 pm
Theres loads of data out today.

Vaccine efficacy data against the SA variant

ONS (R still not above 1 with schools open)

High vaccination numbers

Lower IFS

Excellent antibody prevalence in the elderly ....

This is a really really really good day in the battle against covid.  Literally couldnt  get much better.  A year ago, wed have been amazed to be here. 

Go nerds.


Has this been released yet or are we still waiting? Is it just Pfizer or will AZ be included too?
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53701 on: Today at 02:52:43 pm »
Facial recognition cameras to get into pubs? Fucking hell, what are some of you smokin'...?
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53702 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:26 pm

Has this been released yet or are we still waiting? Is it just Pfizer or will AZ be included too?
It was Pfizer .... seemed very effective. Moderna  are currently trialing a tweaked version for it though though
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53703 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:14 pm

I still can't get past the notion that the O-AZ is the only vaccine produced on a not-for-profit basis, and this is a factor in some of the disinformation/scare-story campaigns.

Other pharma giants are forecast to make $tens-of-billions, and money, as they say, talks.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/06/from-pfizer-to-moderna-whos-making-billions-from-covid-vaccines

AZ is going to make billions from it too. It's purely PR. And the ability to offer it is because of money coming from nation states and union states and other third sector contributors, its not Az absorbing costs or risk.

If they were willing to sink their own money into research and development, with the risk that entails, it would be an entirely different prospect.

As it is they have worldwide control over production, and are miles behind what they were due to have produced.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53704 on: Today at 03:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:03:50 pm
AZ is going to make billions from it too. It's purely PR. And the ability to offer it is because of money coming from nation states and union states and other third sector contributors, its not Az absorbing costs or risk.

If they were willing to sink their own money into research and development, with the risk that entails, it would be an entirely different prospect.

As it is they have worldwide control over production, and are miles behind what they were due to have produced.

AZ won't make billions from it if their updated vaccine for variants doesn't meet the same efficacy data as other vaccines, their one simply won't be bought.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53705 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
You can see the AZ being used for 3rd world developing countries primarily, which would be great. If the French and the rest of em want to be vaccine snobs, fuck em. The more of the stuff the better anyway. The Cubans have developed 5 vaccines by themselves too, so it'll be interesting to see how those turn out given their achievements in vaccines in the past.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53706 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:19:11 pm
It's in the Indie SAGE link I posted to you earlier.

But also just Google 'vaccine passports facial recognition' if you don't believe me.


I did that. The sites I visited (that weren't batshit crazy) were talking about entry to Government buildings, airports and the like.

Doing a search for "vaccine passports facial recognition pub" - found the same sites talking about airports etc.

Saw one mention about big festivals.

You'll have to provide links to sites that say pubs will have to get facial recognition software.


Sorry mate, just sounds like absolute made up bollocks but happy to be proven wrong.

As A-Bomb said, it wouldn't be viable. I also used to work for a company that sold facial recognition services and no way normal pubs could get near ever affording it - it was bought by places like nightclubs and casinos and it costs a fortune.



Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53707 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:32:25 pm
I know probably 100 people that have had the vaccine (Pzfizer and AZ) and I don't know a single person that died or even had severe issues (Other than the odd person being zonked by flu-type symptoms for a day or two)

It's scaremongering from what I've seen.

The figures for it being safe are very good - AZ for instance has had more than 20,000,000 doses given out and how many deaths/really bad effects? Not too many from what I've seen.
That happened to me a few weeks back. Absolutely fucked for 12 hours, shaking uncontrollably, shivering, burning up, extreme migraine etc

I spoke to the doctor the next day and she said only people who`ve had the virus in the past have been reacting like that to the AZ jab.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53708 on: Today at 03:32:02 pm »
Alternatively, you could just put infrared scanners, like the ones in shops at the doors, so that it can scan the microchips as you enter the pub.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53709 on: Today at 03:32:19 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 03:30:17 pm
That happened to me a few weeks back. Absolutely fucked for 12 hours, shaking uncontrollably, shivering, burning up, extreme migraine etc

I spoke to the doctor the next day and she said only people who`ve had the virus in the past have been reacting like that to the AZ jab.

Ah right, interesting. I think someone on here was saying before that if you've had the actual virus then the vaccine is even more effective?
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53710 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:32:02 pm
Alternatively, you could just put infrared scanners, like the ones in shops at the doors, so that it can scan the microchips as you enter the pub.

I must admit that I've been getting wifi much better since the jab :D
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53711 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Up until Nov 20, 47% of those aged 65 and over didnt  have a mobile phone with internet capabilities.  Its not as simple as scanning a QR code, there also needs to be alternative physical form of certification which will have to be policed.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53712 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:41:11 pm
Up until Nov 20, 47% of those aged 65 and over didnt  have a mobile phone with internet capabilities.  Its not as simple as scanning a QR code, there also needs to be alternative physical form of certification which will have to be policed.
Youre going to have to have a smart phone to get into anfield next season.... what are old folks going to do?
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53713 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:11:08 pm
AZ won't make billions from it if their updated vaccine for variants doesn't meet the same efficacy data as other vaccines, their one simply won't be bought.
Millions is what I meant to write.

They're not doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, nor are the resources that allow them to make such a positive PR statement from their own pocket.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53714 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:03:31 pm
Millions is what I meant to write.

They're not doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, nor are the resources that allow them to make such a positive PR statement from their own pocket.

They aren't but right now they are doing it not for profit. If their vaccine efficacy remains substantially lower than other vaccines in the future they're going to find it very hard to make any money out of this.
