What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.



I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.



If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.