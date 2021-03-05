What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.
I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.
If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.