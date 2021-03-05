« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1782364 times)

Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53680 on: Today at 01:48:34 pm »
What really irks me about the discussing surrounding vaccine passports, and to be honest its been prevalent throughout the pandemic generally, is people comparing decisions which need to be made in the middle of a pandemic with a world where there is no pandemic.

I keep hearing the argument that if the government had told me Id need a vaccine to go into a pub a year ago that Id have thought it was mental - well yeah, because (just over a year ago) there was no pandemic, so obviously if a vaccine had just been generated for an unknown risk and I was told Id have to have it in order to continue living my life as I am then Id rightly be incredibly inquisitive, but how people can see the astronomical number of deaths, deal with the restrictions that have been almost universal and then see the clear evidence of a vaccine providing a way out of that and reject compulsory vaccination to enter busy indoor environments on the basis that a year ago it would have been seen to be outlandish, just make no sense whatsoever to me.

If people have done their research and concluded that a passport would actually result in a reduction in uptake, then that is a different conversation. But rejecting it on the basis of draconianism, just seems fucking mad to me. Vaccines protect you and everyone around you, theres nothing draconian about that. If people want to reject a vaccine despite all the clear medical evidence as to why thats a bad idea, then its up to them, but I shouldnt have to share a pub with them, both on the basis that its safer not to for health reasons, and, more broadly, because theyre likely to be fucking idiots.
Offline B0151?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53681 on: Today at 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:36:02 pm
With who?

Why would it?  We've already discounted stupid people. They won't have the vaccine under any circumstances, so no point even mentioning them in the equation.
The groups who have the lowest vaccine confidence (younger people, ethinic minorities, those in deprived areas). They are most opposed to the idea so far in initial polling I'm pretty sure.

If we do studies and it's found that a vaccine passport would lead to more uptake than maybe it's worth consideration. But I think there's a strong chance that threatening people with a ban from society won't increase vaccine confidence and uptake in already skeptical groups.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53682 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:34 pm
I think it's important to make sure though that once all this is over, we haven't allowed what is already an authoritarian government to use the pandemic as an excuse to remove our civil liberties long term.  That's how you end up with things like the PATRIOT act for example.

The government are already looking at things like using facial recognition technology for vaccine passports, and we know they're looking at things like voter suppresion through ID laws.  I don't think we should be losing sight of what we thought was mental a year ago at all, because we'll go back to thinking it's mental again a year from now, and by then it will be too late.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53683 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:34 pm
Nail on head.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53684 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:53:29 pm
These are the results from a YouGov survey; https://yougov.co.uk/topics/health/articles-reports/2021/03/05/britons-support-covid-19-vaccine-passport-system


Offline Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53685 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Agree with this completely, I just dont think its relative to the vaccine passport point.
Online Haaaank

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53686 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:32:25 pm
I 100% agree with you and am certainly not questioning it myself as soon and as I get offered it I will be there with bells on, I just found it interesting that it is being 'perceived' differently in other countries. Apart from the naysayers, the whole narrative in the UK from the media, health professionals, government etc. is that the vaccine is safe and everybody who can have it should (which I also agree with), it just seems that the message is not as strong or in some cases the complete opposite in some European countries which I would assume will lead to a much lower overall uptake.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53687 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:06:42 pm
Agree with this completely, I just dont think its relative to the vaccine passport point.
So you think all of this infrastructure that they would need to build for vaccine passports, sticking facial recognition technology on the door of every pub etc, would simply be thrown in the bin once the pandemic is over?
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53688 on: Today at 02:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:12:22 pm
I can't see it happening.

From what I've seen, it'll be an app that pubs and the like would check.

Where have you seen reports that pubs will have facial recognition added? Sounds like bollocks to me.. But happy to read it if it's real?
Online A-Bomb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53689 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:15:22 pm
Utter bollocks mate - I work for a company who sells facial recognition solutions, it simply would not be financial viable for every pub, club, restaurant to stick one on their entrances, particularly after the financial hammering they've had in the past 12 months.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53690 on: Today at 02:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 02:15:22 pm
It's in the Indie SAGE link I posted to you earlier.

But also just Google 'vaccine passports facial recognition' if you don't believe me.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53691 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
I still can't get past the notion that the O-AZ is the only vaccine produced on a not-for-profit basis, and this is a factor in some of the disinformation/scare-story campaigns.

Other pharma giants are forecast to make $tens-of-billions, and money, as they say, talks.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/06/from-pfizer-to-moderna-whos-making-billions-from-covid-vaccines
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53692 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
Exactly - I think one of the reasons the govt were looking at this idea of vaccine 'passports' was that, when pubs are re-opened, the younger age groups who might be more likely not to have a vaccine, would be persuaded to do so if it meant being able to go to the pub.....especially if it was brought in before all the younger age groups were vaccinated.
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53693 on: Today at 02:30:23 pm »
well if they are skeptical they aren't going to take it, but tell them that they won't be able to go to Macdonalds or to the pub then they may then be persuaded to do so. If they continue to refuse then well I'm sorry but fuck em
Online MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53694 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
that's interesting, even the younger ages group are overwhelming in favour once everyone has been ordered a vaccine
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53695 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm »
If we're going to keep worrying about mutations, we'll be worrying for the rest of our lives and beyond. The virus isn't going to magically vanish, and if we're honest about it, the rest of the world is never going to be fully vaccinated any time soon, and probably not in the next 10 years going by the bullshit politicking we've seen going on with the vaccines.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53696 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm »
Not surprising is it? Report today saying maybe 1m people have long Covid and we don't even know what the long term implications of this disease are. We want the world back as normal and if that means that people have to, at least in the short to medium term, show that they have done all they can to be protected against this disease then so be it.

If you don't trust the vaccine then so be it. For the vast majority of others, we should not be forced to stop doing what we want to do to protect people who don't want to take that action.
