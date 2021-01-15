Just got in from work a couple of hours ago. Like theres a festival going on in Manchester, absolutely heaving. It was bound to happen I guess.
Seen that Germany have suspended the AZ vaccine for under 60s. Big shame. Europe are making a mess of the vaccine rollout. Theyre destroying trust in the most widely available one too.
It is widely used worldwide, but is it the most widely available in Europe? Anybody got figures for this? I only know numbers for Germany and it is not the most widely used/available there, first and foremost because of agreed and (less) delivered numbers of doses, it is a bit more than one third of the Pfizer doses so far, but more than J&J.