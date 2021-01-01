"To give the numbers a bit of context: Earlier this month, after about 1.6 million AZ vaccinations and 7 reported cases of CVT, @PEI_Germany said that normally about one case would have been expected in that time window in that number of people."Can see why they've suspended it, based on those figures... Obviously needs more looking into. Do they have a Pfizer supply to make up a shortfall?
Indeed, most are doing the 70+ range at the moment, a function of both limited supplies and initial decision to stick with the shortest interval between vaccinations (though that has changed/is changing in some countries).In any case, as the EU has been short-changed by AZ on doses, the majority comes from Pfizer/BioNTech (AZ accounts for about 1/4 of the overall expected vaccine deliveries in April in Germany for example), so this should not have a huge effect on vaccination progress. Though there may be further hesitance for people to get the AZ vaccine.
Apologies if this has been posted..fucking hell what a shower of selfish twats.BBC News - Covid: 'Madness' as hundreds descend on Nottingham parkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-56575135
I do not have all the numbers, but would think that suspension of AZ for those younger than 55 should not have much of an impact in Germany. Currently they are going through the age bracket of 70 to 80 (my dad got his second jab just this morning, mum will follow on Easter Sunday), so I suppose those entitled to a jab who are younger than 55 are risk groups and carers for risk groups mostly. They can get Pfizer.Mum told me earlier that she heard BioNTech/Pfizer will start delivering more than projected any day now. Had no time to read up and verify this (or not), but it could be due to EMA having approved the extension at the Marburg production facility last week.
I'm 54, group 6, had mine 3 weeks ago, no side effects and no worries that it is not safe. I know about 12 people who have had to AZ between Feb and now and none of them have had ill effects. Every medicine you take has risks, but the risks with this are miniscule.
Your mum is correct. Germany's Pfizer deliveries increase from 1M a week to about 2.5M a week from next week.They are also due a big AZ delivery this week ("the Italian stash"), hopefully the latest announcements won't change their ability to get those doses administered.delete repeated wordsNumbers taken From:https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/fileadmin/Dateien/3_Downloads/C/Coronavirus/Impfstoff/Lieferprognosen_April_2021.pdf
Thought we were gonna be stuck around the 5000 mark but still seems to be coming down
Does Germany get a choice in which vaccines it gets though? Presumably it gets its share of Pfizer based on its population, and likewise with the AZ, it cant just unilaterally say we want more Pfizer and less AZ without someone else in the EU getting less Pfizer doses.
Tuesday at 1:00, stateside, pour moi...
They only suspended it for 3-4 days, they're back using it. My mum finally had her first jab with it (AZ) last weekend, made up!
