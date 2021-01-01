« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53480 on: Today at 08:12:20 am
If the AZ clotting cases are female, is there any study looking at whether they are also on the contraceptive pill?
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53481 on: Today at 08:32:34 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:59:54 am
When I was 15 and saw the GP because of my terrible period pains that kept making me miss school, my extensive consultation was right, yeah, heres the Pill - enjoy!. I was putting that shite in my body and having a terrible time for close to a decade, and other female friends of mine have similar anecdotes.

My niece is 16 this August and its the same story with her, they put her on the pill due to her periods when she was 14.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53482 on: Today at 08:47:39 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
As someone in the under 55's and just had their first AZ jab this weekend, should I be worried?

It seems a lot of countries now have determined it not safe for use.

Ignore the pro vaccine people on here , they all have shares in AZ as part of their renumeration package or are part of a social media team set up by AZ to quash the truth. Fact is I'm surprised you still have fingers and eyes.  It's also believed as an aside that you may become a supporter of Everton football club.






Note. I would not be so glib with my reply if I wasn't convinced there's more chance of you being bitten by a rabid dog than then there is of the vaccine causing a significant side effect.
Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53483 on: Today at 09:01:29 am
So apparently people who test positive on the lateral flow tests are again be asked to take a confirmatory PCR test. Helps with the sequencing and surveillance of variants.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-reintroduces-confirmatory-pcr-testing
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53484 on: Today at 09:04:00 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
As someone in the under 55's and just had their first AZ jab this weekend, should I be worried?

It seems a lot of countries now have determined it not safe for use.

No. The countries deeming it not safe for use are doing so against the evidence that is out there, especially Canada where they are stopping the use having reporting none of the complications Germany or Denmark have. It's safe and effective, blood clots can occur in extremely rare circumstances but you're more likely to get one from a long haul flight than you are form the vaccine.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53485 on: Today at 09:15:49 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
As someone in the under 55's and just had their first AZ jab this weekend, should I be worried?

It seems a lot of countries now have determined it not safe for use.

I'm 54, group 6, had mine 3 weeks ago, no side effects and no worries that it is not safe. I know about 12 people who have had to AZ between Feb and now and none of them have had ill effects. Every medicine you take has risks, but the risks with this are miniscule.
