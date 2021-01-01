As someone in the under 55's and just had their first AZ jab this weekend, should I be worried?



It seems a lot of countries now have determined it not safe for use.



Ignore the pro vaccine people on here , they all have shares in AZ as part of their renumeration package or are part of a social media team set up by AZ to quash the truth. Fact is I'm surprised you still have fingers and eyes. It's also believed as an aside that you may become a supporter of Everton football club.Note. I would not be so glib with my reply if I wasn't convinced there's more chance of you being bitten by a rabid dog than then there is of the vaccine causing a significant side effect.