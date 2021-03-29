« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Bobsackamano

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53440 on: Yesterday at 08:27:10 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 07:16:58 pm
I clicked the book an appointment list and claimed to be an unpaid carer (for my missus who has arthritis).

Maybe not the most ethical,  but then ethics go out the window when I feel in my job we should be high on the fucking list anyway

Never thought if this, may try it myself. I support my elderly parents twice a week and i do a job which does involve going into vunerable peoples homes sometimes so wouldnt actually feel bad about it.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53441 on: Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Good luck with this one. Passenger locator form for Lorry Drivers - yeah I expect to be parked in that little road behind the Asda in Preston on Tuesday night, but I might be in the layby on the A6 where the little chef used to be in Garstang, or maybe Lancaster services.

Covid: Lorry drivers arriving in England to be tested

Lorry drivers, cabin crew, prison escorts and seasonal workers entering England from outside the UK will need to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival, the government has said.

Those remaining in the UK for longer than two days will be required to take a further test every three days.

The "bespoke testing regime" will protect the UK from the virus spread and new variants entering, said the Department of Health and Social Care.

The new rules take effect from 6 April.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter earlier that the tougher measures would "ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern".

In another tweet, he said the rule change for hauliers "is just to update" things now that France has dropped its cross-channel haulier testing.

Many parts of Europe, including France, are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, prompting fears of a third wave in the UK.

According to the new government guidance, tests will be available through workplace testing programmes, at home and community sites, online ordering or by dialling 119.

Border security officials, aerospace engineers, Channel Tunnel workers, international rail crew and passengers and those transporting blood are also listed among those exempt from quarantine who are able to access testing.

Tests for lorry drivers will be available free at more than 40 government haulier advice sites, with fines of £2,000 for those failing to comply. All hauliers arriving in England from continental Europe will be required to complete passenger locator forms to facilitate contact while in the UK.

At an MPs' hearing last week, Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was asked why France had not already been added to the "red list" of countries, from which travel to the UK is banned.

Mr Johnson said there was a balance needed between protecting public health and keeping trade flowing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56555775
MacAloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53442 on: Today at 12:34:59 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
Is it just me and you waiting on their first one? :D
NO!!! :(
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53443 on: Today at 09:23:43 am
Can't wait for this thread to not exist
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53444 on: Today at 10:00:39 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
Is it just me and you waiting on their first one? :D

I found out on Sunday that on Saturday a local vaccination centre was offering up leftovers to whoever rocked up with their NHS number. How the bastard hell am I finding these things out a day late?? The only reason I follow these local new channels on social media is to find this sort of shit out and it failed me.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53445 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:23:43 am
Can't wait for this thread to not exist

Great to see it down the active list  :thumbup

Got my holidays booked for this year already.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53446 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Great to see it down the active list  :thumbup

Got my holidays booked for this year already.

I've still got about 3/4 websites I visit daily for news etc, just want them deleted lol
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53447 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Good luck with this one. Passenger locator form for Lorry Drivers - yeah I expect to be parked in that little road behind the Asda in Preston on Tuesday night, but I might be in the layby on the A6 where the little chef used to be in Garstang, or maybe Lancaster services.

Covid: Lorry drivers arriving in England to be tested

Lorry drivers, cabin crew, prison escorts and seasonal workers entering England from outside the UK will need to take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival, the government has said.

Those remaining in the UK for longer than two days will be required to take a further test every three days.

The "bespoke testing regime" will protect the UK from the virus spread and new variants entering, said the Department of Health and Social Care.

The new rules take effect from 6 April.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter earlier that the tougher measures would "ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern".

In another tweet, he said the rule change for hauliers "is just to update" things now that France has dropped its cross-channel haulier testing.

Many parts of Europe, including France, are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, prompting fears of a third wave in the UK.

According to the new government guidance, tests will be available through workplace testing programmes, at home and community sites, online ordering or by dialling 119.

Border security officials, aerospace engineers, Channel Tunnel workers, international rail crew and passengers and those transporting blood are also listed among those exempt from quarantine who are able to access testing.

Tests for lorry drivers will be available free at more than 40 government haulier advice sites, with fines of £2,000 for those failing to comply. All hauliers arriving in England from continental Europe will be required to complete passenger locator forms to facilitate contact while in the UK.

At an MPs' hearing last week, Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was asked why France had not already been added to the "red list" of countries, from which travel to the UK is banned.

Mr Johnson said there was a balance needed between protecting public health and keeping trade flowing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56555775
So, those last two sentences sum up this BoJo numbskull - it's ok to test lorry drivers etc - but, still alright for other passengers from France to freely travel here 'cos France (or anywhere in Europe) isn't on the UK red list. FFS !
Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53448 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm
Gov dash seems to be showing cases (4654) which is down compared to same day last week and 23 deaths is the kind of number we were seeing in July last year. Good news.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53449 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 04:15:49 pm
Gov dash seems to be showing cases (4654) which is down compared to same day last week and 23 deaths is the kind of number we were seeing in July last year. Good news.

Yes it doesn't look like any radical increases are coming out of schools reopening at this stage

Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53450 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:19:37 pm
Yes it doesn't look like any radical increases are coming out of schools reopening at this stage



Yep, also more good news from this study in the US. Moderna & Pfizer vaccines seemed to be "90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infection".

https://www.statnews.com/2021/03/29/real-world-study-by-cdc-shows-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-were-90-effective/
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53451 on: Today at 04:26:12 pm
Hospital have said they can't sort my stepdad getting his 2nd jab, something about messing up the system?. He's going to ask again when he gets to Broadgreen on Wednesday, failing that he'll get his expected release date and then rebook his 2nd jab.
Kashinoda

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53452 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm
Moderna roll-out starts this month, anybody know the size of the initial shipments?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53453 on: Today at 05:19:32 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Moderna roll-out starts this month, anybody know the size of the initial shipments?

Over 500k apparently.
Kashinoda

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53454 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:19:32 pm
Over 500k apparently.

Yeah just seen. Overall the first order is 7 million with 10 to follow.

Hopefully April isn't the vaccine drought that was feared.
MakeUsDream2005

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53455 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:23:56 pm
Yeah just seen. Overall the first order is 7 million with 10 to follow.

Hopefully April isn't the vaccine drought that was feared.

Good news.

If the Moderna vaccines are being rolled out, then this will be first doses for the remainder of JCVI priority groups and then into the 40-49 group?
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53456 on: Today at 05:30:56 pm
JCVI today recommended that adults who live with immunocompromised people are eligible for the vaccine so they may be for them
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53457 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm
GSK are going to 'fill and finish' 60m doses of Novavax in the North East (at their Barnard Castle plant funnily enough) from early May (on the proviso it gets approval) obviously that'll be a massive boost.

cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53458 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm
Report from the BBC website about alleged poor practice at one of the lighthouse testing laboratories.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56556806
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53459 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:06:22 pm
Report from the BBC website about alleged poor practice at one of the lighthouse testing laboratories.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56556806

Which cabinet ministers next door neighbour set that place up?
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53460 on: Today at 06:18:46 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Today at 05:29:05 pm
Good news.

If the Moderna vaccines are being rolled out, then this will be first doses for the remainder of JCVI priority groups and then into the 40-49 group?

Some of them will get Moderna and some will get one of the others I suspect. If they are getting 500k doses a week that wont be enough for all of the first doses that will need to administered to meet government targets so it will be a mixture of vaccines for the 49-40s I would assume.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53461 on: Today at 06:38:31 pm
Loving the flags in the new room.

Money well spent!
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53462 on: Today at 07:17:12 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:06:22 pm
Report from the BBC website about alleged poor practice at one of the lighthouse testing laboratories.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56556806
Yeah, think there's a Panorama prog about that on tv tonight, BBC1 @ 7.30pm.....so, get your skates on !
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53463 on: Today at 07:49:15 pm
Canadian authorities are recommending to stop giving the AZ to under 55s.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53464 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:49:15 pm
Canadian authorities are recommending to stop giving the AZ to under 55s.
Why??
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53465 on: Today at 08:36:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:01:57 pm
Why??

Clots or whatever the technical name was for them.

Not sure if thats based on their own data or data from Scandinavia.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53466 on: Today at 08:42:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:01:57 pm
Why??
To issue additional terms and conditions on the authorizations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines. These will include a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context.

Its due to the reported adverse events of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (though no cases reported in Canada)
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53467 on: Today at 09:09:21 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:42:51 pm
To issue additional terms and conditions on the authorizations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines. These will include a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context.

Its due to the reported adverse events of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (though no cases reported in Canada)
Is the under 55s cut-off because the evidence of thrombosis has been seen more (proportionately) in younger age groups or because the risk of not being vaccinated outweighs the risk of thrombosis for over 55s?

As one of the few countries getting to the stage of mass vaccinating under 55s it feels like something that is worth being cautious over.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53468 on: Today at 09:39:05 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:09:21 pm
Is the under 55s cut-off because the evidence of thrombosis has been seen more (proportionately) in younger age groups or because the risk of not being vaccinated outweighs the risk of thrombosis for over 55s?

As one of the few countries getting to the stage of mass vaccinating under 55s it feels like something that is worth being cautious over.

The issue from what I have read is the number of cases in under 55s considering everyone generally start immunising older people first so proportionately it seems to be impacting under 55s.

As for your second point, your right in that there needs to be caution (there always should be) but it will take something monumental to move away from using AZ, we dont have enough doses of anything else currently and AZ is a UK company and the government has very much tried its flag to the AZ mast, and these lot love a good flag.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53469 on: Today at 10:22:45 pm
The AZ vaccine is safe for use, our continued use of it has nothing to do with flag shagging or not having enough doses of anything else
