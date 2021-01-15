They were always going to, Im actually surprised the R rate is under 1. People should stop looking at case numbers, we want the vaccines to carry the weight now. Hospital admissions and deaths still falling at a consistent rate. We could end up in a situation where we have 10-15k cases, it doesn't matter if the vaccines do their job.



Yea, were about to head into the stage where we should see the link between infection numbers and hospitalisation numbers being broken by vaccination.The stall in the fall of infection numbers would be expected to feed through into the hospitalisation numbers this coming week in the absence of vaccination. I think it will still head down dramatically. Of course hospitalisation numbers will stall themselves eventually when it reaches the level at which the new link falls, but that could be quite low (hopefully), even with the vaccination programme only half way there.