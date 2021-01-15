« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1330 1331 1332 1333 1334 [1335]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1765596 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53360 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
New cases heading up?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53361 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:33:35 pm
New cases heading up?

I haven't seen the age split yet, I presume it is the ongoing increases in kids, as those start to make up a bigger proportion of overall cases, we would expect them to start driving increases in overall case numbers
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53362 on: Today at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:33:35 pm
New cases heading up?

They were always going to, Im actually surprised the R rate is under 1.  People should stop looking at case numbers, we want the vaccines to carry the weight now. Hospital admissions and deaths still falling at a consistent rate. We could end up in a situation where we have 10-15k cases, it doesn't matter if the vaccines do their job.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53363 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
560k doses administered yesterday so numbers still looking good.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53364 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:33:35 pm
New cases heading up?

How many tests are being done now ?    Over 1 12 million a day I read.   So still a
Small percentage
Logged

Online djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53365 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:39:46 pm
They were always going to, Im actually surprised the R rate is under 1.  People should stop looking at case numbers, we want the vaccines to carry the weight now. Hospital admissions and deaths still falling at a consistent rate. We could end up in a situation where we have 10-15k cases, it doesn't matter if the vaccines do their job.
Yea, were about to head into the stage where we should see the link between infection numbers and hospitalisation numbers being broken by vaccination.

The stall in the fall of infection numbers would be expected to feed through into the hospitalisation numbers this coming week in the absence of vaccination. I think it will still head down dramatically. Of course hospitalisation numbers will stall themselves eventually when it reaches the level at which the new link falls, but that could be quite low (hopefully), even with the vaccination programme only half way there.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53366 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm »
Cases by age group at a high level tells the story you would expect to see, kids rising, parent age groups plateauing, older age groups still falling

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,964
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53367 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm
With the recent surge in short dated AZ doses, some of the second AZ injections are being accelerated, my parents both had their first on 22nd Jan, but are getting their second on 1st April, closer to 10 weeks than 12
cheers, hopefully Mum gets hers sometime next week
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53368 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
So apparently problems reporting numbers last Friday so they were a little low (I think) so not as big an increase as it appears
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53369 on: Today at 06:17:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:33:35 pm
New cases heading up?
+6% week on week.

As others have said, as long as hospital admissions keep going down then I wouldnt be raising any alarms yet. I still think case numbers are worth keeping an eye on though.  France was 45K+ yesterday, not looking too good over there sadly.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,657
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53370 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:17:34 pm
+6% week on week.

As others have said, as long as hospital admissions keep going down then I wouldnt be raising any alarms yet. I still think case numbers are worth keeping an eye on though.

Yeah, hospital admissions have normally followed positive test numbers around 10-14 days later. Could be a bit longer if the numbers are rising between school kids and you'd imagine it's not until they give it to their parents/grandparents that it would then be these who may require hospital treatment.

May have been wise to open up vaccines to older parents.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,964
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53371 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:17:34 pm
+6% week on week.

As others have said, as long as hospital admissions keep going down then I wouldnt be raising any alarms yet. I still think case numbers are worth keeping an eye on though.  France was 45K+ yesterday, not looking too good over there sadly.
you would imagine that their death figures will rocket in a couple of weeks time given the low vaccine take up. going to be seeing similar numbers to the UK in January I fear
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1330 1331 1332 1333 1334 [1335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 