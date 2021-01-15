The Japanese have been routinely wearing masks to both prevent the spread and the risk of catching something for years. Its expected that if you have a cold or flu that if you go out you wear a mask and they wear them in flu season to help prevent themselves catching it. Its something I have wanted people in the UK to adopt for years, got fed up getting a cold in work due to others coughing and sneezing all over the place.
Working from home should help with that though.
I fucking hate masks, I can put up with wearing them in a supermarket but beyond that, I really hope theyre not required.
People going to work when theyre coughing and spluttering though, I genuinely think that will be hugely frowned upon for a good amount of time, the issue will be when (if) COVID hasnt been an issue for a long time whether business owners and bosses start to lean more towards office based working again and it becomes a thing for a lot of people where theyre scared to phone in sick. The good thing about home working is you can often be well enough to work, but still have something others wouldnt want to catch, and you can continue to work without spreading it via your colleagues. Of course that applies to other stuff as well, I occasionally struggle with gout (have done since I was 21, bizarrely) and theres been occasions where Ive not been able to work as I couldnt physically get into the office, but now Id be able to work from home knowing if the pain gets really intense I might lose an hour or so resting my foot without losing an entire week which it could have potentially been before.
I do really hope that attitude changes about people being heroes going into work when they shouldnt be, both for the health of themselves and their colleagues.