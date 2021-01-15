« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1764037 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53320 on: Yesterday at 05:58:04 pm »
Quote from: RedGlen on Yesterday at 02:31:29 pm
As a deaf person, I understand the need for masks, but I sincerely hope they dont have to continue post-covid - speech intellgiablity has never been so poor!
Yeah, that must be incredibly difficult for you. I did see an item on tv where some staff (I think) working with the deaf had masks that were 'clear' so you could see their mouth for lip reading (sort of !) - but still, a mask is a mask and even as someone able to hear, I have found it difficult at times trying to hear what some people are saying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53321 on: Yesterday at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:37:00 pm
I thought barbers were 12th April?
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm
He's in Wales
Indeed, not quite sure why they opened the barbers before other shops but personally I am glad that they did as it was all coming off on the Saturday if they hadn't made the announcement on the Friday!  Timely as they say...
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53322 on: Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:51:28 pm
not strictly true, my Mum had her Oxford on 8th January, and his due her second by 2nd April (Good Friday), anyone vaccinated before 8th January will more than likely be due next week so it is very much coming up to the time for second doses for Oxford.

In Laws had both doses of Pfizer and experienced no symptoms with either dose other than a sore arm.  The missus and two mates who had the first Oxford were pretty rough for a few days afterwards.  Rumours that anyone who was infected with CoVid previously will get worse symptoms due to the reaction of the body's immune system.  Anyone not exposed will probably get a worse reaction with the second but not heard of anyone who has had the second Pfizer getting a reaction though

With the recent surge in short dated AZ doses, some of the second AZ injections are being accelerated, my parents both had their first on 22nd Jan, but are getting their second on 1st April, closer to 10 weeks than 12
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:11 pm by filopastry »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53323 on: Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
If we have to wear masks for ever then I don't see how you do things like going the match, long flights, people going to dance clubs.

I don't really see why you would have to wear one once the majority of the vulnerable are vaccinated. Obviously if you have a cold or illness in the future then fair enough it could become an etiquette thing.



Masks are fucking awful, why anyone wants to wear one a minute longer than they need to is beyond me. It creates such a barrier between two people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53324 on: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:16:01 pm
Can't see most people wearing masks even a minute longer than required. Masks, handshakes, distances between people when talking will go back very quickly.

I can see a lot of people still wearing them on things like the Underground at rush hour.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53325 on: Yesterday at 06:18:46 pm »
63 deaths and 6397 new cases reported today.
« Reply #53326 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
I can see a lot of people still wearing them on things like the Underground at rush hour.

But the masks protect others no? If the mask protected the wearer then yes but most people aren't selfless enough to wear a mask when they don't have to to potentially protect others.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53327 on: Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
I can see a lot of people still wearing them on things like the Underground at rush hour.

I had to go into central London for a separate sub-study in the J&J trial today, and sadly a good 30%+ not wearing masks already on todays journey. Public transport definitely seems to be getting a bit busier as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53328 on: Yesterday at 06:41:51 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm
But the masks protect others no? If the mask protected the wearer then yes but most people aren't selfless enough to wear a mask when they don't have to to potentially protect others.

Depends on the mask though. I believe the N95/ffp2 masks also protect the wearer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53329 on: Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:29:58 pm
I had to go into central London for a separate sub-study in the J&J trial today, and sadly a good 30%+ not wearing masks already on todays journey. Public transport definitely seems to be getting a bit busier as well

I think it depends where you are to be honest. I have a colleague who lives in East London and hes constantly complaining about people not wearing masks, but every time I use public transport everyone seems to be wearing a mask with very few exceptions. The conclusion we have come to is East London is a bit skanky.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53330 on: Yesterday at 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm
I think it depends where you are to be honest. I have a colleague who lives in East London and hes constantly complaining about people not wearing masks, but every time I use public transport everyone seems to be wearing a mask with very few exceptions. The conclusion we have come to is East London is a bit skanky.

Piss off you West London bastard (and yes it was East London)  ;D ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53331 on: Yesterday at 06:49:34 pm »
I am on the same page as many on here: I hope the "must shake hands" thing goes (stays gone) especially on the business level. Never been a friend of it in private settings either, ever since I was 13 or 14 or so, you know when you are in your rebellious phase, because back then when my grandparents came around or we went to visit them the first thing my grandfather did was expect a proper handshake even before the door was closed. He was anything but a great grandfather though; we were never really good enough while he praised others - and me and my brother generally were super uncomplicated and nice kids - and let's say there were generational issues due to Germany's past. So there came a day when in my teenage years I flat out denied him the handshake. I figured if he did not have much love and respect for me, why shake hands and pretend (discussions ensued in the family, but I can be very stubborn where I want to).

Ever since then I perceived it as a mostly empty gesture (same as men wearing ties) as long as it is done solely because society dictates and expects it. I don't have a problem with hugging and touching people I like, but have tried to avoid handshakes wherever I could, I say hi and knock on the table in family gatherings instead of going around shaking two dozen hands when entering a room and rather give hugs where I feel like it. Regarding jobs I was always lucky to work in somewhat "easy going" surroundings without the constant need for handshakes and when I started the uni job in January 2020 there was not much handshaking but mostly a hello and how are you even without Covid. But if I never have to shake hands again out of obligation (and not be looked at funny) I'll be more than happy!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm by lamad »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53332 on: Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm
I think it depends where you are to be honest. I have a colleague who lives in East London and hes constantly complaining about people not wearing masks, but every time I use public transport everyone seems to be wearing a mask with very few exceptions. The conclusion we have come to is East London is a bit skanky.

It took you this to realise that? ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53333 on: Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm »
Big up to the Hounslow Massive
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53334 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm
But the masks protect others no? If the mask protected the wearer then yes but most people aren't selfless enough to wear a mask when they don't have to to potentially protect others.

The Japanese have been routinely wearing masks to both prevent the spread and the risk of catching something for years. Its expected that if you have a cold or flu that if you go out you wear a mask and they wear them in flu season to help prevent themselves catching it. Its something I have wanted people in the UK to adopt for years, got fed up getting a cold in work due to others coughing and sneezing all over the place.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53335 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
The Japanese have been routinely wearing masks to both prevent the spread and the risk of catching something for years. Its expected that if you have a cold or flu that if you go out you wear a mask and they wear them in flu season to help prevent themselves catching it. Its something I have wanted people in the UK to adopt for years, got fed up getting a cold in work due to others coughing and sneezing all over the place.

Working from home should help with that though.

I fucking hate masks, I can put up with wearing them in a supermarket but beyond that, I really hope theyre not required.

People going to work when theyre coughing and spluttering though, I genuinely think that will be hugely frowned upon for a good amount of time, the issue will be when (if) COVID hasnt been an issue for a long time whether business owners and bosses start to lean more towards office based working again and it becomes a thing for a lot of people where theyre scared to phone in sick. The good thing about home working is you can often be well enough to work, but still have something others wouldnt want to catch, and you can continue to work without spreading it via your colleagues. Of course that applies to other stuff as well, I occasionally struggle with gout (have done since I was 21, bizarrely) and theres been occasions where Ive not been able to work as I couldnt physically get into the office, but now Id be able to work from home knowing if the pain gets really intense I might lose an hour or so resting my foot without losing an entire week which it could have potentially been before.

I do really hope that attitude changes about people being heroes going into work when they shouldnt be, both for the health of themselves and their colleagues.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53336 on: Yesterday at 09:00:49 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53337 on: Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
The Japanese have been routinely wearing masks to both prevent the spread and the risk of catching something for years. Its expected that if you have a cold or flu that if you go out you wear a mask and they wear them in flu season to help prevent themselves catching it. Its something I have wanted people in the UK to adopt for years, got fed up getting a cold in work due to others coughing and sneezing all over the place.

I have never been to Japan, but I hear stories from people who have like if you forgot your umbrella on the train its likely to still be there on your way home, where as here some little shit head will use to stab a granny. Their culture is very different to ours, over there people will wear a mask to prevent someone else from getting sick, here they will say that it messes up their makeup or infringes on their human right or some other such bollocks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53338 on: Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm
I have never been to Japan, but I hear stories from people who have like if you forgot your umbrella on the train its likely to still be there on your way home, where as here some little shit head will use to stab a granny. Their culture is very different to ours, over there people will wear a mask to prevent someone else from getting sick, here they will say that it messes up their makeup or infringes on their human right or some other such bollocks.

It was the Spanish flu pandemic that actually started the mask wearing in Japan, so you'd like to think that Covid would have the same effect on the western world, but sadly people are too selfish. I personally don't mind wearing a mask during this, so will not have a problem during winter wearing one if I have a cold or if the scientists say we need to wear them again.

Never been to Japan either but would like to at some point. If I had kept up my Kendo I would have had to go out there, as once you pass 4th Dan, only 8th dans can do your gradings and as there are no 8th dan outside of Japan and they don't travel to grade you, you have to go to them, trips to Japan are the norm.

Bit of a weird place as well, they used to have vending machines that sold unwashed knickers.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53339 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm
I have never been to Japan, but I hear stories from people who have like if you forgot your umbrella on the train its likely to still be there on your way home, where as here some little shit head will use to stab a granny. Their culture is very different to ours, over there people will wear a mask to prevent someone else from getting sick, here they will say that it messes up their makeup or infringes on their human right or some other such bollocks.
Just reading that boiled my piss because it's bang on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53340 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
According to the i a Revaccination programme will start to administer boosters for new variants.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-jabs-drive-through-centres-planned-to-boost-roll-out-as-uk-insists-row-with-eu-wont-stop-second-doses-930384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53341 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm
It was the Spanish flu pandemic that actually started the mask wearing in Japan, so you'd like to think that Covid would have the same effect on the western world, but sadly people are too selfish. I personally don't mind wearing a mask during this, so will not have a problem during winter wearing one if I have a cold or if the scientists say we need to wear them again.

Never been to Japan either but would like to at some point. If I had kept up my Kendo I would have had to go out there, as once you pass 4th Dan, only 8th dans can do your gradings and as there are no 8th dan outside of Japan and they don't travel to grade you, you have to go to them, trips to Japan are the norm.

Bit of a weird place as well, they used to have vending machines that sold unwashed knickers.

A culture that promotes mask wearing and used knicker vending machines?  I smell a business opportunity ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53342 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm
According to the i a Revaccination programme will start to administer boosters for new variants.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-jabs-drive-through-centres-planned-to-boost-roll-out-as-uk-insists-row-with-eu-wont-stop-second-doses-930384
I wonder if some will get their booster shot of the modified vaccines?

Ideally you do the over 60s and vulnerable before xmas so we can all have a merry old time.  Wouldnt that be lovely?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53343 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm
Just reading that boiled my piss because it's bang on.

You could bottle and sell your knickers, just saying...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53344 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
I wonder if some will get their booster shot of the modified vaccines?

Ideally you do the over 60s and vulnerable before xmas so we can all have a merry old time.  Wouldnt that be lovely?

Yeah, for younger people it may well make sense to have a first dose of the original vaccine and the second dose is the variant booster.

Oh god, can you imagine the reaction of theres another lockdown or restrictions over Christmas, at that point I think people would just explode with rage!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53345 on: Today at 08:13:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
The Japanese have been routinely wearing masks to both prevent the spread and the risk of catching something for years. Its expected that if you have a cold or flu that if you go out you wear a mask and they wear them in flu season to help prevent themselves catching it. Its something I have wanted people in the UK to adopt for years, got fed up getting a cold in work due to others coughing and sneezing all over the place.

We have lots of Chinese students, who also wear masks when they are sick, to prevent spreading it. It has not caught on with the British students at all.

I just can't see it happening. Many people already don't wear masks with all sorts of excuses, or they wear them with their nose hanging out or as a chin cozy.

Among younger people, you'll probably get ripped to shreds if you wear one. I just can't see it last.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53346 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:13:59 am
We have lots of Chinese students, who also wear masks when they are sick, to prevent spreading it. It has not caught on with the British students at all.

I just can't see it happening. Many people already don't wear masks with all sorts of excuses, or they wear them with their nose hanging out or as a chin cozy.

Among younger people, you'll probably get ripped to shreds if you wear one. I just can't see it last.

Need a load of influencers on Social Media to push it and the sheep will then follow.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53347 on: Today at 09:21:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:18:22 am
Need a load of influencers on Social Media to push it and the sheep will then follow.

I'm not sure we'd need that anymore after all this, I don't think anyone would be laughed at for continuing to wear a mask if they were ill now. Plus I get the impression the younger generation are a bit smarter than we were (I'm old :D)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53348 on: Today at 09:22:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:18:22 am
Need a load of influencers on Social Media to push it and the sheep will then follow.

I was about to post the same thing Rob. People will follow a trend. It's how long the trend lasts though ultimately.

