« Reply #53320 on: Today at 05:58:04 pm »
Quote from: RedGlen on Today at 02:31:29 pm
As a deaf person, I understand the need for masks, but I sincerely hope they dont have to continue post-covid - speech intellgiablity has never been so poor!
Yeah, that must be incredibly difficult for you. I did see an item on tv where some staff (I think) working with the deaf had masks that were 'clear' so you could see their mouth for lip reading (sort of !) - but still, a mask is a mask and even as someone able to hear, I have found it difficult at times trying to hear what some people are saying.
« Reply #53321 on: Today at 06:06:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:37:00 pm
I thought barbers were 12th April?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:38:41 pm
He's in Wales
Indeed, not quite sure why they opened the barbers before other shops but personally I am glad that they did as it was all coming off on the Saturday if they hadn't made the announcement on the Friday!  Timely as they say...
« Reply #53322 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:51:28 pm
not strictly true, my Mum had her Oxford on 8th January, and his due her second by 2nd April (Good Friday), anyone vaccinated before 8th January will more than likely be due next week so it is very much coming up to the time for second doses for Oxford.

In Laws had both doses of Pfizer and experienced no symptoms with either dose other than a sore arm.  The missus and two mates who had the first Oxford were pretty rough for a few days afterwards.  Rumours that anyone who was infected with CoVid previously will get worse symptoms due to the reaction of the body's immune system.  Anyone not exposed will probably get a worse reaction with the second but not heard of anyone who has had the second Pfizer getting a reaction though

Withe the recent surge in short dated AZ doses, some of the second AZ injections are being accelerated, my parents both had their first on 22nd Jan, but are getting their second on 1st April, closer to 10 weeks than 12
« Reply #53323 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:06:25 pm
If we have to wear masks for ever then I don't see how you do things like going the match, long flights, people going to dance clubs.

I don't really see why you would have to wear one once the majority of the vulnerable are vaccinated. Obviously if you have a cold or illness in the future then fair enough it could become an etiquette thing.



Masks are fucking awful, why anyone wants to wear one a minute longer than they need to is beyond me. It creates such a barrier between two people.
