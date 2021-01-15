not strictly true, my Mum had her Oxford on 8th January, and his due her second by 2nd April (Good Friday), anyone vaccinated before 8th January will more than likely be due next week so it is very much coming up to the time for second doses for Oxford.
In Laws had both doses of Pfizer and experienced no symptoms with either dose other than a sore arm. The missus and two mates who had the first Oxford were pretty rough for a few days afterwards. Rumours that anyone who was infected with CoVid previously will get worse symptoms due to the reaction of the body's immune system. Anyone not exposed will probably get a worse reaction with the second but not heard of anyone who has had the second Pfizer getting a reaction though
Withe the recent surge in short dated AZ doses, some of the second AZ injections are being accelerated, my parents both had their first on 22nd Jan, but are getting their second on 1st April, closer to 10 weeks than 12