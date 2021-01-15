As a deaf person, I understand the need for masks, but I sincerely hope they dont have to continue post-covid - speech intellgiablity has never been so poor!



Yeah, that must be incredibly difficult for you. I did see an item on tv where some staff (I think) working with the deaf had masks that were 'clear' so you could see their mouth for lip reading (sort of !) - but still, a mask is a mask and even as someone able to hear, I have found it difficult at times trying to hear what some people are saying.