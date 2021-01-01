I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.



I know my sister, who has always toyed with wearing masks on flights, said that is something she will do for the rest of her life.



For me personally, hand sanitiser will probably stay in my life as it has to the previous year. I'm not over the top with it, but it's in my car and I use it after I've been in the supermarket.



The big question is.. Will this be the end of handshakes!?



I'll be the same as you and your sister, wearing a mask in a lot of situations for a while, it's actually something I always wanted to do on flights or similar situations when nearby people full of flu or coughing their heads off.Funny story I always remember now was on a flight back to the UK in late January 2020, there was a guy coughing his lungs out next to me so I went and stood at the back of the plane for the 80 minute flight. The stewardess wasn't happy with me standing so long and asked for me to sit down, I explained, she let me but was grumbling on, so I asked for a mask instead or if they had any to see if the man wanted to wear one. She laughed at this suggestion that planes should have masks for people sat near others who are clearly ill or suffering with flu/cold. I also pointed out about the recent news of this new virus (which I had no idea would become anything like it has obviously!) to which she rolled her eyes and said 'come on now', claiming 'it wasn't practical' and it would be 'taking peoples freedom and rights away' if they were asked to wear a mask or for planes to carry them.After that flight I bought a box of surgical masks for ongoing trips, never had any idea of course that they would then come in so handy for the next year! A mask should be to protect others from you, not the other way around but it looks like that idea here will never catch on, so I'll be keeping some spare for the future and hoping sometime soon I might catch that stewardess on another flight to give her the biggest 'I told you so' everThough I'm pretty sure she won't give a shit, like large parts of the UK have shown throughout.