COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53280 on: Today at 11:20:50 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:18:32 am
Would having both Covid and flu jabs at the same time work or produce optimal results? Your immune system would think it is fighting two infections at the same time which could compromise its reaction to them I would guess?

Based on the checklist you go through think you have to wait 7 days between vaccines
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53281 on: Today at 11:28:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:18:32 am
Would having both Covid and flu jabs at the same time work or produce optimal results? Your immune system would think it is fighting two infections at the same time which could compromise its reaction to them I would guess?

I don`t know mate, but I am sure that this is being considered. The wider point stands though, i.e. we are well used to providing millions of jabs in winter. I suppose we also need more testing and understanding of just how long cover lasts once you have both doses and of course the requirement to deal with any variations that the current vaccines may not cover for in the same way they do for the dominant strains at the moment.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53282 on: Today at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:28:00 am
I don`t know mate, but I am sure that this is being considered. The wider point stands though, i.e. we are well used to providing millions of jabs in winter. I suppose we also need more testing and understanding of just how long cover lasts once you have both doses and of course the requirement to deal with any variations that the current vaccines may not cover for in the same way they do for the dominant strains at the moment.

If it doesnt compromise the results then its definitely worth doing, saves a lot of time, effort and expense if we only have to administer only one jab instead of two, all those nurses, doctors, healthcare workers and volunteers currently working at vaccination centres do have day jobs they will have to return to at some point.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53283 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:13:39 am
It will be the big test but I definitely envisage a situation where flu and covid vaccines are done at the same time. They already do millions of flu vaccines every winter. As a country, and with the NHS/GP set up, we are much better placed to administer large numbers of vaccines than many. I have posted a few times that the fact the AZ vaccine for example has non hospitalisation efficacy of 100% is an absolute game changer.

The interesting social angle will be whether continue with certain habits once all restrictions are lifted e.g. wearing masks. It is very much the norm in places like Japan and Korea due to their recent experiences of SARS etc and it is generally accepted as being perfectly normal. I say this without any information but I should imagine their incidence of more common illness like cold and flu is lower than here.
I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.

I know my sister, who has always toyed with wearing masks on flights, said that is something she will do for the rest of her life.

For me personally, hand sanitiser will probably stay in my life as it has to the previous year. I'm not over the top with it, but it's in my car and I use it after I've been in the supermarket.

The big question is.. Will this be the end of handshakes!?
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53284 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:50:01 am
I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.

I know my sister, who has always toyed with wearing masks on flights, said that is something she will do for the rest of her life.

For me personally, hand sanitiser will probably stay in my life as it has to the previous year. I'm not over the top with it, but it's in my car and I use it after I've been in the supermarket.

The big question is.. Will this be the end of handshakes!?

I sincerely hope not. Let's just say I am old school and not a "hugger"
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53285 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:50:01 am
I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.

I hope not, like. I would never dream of setting foot in a shop or whatever without a mask as things stand, but I've not "got used to it", it makes me feel claustrophobic and it exacerbates my anxiety big time (weirdly, some people who suffer from anxiety say it helps, so I guess it's an individual thing). The thought of having to wear one on a flight - I'm also scared of flying ;D - makes my skin itch.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53286 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:50:01 am
I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.

I know my sister, who has always toyed with wearing masks on flights, said that is something she will do for the rest of her life.

For me personally, hand sanitiser will probably stay in my life as it has to the previous year. I'm not over the top with it, but it's in my car and I use it after I've been in the supermarket.

The big question is.. Will this be the end of handshakes!?

Only just popped into my head - presumably because air travel hasn't really been on my mind much this past year - but I can't imagine most regular high street masks being all that effective on an aircraft using circulated air for a minimum three hour flight?  It's not like, say, travelling from London to Liverpool by train.

Are travellers investing in more expensive kit for air travel?  I imagine I would myself.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53287 on: Today at 12:56:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:54:00 pm
Only just popped into my head - presumably because air travel hasn't really been on my mind much this past year - but I can't imagine most regular high street masks being all that effective on an aircraft using circulated air for a minimum three hour flight?  It's not like, say, travelling from London to Liverpool by train.

Are travellers investing in more expensive kit for air travel?  I imagine I would myself.

Circulated filtered air on a flight is almost certainly less of a risk than air on a train (with a couple of door openings en route).

At least, that was what evidence was showing last summer. Confess to not being up to date on this.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53288 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm
Most planes filter the air quite well don't they?

Not sure I'd fancy sitting with a mask on for 9+ hours on a plane personally.
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53289 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:48:19 pm
I sincerely hope not. Let's just say I am old school and not a "hugger"

Don't really see the connection there. Surely, if you don't shake hands because of hygiene issues you wouldn't replace that by hugging people. Don't really care about hand shaking or hugging in private circumstances, but one thing I've liked in recent months is that I don't have to endlessly shake hands in my job. I just don't like it, because at the end of the day it means fuck all, but somehow everyone feels the need to do it. What I do find funny though is that some people have replaced the handshake with a fistbump. It's especially hilarious when it doesn't fit the person, because they are either in a high profile position where you normally don't do fist-bumps or when they're just way to fucking old to do it... ;)
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53290 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:06:33 pm
Don't really see the connection there. Surely, if you don't shake hands because of hygiene issues you wouldn't replace that by hugging people. Don't really care about hand shaking or hugging in private circumstances, but one thing I've liked in recent months is that I don't have to endlessly shake hands in my job. I just don't like it, because at the end of the day it means fuck all, but somehow everyone feels the need to do it. What I do find funny though is that some people have replaced the handshake with a fistbump. It's especially hilarious when it doesn't fit the person, because they are either in a high profile position where you normally don't do fist-bumps or when they're just way to fucking old to do it... ;)
This is what I meant. An end to handshakes at a professional level. I think we will see a lot of people stopping this. I started a new job in November and it's been great not having to shake anyone's hand!

Between friends and family though.... Fuck it, hugs and handshakes all round!
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53291 on: Today at 01:13:08 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Most planes filter the air quite well don't they?

Not sure I'd fancy sitting with a mask on for 9+ hours on a plane personally.
I think its more the fact of sitting in very close proximity to strangers, often next to them whilst they eat, cough and breath for a prolonged period of time.

She's a doctor so I didn't question her reasoning! However I think she would probably do it on all public transport, not just flights.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53292 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:56:09 pm
Circulated filtered air on a flight is almost certainly less of a risk than air on a train (with a couple of door openings en route).

At least, that was what evidence was showing last summer. Confess to not being up to date on this.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Most planes filter the air quite well don't they?

Not sure I'd fancy sitting with a mask on for 9+ hours on a plane personally.

Ah right.  Well I must confess ignorance on the subject myself.  I would have thought ground level air mixing on trains would thin out potential airborne particles as the air is constantly flowing, whereas everybody on a plane is breathing the same air in a pressurised space.  But it makes a lot of sense that airplane filters would be extremely good at keeping crud out of the air.
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53293 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:50:01 am
I absolutely think some of the habits will live on. The masks especially. We've had this for a year now and some people may feel strange without that added protection.

I know my sister, who has always toyed with wearing masks on flights, said that is something she will do for the rest of her life.

For me personally, hand sanitiser will probably stay in my life as it has to the previous year. I'm not over the top with it, but it's in my car and I use it after I've been in the supermarket.

The big question is.. Will this be the end of handshakes!?


I'll be the same as you and your sister, wearing a mask in a lot of situations for a while, it's actually something I always wanted to do on flights or similar situations when nearby people full of flu or coughing their heads off.

Funny story I always remember now was on a flight back to the UK in late January 2020, there was a guy coughing his lungs out next to me so I went and stood at the back of the plane for the 80 minute flight. The stewardess wasn't happy with me standing so long and asked for me to sit down, I explained, she let me but was grumbling on, so I asked for a mask instead or if they had any to see if the man wanted to wear one. She laughed at this suggestion that planes should have masks for people sat near others who are clearly ill or suffering with flu/cold. I also pointed out about the recent news of this new virus (which I had no idea would become anything like it has obviously!) to which she rolled her eyes and said 'come on now', claiming 'it wasn't practical' and it would be 'taking peoples freedom and rights away' if they were asked to wear a mask or for planes to carry them.

After that flight I bought a box of surgical masks for ongoing trips, never had any idea of course that they would then come in so handy for the next year! A mask should be to protect others from you, not the other way around but it looks like that idea here will never catch on, so I'll be keeping some spare for the future and hoping sometime soon I might catch that stewardess on another flight to give her the biggest 'I told you so' ever  ;D  Though I'm pretty sure she won't give a shit, like large parts of the UK have shown throughout.

spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53294 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm
I wont be wearing a a mask as soon as they are dropped.   Hate not seeing peoples facial features.   As Human beings its part of how we communicate. Also bEing exposed to the common cold helps our immune systems
