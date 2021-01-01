« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53240 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 02:57:46 pm
It would also appear that the EU wish to export doses from the EU plants which are contracted for the UK at the same rate as those to the EU based on population, not order size.  So this would reduce the UK's AZ doses per capita (because the order was larger) and bring the EU's up a bit.  It's a little like pulling other nations down to the EC's mediocrity, but from the point of view of optics and doing 'all they can' I think we do need to give the EC some leverage here - in particular due to the AZ situation from the start being unclear.


Presume you mean Pfizer?

The majority of the UK's AZ dosage is produced under licence here in the UK. We've had 5m from India with a further 5m to come (delayed), but only a very small number from the EU, and that was in the early stages of the vaccine programme.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53241 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm
This definitely means war.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53242 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm
Johnson facing the liaison committee at mo re governments handling of the pandemic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53243 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:43:56 pm
This definitely means war.

Get the spitfires ready
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53244 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:28:12 pm
Johnson facing the liaison committee at mo re governments handling of the pandemic.

Looks like he is backing COVID vaccination certificates even to go to the pub. Good to hear.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53245 on: Today at 04:43:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:38:18 pm
Get the spitfires ready

Vera Lynn will be number one again the weekend.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53246 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:43:56 pm
This definitely means war.

".....I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received and consequently.........we are going to act like selfish children as well to cover up our own respective mistakes and poor PR"
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53247 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:42:50 pm
Looks like he is backing COVID vaccination certificates even to go to the pub. Good to hear.

J&J had better pull their finger out and request approval in the UK or I am going to need to get another jab on top of my trial ones.
