It would also appear that the EU wish to export doses from the EU plants which are contracted for the UK at the same rate as those to the EU based on population, not order size. So this would reduce the UK's AZ doses per capita (because the order was larger) and bring the EU's up a bit. It's a little like pulling other nations down to the EC's mediocrity, but from the point of view of optics and doing 'all they can' I think we do need to give the EC some leverage here - in particular due to the AZ situation from the start being unclear.



Presume you mean Pfizer?The majority of the UK's AZ dosage is produced under licence here in the UK. We've had 5m from India with a further 5m to come (delayed), but only a very small number from the EU, and that was in the early stages of the vaccine programme.