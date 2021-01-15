« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1324 1325 1326 1327 1328 [1329]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1753395 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53120 on: Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:05:13 pm
He's science illiterate, and doesn't have the sense/self-doubt to pause and think 'hmm, do I know best?' when discussing science.

He has form
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/15/macron-urges-on-trials-of-controversial-coronavirus-drug

His ramblings about Az, along with this stuff with Didier Raoul, paint the picture of a Trump-like willingness to verbalise on the cuff - leading to some bizarre and ignorant claims, such as the bad maths Az ones.


 :lmao

Fair point
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53121 on: Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm
Little uptick in cases but PCR test positivity is still declining in England (the only nation with that data in the dash).

Best thing about the figures is only 0.5% of the figures are positive for the UK and is in the bottom 10 of this figure worldwide.

France and Germany are still over 5%.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53122 on: Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:52:45 pm
The licensing agreement with Merck was all but signed when Hancock vetoed it. I know Merck had a couple of candidates but find it hard to believe they would have deprioritised an approved and working vaccine behind vaccine candidates that hadn't even finished phase 1 trials.
Have to plead ignorance here. I do not have any professional or even decent understanding of contract law. I find myself agreeing with the European journalist whose tweet thread I quoted a couple of pages back. EU appear to have been naive in their negotiations, and assumed good faith from other countries like UK and US which has set back their rollout five weeks behind the US (at latest estimate).

It's just for me, as a pernickity bastard, I find it hard to understand how some people can be critical of the EU for it's procurement strategy (not being as nailed down a harsh contract as it could have been, that insisted EU produced vaccines went to EU first) and yet when the EU floats the idea that they are thinking of doing this (with regards exports to UK/US only) they are also being criticised even though that's the thing the critics are saying they should have done in 2020.

Morally, I think it's ugly all round. From US especially. Then UK, followed by EU if they follow through. But as I keep restating Astrazeneca are getting an easy ride in this. They have proved a terrible partner, from a global health perspective, so far.

I feel bad for Oxford Jenner's scientists, because Az weren't even who they wanted an agreement with. But their hard work in last decade developing this vaccine delivery mechanism, and in tweaking it for COVID and getting trials done quickly, is not reaching anywhere the potential for good around the world that it should be.
Hancock wasnt the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasnt the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - wed probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldnt have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,192
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53123 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:53:00 pm

If you have a better explanation of Macron's position, then I'm happy to revise my thoughts.


Think he was playing to his vaccine-hesistant voters, without thinking it through.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53124 on: Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Hancock wasn’t the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasn’t the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - we’d probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldn’t have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.
I'd agree about the timeline to having viable doses at huge scale (although as you say we'll never know if this would be quicker than Az can reach this scale), except probably wouldn't go as far as saying no company would have invested in its manufacture.

I find it unlikely that, as we've seen in the support of Az/Pfizer etc, national governments and government blocs wouldn't also have invested capital in companies wishing to take up the IP and produce doses. Not least because the likelihood of the vaccine being effective was well known by Oxford (and the UK govt procurement taskforce) long before January 2021.


EDIT: Also thanks for the heads up about the Oxford conflict. Hadn't realised the two scientists invested in the company were in conflict with the Jenner Institute's director who wanted to give away IP.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/oxford-developed-covid-vaccine-then-scholars-clashed-over-money-11603300412
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:35:56 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53125 on: Yesterday at 05:40:59 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Hancock wasnt the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasnt the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - wed probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldnt have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.

In retrospect it was a poor decision for the world, but agree by this very moment in time I doubt it would have changed the current situation.  Merck and Sanofi/GSK could have gone full guns blazing, however there would still be supply/setup timelines and pressure from other vaccine suppliers who knew the raw materials would also be supply constrained to actually *give* a vaccine, and that this would have been under even greater pressure which in turn persuaded them to not open-source it and prioritise that supply for the west first.

Seems there is a lot of under-utilised pharma capacity at the moment and that can only translate in to lost lives, even if would have only been brought to the market in mid to late '21.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:48:58 pm by Ashburton »
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53126 on: Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm
I'd agree about the timeline to having viable doses at huge scale (although as you say we'll never know if this would be quicker than Az can reach this scale), except probably wouldn't go as far as saying no company would have invested in its manufacture.

I find it unlikely that, as we've seen in the support of Az/Pfizer etc, national governments and government blocs wouldn't also have invested capital in companies wishing to take up the IP and produce doses. Not least because the likelihood of the vaccine being effective was well known by Oxford (and the UK govt procurement taskforce) long before January 2021.


EDIT: Also thanks for the heads up about the Oxford conflict. Hadn't realised the two scientists invested in the company were in conflict with the Jenner Institute's director who wanted to give away IP.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/oxford-developed-covid-vaccine-then-scholars-clashed-over-money-11603300412
Difficult to know really how it would have gone. I dont think any big pharma would have put their own money into setting up manufacture prior to approval, they likely wouldnt either even after approval - without owning the IP themselves they could have spent a fortune setting up manufacturing only to be blown out of the water by an Indian or Chinese company that started producing 100s of millions of doses so that their own never made it to market.

I guess some countries would have tapped their own big pharma companies and funded them to get ready for production but exclusively to produce for their own countries. Would have left a lot of poorer nations locked out perhaps. Maybe some sort of system where companies could have the IP and produce it but say 25% of all doses they produced had to be given over to a group like Covax might have worked. Not sure how it would influence regulatory approval either - could the EU for instance have granted approval based on the trial data knowing that then Merck would produce it for Germany, Sanofi would produce it for France etc. Could an approval have covered 10 different companies making it in 10 different sites or would each one require their own independent approval? Not sure really.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53127 on: Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm »
What's that fuzzy-headed bastard talking about a 3rd wave for? Is this an early hint on reneging his so called roadmap? If most of the place is vaccinated and he enforces another lockdown, there'll be riots.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53128 on: Yesterday at 06:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm
What's that fuzzy-headed bastard talking about a 3rd wave for? Is this an early hint on reneging his so called roadmap? If most of the place is vaccinated and he enforces another lockdown, there'll be riots.
He also said this would be the last lockdown.....so, who knows ?
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53129 on: Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:49:22 pm
Dont have much in details just what I have read on the news, J&J has been approved in the US and a few other places but I dont think they have applied for UK approval, Novavax has completed phase 3 trials but I dont think have applied for approval anywhere yet.
Ah, ok cheers.
Logged

Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53130 on: Yesterday at 07:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:20:51 pm
What's that fuzzy-headed bastard talking about a 3rd wave for? Is this an early hint on reneging his so called roadmap? If most of the place is vaccinated and he enforces another lockdown, there'll be riots.

Exactly. Why would a wave in Europe affect our case rates if we truly have 'some of the strictest border controls in the world'?? It doesn't come over the channel on a big fuck off cloud, does it?

Seems like Boris is posturing incase he needs to revise the dates on the roadmap. Surely any increase in the number of cases would be a direct result of our lockdown being eased. This third wave in Europe just seems like a very convenient narrative for them to peddle.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53131 on: Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm »
Just on tv in Germany the CEO, a scientist and a test person (still unblinded) from CureVac did interviews in a short report. They are currently in the phase III trials (with 36000 in the trials, if I remember correctly) which will run until the end of April, but they are already producing vaccine due to the urgent need. And they already have started the rolling approval procedure at EMA. They have a contract for 225 million doses via the EU procurement and project/hope that they can get approval by end of May or beginning of June, *if* the data proves the vaccine is safe and efficient. It will be interesting to see the results and should their vaccine work it could add a lot more doses for Europe after May.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53132 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm
Difficult to know really how it would have gone. I dont think any big pharma would have put their own money into setting up manufacture prior to approval, they likely wouldnt either even after approval - without owning the IP themselves they could have spent a fortune setting up manufacturing only to be blown out of the water by an Indian or Chinese company that started producing 100s of millions of doses so that their own never made it to market.

I guess some countries would have tapped their own big pharma companies and funded them to get ready for production but exclusively to produce for their own countries. Would have left a lot of poorer nations locked out perhaps. Maybe some sort of system where companies could have the IP and produce it but say 25% of all doses they produced had to be given over to a group like Covax might have worked. Not sure how it would influence regulatory approval either - could the EU for instance have granted approval based on the trial data knowing that then Merck would produce it for Germany, Sanofi would produce it for France etc. Could an approval have covered 10 different companies making it in 10 different sites or would each one require their own independent approval? Not sure really.
To be fair back in the summer of 2020 the German Health Minister said that once vaccines would be approved it would be a bumpy ride at the start. At the time approvals were months away and it was unclear which ones and how many candidates would make it past the finish line. So on some level I think they were aware that regardless of contracts and details there would be a shortage at the beginning. And he repeated that well into autumn/winter. Not that the public and the media like to remember this, because, you know, headlines, hysteria and the expectation that everyone would be offered a jab one week after approvals.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53133 on: Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Yesterday at 07:05:12 pm
Exactly. Why would a wave in Europe affect our case rates if we truly have 'some of the strictest border controls in the world'?? It doesn't come over the channel on a big fuck off cloud, does it?

Seems like Boris is posturing incase he needs to revise the dates on the roadmap. Surely any increase in the number of cases would be a direct result of our lockdown being eased. This third wave in Europe just seems like a very convenient narrative for them to peddle.

Well that's it isn't it - despite what he says, we don't have 'some of the strictest border controls in the world'. I agree with you that any increase in cases would be due to easing of lockdown here. But, at the same time, due our stupid rules on international travel, there could be a route from Europe for variants like the Brazilian and S. African to enter the UK because all of Europe not being on the govt 'red list' of countries. It's been mentioned in recent days how France especially, already has a significant amount of cases of the S. Africa variant. With cases on the rise there and in other countries in Europe, and our open borders there is a risk of these variants spreading here.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53134 on: Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm
Just on tv in Germany the CEO, a scientist and a test person (still unblinded) from CureVac did interviews in a short report. They are currently in the phase III trials (with 36000 in the trials, if I remember correctly) which will run until the end of April, but they are already producing vaccine due to the urgent need. And they already have started the rolling approval procedure at EMA. They have a contract for 225 million doses via the EU procurement and project/hope that they can get approval by end of May or beginning of June, *if* the data proves the vaccine is safe and efficient. It will be interesting to see the results and should their vaccine work it could add a lot more doses for Europe after May.

Curevac is an important one for us as well, as we are building production facilities in the UK with the idea of using it for variant dosing later in the year.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53135 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm »
Still seeing modest increases in cases in school age groups but no sign of that feeding through to higher case numbers in parent age groups yet.

Logged

Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53136 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
Well that's it isn't it - despite what he says, we don't have 'some of the strictest border controls in the world'. I agree with you that any increase in cases would be due to easing of lockdown here. But, at the same time, due our stupid rules on international travel, there could be a route from Europe for variants like the Brazilian and S. African to enter the UK because all of Europe not being on the govt 'red list' of countries. It's been mentioned in recent days how France especially, already has a significant amount of cases of the S. Africa variant. With cases on the rise there and in other countries in Europe, and our open borders there is a risk of these variants spreading here.

Yeah, the only reason the wave in europe would have any effect on us here is if our border policy is unfit for purpose.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53137 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Yeah, the only reason the wave in europe would have any effect on us here is if our border policy is unfit for purpose.

We will likely see another wave regardless so he's prepping for that. With summer and being outside and so on, we can probably get away with doing what Israel are at the moment - so masks in enclosed spaces and so on but generally an open economy. But come autumn then we're more than likely going to see what happened last autumn as cases pick up again among the unvaccinated and for those cases where the vaccine stops the virus putting someone in hospital but isn't full protection from the milder stuff. There's a lot of people it could get passed around. Think it's fair enough if the government are being sensible about the chances of it happening and laying the groundwork for it. Much rather that than them do the 'it's all going to be alright' and then shit the bed when it comes to needing to take action because of their own headbangers on the backbenchers who hate any restrictions regardless of reason.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53138 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm
We will likely see another wave regardless so he's prepping for that. With summer and being outside and so on, we can probably get away with doing what Israel are at the moment - so masks in enclosed spaces and so on but generally an open economy. But come autumn then we're more than likely going to see what happened last autumn as cases pick up again among the unvaccinated and for those cases where the vaccine stops the virus putting someone in hospital but isn't full protection from the milder stuff. There's a lot of people it could get passed around. Think it's fair enough if the government are being sensible about the chances of it happening and laying the groundwork for it. Much rather that than them do the 'it's all going to be alright' and then shit the bed when it comes to needing to take action because of their own headbangers on the backbenchers who hate any restrictions regardless of reason.

Problem is a lot of people dont see it like that Zeb, the roadmap seems to have become a promise and dates are more important that data. Its about the only thing the PM has ever been clear on and people are either unable or unwilling to understand it.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53139 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm
We will likely see another wave regardless so he's prepping for that. With summer and being outside and so on, we can probably get away with doing what Israel are at the moment - so masks in enclosed spaces and so on but generally an open economy. But come autumn then we're more than likely going to see what happened last autumn as cases pick up again among the unvaccinated and for those cases where the vaccine stops the virus putting someone in hospital but isn't full protection from the milder stuff. There's a lot of people it could get passed around. Think it's fair enough if the government are being sensible about the chances of it happening and laying the groundwork for it. Much rather that than them do the 'it's all going to be alright' and then shit the bed when it comes to needing to take action because of their own headbangers on the backbenchers who hate any restrictions regardless of reason.

By the Autumn would most adults not have had their vaccines if not all?

I thought the intention was to give all adults the first vaccine by the end of July, if that then means that the 2nd was given 12 weeks later would we not have all vaccines administered by the end of October?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53140 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
By the Autumn would most adults not have had their vaccines if not all?

I thought the intention was to give all adults the first vaccine by the end of July, if that then means that the 2nd was given 12 weeks later would we not have all vaccines administered by the end of October?

Suggestion from the epidemiologists advising government is that even with massive vaccine take up that without control measures beyond that then cases can quickly spiral up. So even without thinking about what might happen with new variants if that were to happen, you're still talking about potentially thousands more deaths which could be prevented if you keep some basic controls in place.

eg https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1473309921001432

edit: and Israel is showing, we really do need the test and tracing programme to be on point and for people to be able to take time off when needed without having the financial worries that can bring.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,872
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53141 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
By the Autumn would most adults not have had their vaccines if not all?

I thought the intention was to give all adults the first vaccine by the end of July, if that then means that the 2nd was given 12 weeks later would we not have all vaccines administered by the end of October?

People will still potentially get infected after vaccination, especially if the variants start getting in to the country by the Autumn, but hopefully the vaccinations prevent most of those people ending up in hospital or worse.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,288
  • ....mmm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53142 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm
Suggestion from the epidemiologists advising government is that even with massive vaccine take up that without control measures beyond that then cases can quickly spiral up. So even without thinking about what might happen with new variants if that were to happen, you're still talking about potentially thousands more deaths which could be prevented if you keep some basic controls in place.

eg https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1473309921001432

edit: and Israel is showing, we really do need the test and tracing programme to be on point and for people to be able to take time off when needed without having the financial worries that can bring.

You eventually need to just get on with it though. Much like influenza, COVID is now here to stay.

Logged
:D

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53143 on: Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
By the Autumn would most adults not have had their vaccines if not all?

I thought the intention was to give all adults the first vaccine by the end of July, if that then means that the 2nd was given 12 weeks later would we not have all vaccines administered by the end of October?

Preliminary vaccination test results are showing that essentially hospitalisations and serious illness are being wiped out. In fact today American researchers have said that Astrazeneca is virtually 100% effective in dealing with serious covid cases. While variants may cause an issue, the Government will eventually lose the good will of the majority of the public if they contradict their own relentless messaging on the positives of the vaccine. I can possibly see minor restrictions into next winter; masks in enclosed spaces and public transport and bans on travel to countries who are lagging in the vaccine race but thats about it. Schools for example currently have to close a class/year group if a kid tests positive. That simply isnt sustainable moving forward.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53144 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
You eventually need to just get on with it though. Much like influenza, COVID is now here to stay.



Eventually you'd hope that a combination of vaccinations and local targeting for testing and such, much as happens with other diseases, will keep it to a bare minimum, yeah. Thing the epidemiologists are pointing out is that getting the number of cases to a low level is the first part of getting to that, and then you can crack on with making sure they stay low even as the intrusive measures put in for this are lifted.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,555
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53145 on: Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
Problem is a lot of people dont see it like that Zeb, the roadmap seems to have become a promise and dates are more important that data. Its about the only thing the PM has ever been clear on and people are either unable or unwilling to understand it.

True. It's also shoddy of him to hint it'll be those damned furriners coming over here and bringing their viruses at fault for if/when it happens. Totally missing how it's already here and already going round communities and will simmer away so long as some basic inequalities aren't sorted. Plus ça change with Tories and all that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53146 on: Yesterday at 10:50:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
Curevac is an important one for us as well, as we are building production facilities in the UK with the idea of using it for variant dosing later in the year.
I didn't know that, that is very good. Let's keep our fingers crossed. The more working vaccines available for as many as possible the better.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,942
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53147 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
It's madness that we still have no strict border controls with the pandemic running rife through much of continental Europe. The first thing the Europeans did when they got wind of the Kent variant was ban travel to and from the UK.

This government never learns from the mistakes of the past. Close the fucking borders Twatface and make people who do return here quarantine at a hotel, not 1% of them!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1324 1325 1326 1327 1328 [1329]   Go Up
« previous next »
 