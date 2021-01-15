I'd agree about the timeline to having viable doses at huge scale (although as you say we'll never know if this would be quicker than Az can reach this scale), except probably wouldn't go as far as saying no company would have invested in its manufacture.



I find it unlikely that, as we've seen in the support of Az/Pfizer etc, national governments and government blocs wouldn't also have invested capital in companies wishing to take up the IP and produce doses. Not least because the likelihood of the vaccine being effective was well known by Oxford (and the UK govt procurement taskforce) long before January 2021.





EDIT: Also thanks for the heads up about the Oxford conflict. Hadn't realised the two scientists invested in the company were in conflict with the Jenner Institute's director who wanted to give away IP.

Difficult to know really how it would have gone. I dont think any big pharma would have put their own money into setting up manufacture prior to approval, they likely wouldnt either even after approval - without owning the IP themselves they could have spent a fortune setting up manufacturing only to be blown out of the water by an Indian or Chinese company that started producing 100s of millions of doses so that their own never made it to market.I guess some countries would have tapped their own big pharma companies and funded them to get ready for production but exclusively to produce for their own countries. Would have left a lot of poorer nations locked out perhaps. Maybe some sort of system where companies could have the IP and produce it but say 25% of all doses they produced had to be given over to a group like Covax might have worked. Not sure how it would influence regulatory approval either - could the EU for instance have granted approval based on the trial data knowing that then Merck would produce it for Germany, Sanofi would produce it for France etc. Could an approval have covered 10 different companies making it in 10 different sites or would each one require their own independent approval? Not sure really.