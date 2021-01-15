Just on tv in Germany the CEO, a scientist and a test person (still unblinded) from CureVac did interviews in a short report. They are currently in the phase III trials (with 36000 in the trials, if I remember correctly) which will run until the end of April, but they are already producing vaccine due to the urgent need. And they already have started the rolling approval procedure at EMA. They have a contract for 225 million doses via the EU procurement and project/hope that they can get approval by end of May or beginning of June, *if* the data proves the vaccine is safe and efficient. It will be interesting to see the results and should their vaccine work it could add a lot more doses for Europe after May.