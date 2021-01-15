« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1322 1323 1324 1325 1326 [1327]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1750629 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53040 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 10:34:00 am
On the contrary. If you take Germany for example. The leading party of the grand coalition, the CDU, just had an abysmal showing in state elections, which is primarily attributable to their poor handling of COVID and more so, the slow vaccination progress. For them it is paramount that the vaccination program is successful. Having it paused and raising concerns about one of the vaccines safety is detrimental to that process. AZ was just gaining more acceptance and higher uptake in Germany after some initial negative reactions (STIKOs decision to only administer to under 65s and widely reported side effects) when this occurred. But these latest developments, as you can see in some of the polls above have further and unjustifiably damaged the AZ vaccines reputation, which will make it more difficult to get people to take that particular vaccine in Germany.

From a political standpoint having a successful vaccination roll out supersedes any other concerns right, and that will be the case for the majority of countries. Especially as cases are rising again in many European countries, and lockdowns are being extended and lifting of restrictions postponed.


Fair enough about Germany, but that doesn't explain Macron's clear anti-British agenda with regard to AZ, he dissed the vaccine from the start with his comments and the result is s huge majority of the French don't trust the vaccine at a time when they are desperate for it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53041 on: Today at 11:50:28 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:42:43 am
If you imply that national regulators follow pressure by politician this goes for the MHRA, too, yes?
yes, I'm sure our government were ceding political pressure on the MRHA to approve the vaccines ASAP, whether they took any notice of said interference is another matter though
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:27 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53042 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
EU hasn't done a great job on vaccine acquisition relative to some others.

The bigger failings certainly recently have been with member states in terms of distribution and regulation, it wasn't the EMA calling AZ effectiveness/safety into doubt that was national regulators/politicians, and they can now reap the reward in increased vaccine hesitancy and slower rollouts.

UK has done a great job on vaccine acquisition and distribution, especially given our starting point with low vaccine production capacity, but equally that can't coverup the clusterfuck of the rest of our response to the COVID crisis last year
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53043 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm »
The EU and the German government  financed the development and the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine. And the "Oxford" vaccine is actually developed in collaboration with Italian and German companies
I haven't heard the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the Daily Mail, or other Tory EU bashers acknowledge this.

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53044 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:57:13 am
EU hasn't done a great job on vaccine acquisition relative to some others.

The bigger failings certainly recently have been with member states in terms of distribution and regulation, it wasn't the EMA calling AZ effectiveness/safety into doubt that was national regulators/politicians, and they can now reap the reward in increased vaccine hesitancy and slower rollouts.

UK has done a great job on vaccine acquisition and distribution, especially given our starting point with low vaccine production capacity, but equally that can't coverup the clusterfuck of the rest of our response to the COVID crisis last year
absolutely unfortunately though the Tories seem to be benefitting from the vaccination programme and the utter mess of the whole coVid mismanagement appears at present anyway to have been forgotten
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,934
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53045 on: Today at 12:06:38 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:00:04 pm
The EU and the German government  financed the development and the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine. And the "Oxford" vaccine is actually developed in collaboration with Italian and German companies
I haven't heard the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the Daily Mail, or other Tory EU bashers acknowledge this.


being critical of the EUs approach to vaccination does not make you a Tory EU basher
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1322 1323 1324 1325 1326 [1327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 