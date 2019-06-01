and yet many appear reluctant to criticise the EU whatsoever, it appears they can do no wrong in the eyes of many posters and anyone who dares to offer an alternative view immediately gets jumped on.



Our government has handled Brexit and the CoVid crisis appallingly but that cannot absolve the EU of any blame because their vaccination programme has been at best shoddy.



Whilst the vaccine situation, of course, is not the reason leave won the referendum, it does stoke the fire somewhat and people will think we did the right thing based on national jingoism. It's wrong, yes but it will.be how it is perceived



The thing is though, a lot of people seem to be misinformed about what role the EU plays in this whole process or they don't seem to be capable of differentiating between the actions of "the EU" and the actions of individual member states. I live in the EU and the things I would criticise is that the EU made some mistakes when they agreed the delivery of the vaccine doses. They should have been more strict in terms of when they get how many doses from each supplier (once they are approved). They also made mistakes in dealing with what could be done to prevent too many doses being exported like openly talking about article 16 of the NI-protocol or now this whole mess with export bans. Neither of those two things ever came to pass, so why talk about them in public or brief the media. Other than that, I'm not sure I would blame the EU for what has happened with vaccinations so far in Europe. Member states made the decision themselves to use AZ only for certain age groups even after EMA said, it's okay for everyone. Member states decided themselves to stop using AZ for a few days. Member states don't get those vaccines into arms. The EU has no authority in that regard. They cannot tell members how to vaccinate people. Same as they couldn't just go out and buy whatever vaccines they wanted without consulting the member states.I just wish people would do their research and actually look at who is responsible for what in Europe. Then we wouldn't be talking about how this whole thing is something Brexiteers can use to say Brexit was a good idea. It's not. If anything, it shows how much individual power member states have especially in health care. It also shows that the EU is trying to protect its own interest like thinking about blocking vaccine exports even to the UK. That's not bullying or trying to sabotage the UK as a lot of your media seems to suggest. It's simply a result of the UK being out of the EU and being a third country. You can't use that as a justification for Brexit, when as EU-members the UK had more privileges than any other member state.