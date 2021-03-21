Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?

Impossible to know for sure. For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.



It depends on the place I guess.To illustrate my point lets use some quick maths - a curry house can ordinarily do say 50 covers, which means they can do 100 on fully booked night because they turn the tables. Lets say social distancing cuts that by 25%, so they can now do 75 covers. Say those 25 people all spend roughly £20 each on average, thats £500.00 per night which theyd be fully booked for lost, so probably close to a grand a week if you expect to be close to full on a Friday and Saturday night - I think youd struggle to recoup that by upping the prices, and even if you did, as you said yourself it would mean we eat out less, meaning the restaurant is less likely to be full. It of course depends on the establishment, the wealth of its clientele etc and it is caveated by the fact that it would likely require less staff (although again not a great thing as that means less jobs) but my guess is wed lose a lot of restaurants to it.I know the Ledbury in Notting Hill (very small Michelin starred restaurant with sky high prices already) have already said that they cant open at all with social distancing. Of course a 2 Michelin star restaurant in Notting Hill is far from the norm but it does show you that we likely would lose restaurants as Im sure that isnt the only example.There is also the point that going out for a meal becomes less pleasurable when youre wearing a mask, when youre 2 metres from the nearest table and restricted to 2 households etc, for one thing youd lose a tonne of bistro esque restaurants which thrive on a bustling vibrant atmosphere etc (and on being able to get a lot of covers in.)As I said in a previous post, maintaining social distancing makes perfect scientific sense but scientific sense doesnt always equate to practical suitability. I suspect that the answer, in the short term at least, is some kind of halfway point whereby we slowly reduce distancing whilst monitoring its effect. We really need the media to be onside with this as if theres a shit storm everytime theres a bit of an increase in the R rate then its going to be a really repetitive and depressing cycle coming out of this and a lot of (more gullible) people spending half their time thinking another lockdown is looming because the media are blowing the (predictable) fluctuation in infection rates out of all proportion.