« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1318 1319 1320 1321 1322 [1323]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1746785 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52880 on: Yesterday at 05:32:01 pm »
Wouldnt you expect a rise at first (due to detection of asymptomatic cases and then a drop as mass testing takes effect?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52881 on: Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm »
Me and the missus got our AZ jab at 1pm today. In and out in 10 mins, brilliantly organised. No side effects yet.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52882 on: Yesterday at 05:41:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:32:01 pm
Wouldnt you expect a rise at first (due to detection of asymptomatic cases and then a drop as mass testing takes effect?

You would, but it appears to be continuing, albeit very early days.

Not entirely a shock if it does continue to show a gentle increase.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,191
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52883 on: Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:37:29 pm
i caught covid back in january from my girl who is a key worker and i felt like shite and didn't really get out of bed for a fortnight before slowly getting stronger whereas she had it really bad and couldn't walk, talk or eat and only drank soda water for the first 3 weeks, but now is back at her job - the same job with the same exposure risks and therefore i know i am at risk once again (through her) even though i've had my first vaccination

but i can't help but think/worry that regardless of the vaccination process, the measures in place like social distancing, hand sanitising and face masks, that we will end up in another lockdown - am i right to be concerned?



Honestly, if you both had it in January, and you had your first vaccination, the chances of you catching it again soon are very very small.


Regarding another lockdown - think it's unlikely for the UK at this stage. Maybe next winter.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52884 on: Yesterday at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 05:34:17 pm
Me and the missus got our AZ jab at 1pm today. In and out in 10 mins, brilliantly organised. No side effects yet.

It was an absolutely flawless experience, I had mine around 11am, Ive got kinda of a heavy arm, no pain, just feels a little bit different and Im perhaps running a tad hot, fine apart from that. God bless them, theyll get us through this.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,784
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52885 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm »
No surprise but I heard a GP on the news today saying that each surgery uses a different IT system, so no-one knows when someone has been vaccinated elsewhere, so they are wasting time ringing people who have already been done. My wifes Step sister lives in Essex and has had 4 different invites :butt

Would have taken a few days to write a portal. All you need is NHS number, date of 1st vaccination, date of 2nd vaccination and vaccine administered.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52886 on: Yesterday at 06:25:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm
No surprise but I heard a GP on the news today saying that each surgery uses a different IT system, so no-one knows when someone has been vaccinated elsewhere, so they are wasting time ringing people who have already been done. My wifes Step sister lives in Essex and has had 4 different invites :butt

Would have taken a few days to write a portal. All you need is NHS number, date of 1st vaccination, date of 2nd vaccination and vaccine administered.

The nurse administering my vaccine said that my GP would be informed as she updated her computer, I actually explicitly asked her.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52887 on: Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm »
Paul's managed to get an appointment for his first jab on Monday in Pontefract so we can now move without worrying about having to wait until we're registered with a new GP to get booked in.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52888 on: Yesterday at 06:34:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:41:46 pm
You would, but it appears to be continuing, albeit very early days.

Not entirely a shock if it does continue to show a gentle increase.
Kids who got sick from in school transmission would only just be testing positive in the last couple of days though surely?  Im not sure its clear cut.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52889 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:17 pm
Kids who got sick from in school transmission would only just be testing positive in the last couple of days though surely?  Im not sure its clear cut.

If you became infected in school on the first day back then it would be last weekend or so, assuming average incubation is still in the 4-7 day range often quoted.

Agree its too early to read a great deal into it, but the age group trends are suggestive of slight increases since restart, and you can see the positives are being made up of a greater proportion of lateral flows even since the spike in lateral flow testing when schools restarted.

I think its worthy of keeping an eye on.

Positives in primary age groups also up, albeit still at low levels
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,784
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52890 on: Yesterday at 06:48:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:25:12 pm
The nurse administering my vaccine said that my GP would be informed as she updated her computer, I actually explicitly asked her.

Maybe some of the systems do communicate, but this GP was adamant they didn't.

One annoyance for me is when you do a lateral flow test at home, you then record the details on the Gov website. It asks if the test is for you and then sends you a text and email with the results. I know the result, I bloody uploaded it :butt.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52891 on: Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:48:15 pm
Maybe some of the systems do communicate, but this GP was adamant they didn't.

One annoyance for me is when you do a lateral flow test at home, you then record the details on the Gov website. It asks if the test is for you and then sends you a text and email with the results. I know the result, I bloody uploaded it :butt.

I live on the border of two health authorities.   When I get my latest ablation in October,  the other health authority sent me a letter for another one.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52892 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
I live on the border of two health authorities.   When I get my latest ablation in October,  the other health authority sent me a letter for another one.

They must think you are a glutton for punishment. ;)
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52893 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm
They must think you are a glutton for punishment. ;)


He's one of those health tourists we hear about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52894 on: Today at 01:00:35 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:07:05 am
...
As for vaccines, we can talk about shipping extra vaccines to Europe, but as far as I am aware Italy and Germany still have not approved AZ for over 65s, Spain has never approved it for anyone over 55, and France has just changed their limit from 65 back to 55. So they aren´t even using it for the most vulnerable part of their populations anyway, so to who exactly and why would we be shipping spare doses?
Germany has allowed AZ vaccination for over 65s once the updated data had been reviewed. Since March 10 there is no limit in regards to the use of AZ (well it is 18 years and over).

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 12:34:19 pm
At least the UK doesnt have the monopoly on idiots I guess.
Unfortunately no one nation has a monopoly on idiots. Almost every day here in either vox pop or media coverage/commentary you can hear someone say "people are fed up with this" or "I've had enough, I want to go back to normal". Well guess what: the viruses don't gather and go "come on guys, shouldn't we by now be tired of infecting all these stupid humans, let's just stop".
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:31 am by lamad »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52895 on: Today at 08:05:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:25:12 pm
The nurse administering my vaccine said that my GP would be informed as she updated her computer, I actually explicitly asked her.

It wouldn't be immediate, but ultimately all data will filter through.  All vaccination centres (barring hospitals) use Pinnacle as their point of care system, even pharmacies/Vaccination centres.  It then goes to the DPS before being forwarded to your GP, GPs use four different system, two of which (TPP and EMIS) process data automatically, with the other two data has to be manually entered from a PDF and this done in batch, so it'll take a few days longer.  Either way, it'll be on your medical records within three working days.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,946
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52896 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm
No surprise but I heard a GP on the news today saying that each surgery uses a different IT system, so no-one knows when someone has been vaccinated elsewhere, so they are wasting time ringing people who have already been done. My wifes Step sister lives in Essex and has had 4 different invites :butt

Would have taken a few days to write a portal. All you need is NHS number, date of 1st vaccination, date of 2nd vaccination and vaccine administered.

£20b worth of work their Rob. Country cant afford it.
Unless of course you are mates with Hancock?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,946
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52897 on: Today at 08:39:53 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:00:35 am
Germany has allowed AZ vaccination for over 65s once the updated data had been reviewed. Since March 10 there is no limit in regards to the use of AZ (well it is 18 years and over).
Unfortunately no one nation has a monopoly on idiots. Almost every day here in either vox pop or media coverage/commentary you can hear someone say "people are fed up with this" or "I've had enough, I want to go back to normal". Well guess what: the viruses don't gather and go "come on guys, shouldn't we by now be tired of infecting all these stupid humans, let's just stop".
And peoples opinions in the U.K. are very much formed by what they hear on the media.
So when some blert reporter says People want to get back down the pub next week or will we be able to go on holiday next week all the dickheads think that is a reasonable option.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,423
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52898 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
You look at some people and realise if Twitter had existed in 1940 the world would have been fucked.

Imagine this gang of self entitled soft-arses dealing with rationing.  Or an outside bog in December.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52899 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:23:46 am
You look at some people and realise if Twitter had existed in 1940 the world would have been fucked.

Imagine this gang of self entitled soft-arses dealing with rationing.  Or an outside bog in December.

People have so much more now though. Today's generation grow up with phones and devices that tell them the answers to everything in seconds and many parents can't be assed to actually parent their kids and tell them no to things so no wonder they grow up entitled.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52900 on: Today at 10:09:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm
I think theres a chance there could be another lockdown to be honest. The biggest risk is variants, and in the long run either existing variants that escape vaccines like the SA variant or another new variant will get in eventually. So my guess is that as others have posted above forget holidays abroad for this summer, because of the risk of bringing in variants, it will be a case of staying at home and holiday domestically, come Autumn start vaccinating those most at risk with a booster or a new and improved vaccine that protects against the variants and then see what happens next year.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Honestly, if you both had it in January, and you had your first vaccination, the chances of you catching it again soon are very very small.


Regarding another lockdown - think it's unlikely for the UK at this stage. Maybe next winter.

thanks for your input guys

i'll take what you said on board
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52901 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:05:39 am
It wouldn't be immediate, but ultimately all data will filter through.  All vaccination centres (barring hospitals) use Pinnacle as their point of care system, even pharmacies/Vaccination centres.  It then goes to the DPS before being forwarded to your GP, GPs use four different system, two of which (TPP and EMIS) process data automatically, with the other two data has to be manually entered from a PDF and this done in batch, so it'll take a few days longer.  Either way, it'll be on your medical records within three working days.

Why are hospitals different? Only asking as I had mine at a hospital rather then a pharmacy or centre.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52902 on: Today at 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:13:14 am
Why are hospitals different? Only asking as I had mine at a hospital rather then a pharmacy or centre.

Did you have the Oxford mate?
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52903 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
I cant see everything back to normal in June. The vaccine mess in the EU will delay this. I cant imagine the UK allowing EU residents freely coming here spreading the virus. Think this will have a knock on effect on the euros also.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52904 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:13:14 am
Why are hospitals different? Only asking as I had mine at a hospital rather then a pharmacy or centre.

GP surgeries and hospitals don't share a unified IT system. In some parts of the country either can access some bits of each others but in some places they're totally different without any mutual access. Is there a system in place for hospitals to electronically inform gp practices of a vaccine? No idea.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52905 on: Today at 11:28:27 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:08:30 am
I cant imagine the UK allowing EU residents freely coming here spreading the virus.

Yet this is how the virus arrived here last year.  Ironically through travel in the opposite direction the Kent variant is now in Europe. 
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52906 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 11:05:59 am
Did you have the Oxford mate?

Yup, our friend ChAdOx1 nCoV-19
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52907 on: Today at 11:51:00 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:15:51 am
GP surgeries and hospitals don't share a unified IT system. In some parts of the country either can access some bits of each others but in some places they're totally different without any mutual access. Is there a system in place for hospitals to electronically inform gp practices of a vaccine? No idea.

I only asked the nurse because I was assuming the GP may need to know if people have been vaccinated for vaccine passports to be honest. As it seems increasingly likely we may not be able to go on holiday anytime soon, its pretty much moot and I am sure my GP will find out sooner or later on way or another (plus I have the card they give you when you get the jab).
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,688
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52908 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
It's gets updated onto your health record within 72 hours and your GO is able to access it. Mine comes up under medications on the NHS app.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52909 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Hospitals use the NIVS system to record vaccinations they still forward to the central data processing service, the DPS then adds data to the patient record.  Ultimately, your vaccination status will be added to your summary care record at your GP.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52910 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm »
It obviously works by the chip Bill Gates implanted in you communicates with a satellite which beams the info to Russia via China
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,688
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52911 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:17:12 pm
It obviously works by the chip Bill Gates implanted in you communicates with a satellite which beams the info to Russia via China

They haven't turned them on yet, they're waiting for Elon Musk to get enough Starlink satellites up for full coverage before doing so
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,442
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52912 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm »
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52913 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:54 pm
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.

I wouldn't be surprised to be honest. Although equally wouldn't be surprised if they just try to open everything up to later regret it in a few months time.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52914 on: Today at 01:10:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:54 pm
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.

This is one problem with this pandemic you have so many experts cropping up and they contradict each other.

I disagree that people live happily with them they are needs must at the moment.

Yes you are right it would mean no sporting events, clubbing, music gigs etc which would obviously mean millions of jobs all over the globe will be lost.

I can see the June date being delayed but in fairness to the pleb in charge he has said it is open to change but you know the dimwit public will says YOU SAID 21st JUNE blah blah blah 😂😂
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52915 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:54 pm
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.

Masks maybe, but any scientist that believes the public will swallow social distancing for years when were all vaccinated clearly hasnt been outside much in their life.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1318 1319 1320 1321 1322 [1323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 