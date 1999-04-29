...

As for vaccines, we can talk about shipping extra vaccines to Europe, but as far as I am aware Italy and Germany still have not approved AZ for over 65s, Spain has never approved it for anyone over 55, and France has just changed their limit from 65 back to 55. So they aren´t even using it for the most vulnerable part of their populations anyway, so to who exactly and why would we be shipping spare doses?



At least the UK doesnt have the monopoly on idiots I guess.



Germany has allowed AZ vaccination for over 65s once the updated data had been reviewed. Since March 10 there is no limit in regards to the use of AZ (well it is 18 years and over).Unfortunately no one nation has a monopoly on idiots. Almost every day here in either vox pop or media coverage/commentary you can hear someone say "people are fed up with this" or "I've had enough, I want to go back to normal". Well guess what: the viruses don't gather and go "come on guys, shouldn't we by now be tired of infecting all these stupid humans, let's just stop".