Kids who got sick from in school transmission would only just be testing positive in the last couple of days though surely? Im not sure its clear cut.



If you became infected in school on the first day back then it would be last weekend or so, assuming average incubation is still in the 4-7 day range often quoted.Agree its too early to read a great deal into it, but the age group trends are suggestive of slight increases since restart, and you can see the positives are being made up of a greater proportion of lateral flows even since the spike in lateral flow testing when schools restarted.I think its worthy of keeping an eye on.Positives in primary age groups also up, albeit still at low levels