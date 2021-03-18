« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52840 on: Today at 07:40:19 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:15:18 am
I was reading about France earlier and it seems to be a very weak lockdown but it was always going to be hard for EU nations due to how interconnected they are with each other yet politically I am guessing it would have been hard to have an EU wide lockdown and cases just end up circulate from one member state to the other.

Well interestingly as part of the ´lockdown´ they have actually just relaxed the curfew from 6pm up to 7pm, presumably because they figured a 6pm curfew might even be counter-productive with everyone piling into the supermarkets at 7am before work.

And it´s true that you would think that cases would spread more easily between nations. And yet most countries have restrictions on inter-regional travel, let alone international travel. So I think there is definitely some divergence between nations, despite the more porous borders.

I am just hoping that the vaccination programme here will be far enough along by the time these cases start making their way back here for the 4th time!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52841 on: Today at 07:49:32 am
Surely if you ease lockdown while only vaccinating half the adult population (and give away your vaccines for the under 50s as Tepid proposes) you are inviting the virus to mutate again? I mean, I would have thought the science, let alone the politics, makes such a course of action impossible.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52842 on: Today at 08:24:23 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:49:32 am
Surely if you ease lockdown while only vaccinating half the adult population (and give away your vaccines for the under 50s as Tepid proposes) you are inviting the virus to mutate again? I mean, I would have thought the science, let alone the politics, makes such a course of action impossible.

Not that I agree with Tepids suggestion but then wherever you are not donating the vaccine to (France, Poland etc as Tepid suggested) is then more susceptible to seeing mutations so you are in effect just moving the problem elsewhere, and as much as we try our borders will be breached eventually by variants. As I said last night, I think the main flaw in Tepids suggestion is that I dont think vaccination will end any time soon, by the time everyone in the UK has been vaccinated we will probably have to start again in the Autumn to protect people against new variants with boosters. If you send out doses abroad I am not sure how that works as you end up in situations where the most vulnerable are getting their third dose when the least vulnerable could still be waiting for their first or second, or you donate abroad, then finish the under 50s later and then start vaccinating the most vulnerable with boosters after that which would mean it gets done later then it would if you didnt send any doses to other countries
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52843 on: Today at 08:25:58 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:49:32 am
Surely if you ease lockdown while only vaccinating half the adult population (and give away your vaccines for the under 50s as Tepid proposes) you are inviting the virus to mutate again? I mean, I would have thought the science, let alone the politics, makes such a course of action impossible.

Thats the danger.  The under 50s are going to be the main driver of infection once society opens up, and as you said, more infection, more chance of variants.  Giving away vaccine=remaining in lockdown, or at least some form of it.

I understand the moral case Tepid proposed, I also understand the where does it stop argument, out of the three main variants two of them came from outside Europe, so while their problem, our problem is correct, their means the world, not just Europe, so just how far are we going to go ?

Its a noble thought, just not practical yet. Once the adult population is vaccinated we 100% should provide vaccines to other countries.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52844 on: Today at 08:46:57 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:25:58 am
Thats the danger.  The under 50s are going to be the main driver of infection once society opens up, and as you said, more infection, more chance of variants.  Giving away vaccine=remaining in lockdown, or at least some form of it.
Along the same lines, I read a suggestion on here (possibly djahern?) about once everyone has had the 2 doses and youre looking at a third to cover the mutations for this winter. It was that if youre still covered for severe disease by the 2 doses, then thered be an argument to give the boosters in reverse order and start with the 18-50 year olds first as they do most of the spreading.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52845 on: Today at 08:55:28 am
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 08:46:57 am
Along the same lines, I read a suggestion on here (possibly djahern?) about once everyone has had the 2 doses and youre looking at a third to cover the mutations for this winter. It was that if youre still covered for severe disease by the 2 doses, then thered be an argument to give the boosters in reverse order and start with the 18-50 year olds first as they do most of the spreading.

Depending on when boosters become available we might even be in a situation where younger people get the updated vaccine or booster as their second dose rather then the original vaccine?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52846 on: Today at 09:50:15 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:55:28 am
Depending on when boosters become available we might even be in a situation where younger people get the updated vaccine or booster as their second dose rather then the original vaccine?
Does that work? Would be brilliant if so
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52847 on: Today at 09:54:00 am
Im loving the BBC doing its best to send the country into depression by imploring them to send pictures of things we used to be able to do but cant do now and wont be able to do for a long time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52848 on: Today at 10:09:58 am
This debate about who to vaccinate first, whether to donate vaccines, etc, is probably all a bit moot. There are mutiple "optimal" ways, but in practical terms the time they'll take will likely differ only slightly. Do you vaccinate the older people first, because they die of it more often, or the younger, because they spread it more? Morally, we should have maybe vaccinated the developing nations first, because their health care is worse and they usually can't work from home. But then again, the virus reached most of them later, and their populations are younger and seem to be able to cope better.

At the end, we'll have to vaccinate the 8 billion people on the planet, and the order in which we do it is likely secondary. Plus the more coordinated the approach is, even if that would be desirable from a theoretical point of view, the longer it will take because of all the administration that has to be brought in, and the various interests different countries have in it.

It's probably easiest now for the UK to keep pushing ahead and get the whole population vaccinated, and then care about distributing the rest of the doses later.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52849 on: Today at 10:10:14 am
Wealthy countries - including the UK - are blocking proposals to help developing nations increase their vaccine manufacturing capabilities, documents leaked to BBC Newsnight show.

Quote
Several poorer countries have asked the World Health Organization to help them.

But richer nations are pushing back on provisions in international law that would enable them to achieve this.

This is according to a leaked copy of the negotiating text of a WHO resolution on the issue.

Among those richer nations are the UK, the US, as well as the European Union.

"Where we could have language in there that would make it easier for countries to produce more vaccines and more medicines within their country, it would include initiatives that would finance and facilitate that. The UK is on the opposite side of the argument of trying to remove those kinds of progressive proposals from the text," says Diarmaid McDonald, from Just Treatment, a patient group for fair access to medicines.

A spokesperson for the UK government says "a global pandemic requires a global solution and the UK is leading from the front, driving forward efforts to ensure equitable access around the world to Covid vaccines and treatments".

The spokesperson says the UK is one of the largest donors to international efforts to ensure over one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines get to developing countries this year.

If and when governments should intervene to ensure affordable supplies of medicines is a long-standing issue.

But the ability of different countries to source vaccines and drugs has been highlighted by the pandemic.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-56465395

No surprises here.  Rich countries have been screwing over poorer nations for centuries.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52850 on: Today at 10:19:52 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:15:18 am
I was reading about France earlier and it seems to be a very weak lockdown but it was always going to be hard for EU nations due to how interconnected they are with each other yet politically I am guessing it would have been hard to have an EU wide lockdown and cases just end up circulate from one member state to the other.

Report in todays Guardian indicates French cases appear to consist of a mix of the Kent and south African variants.  The latter is more concerning as vaccine efficacy is weak against it (reportedly).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52851 on: Today at 10:22:37 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
I just had mine this evening (AZ) and there were people outside asking the lady with iPad who checks you in If there were any spares going and answer seemed to be that there werent where I had mine.
Ah ok. Thanks mate. Hope you're feeling ok after yours!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52852 on: Today at 10:43:48 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:22:37 am
Ah ok. Thanks mate. Hope you're feeling ok after yours!

Went to bed feeling fine other then a slightly sore arm, slept fine but woke up with a head ache, temperature  sweats, sore joints (kind of like a 7/10 hangover lets say) but am already feeling better but not quite 100%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52853 on: Today at 10:47:41 am
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 09:50:15 am
Does that work? Would be brilliant if so

It was a question rather then a statement to be honest, but again the flu vaccine is probably a good example, you get one dose a year to cover the variants that are about so seems possible surely, plus there is work going on looking at using different vaccines for first and second doses which would suggest its possible too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52854 on: Today at 11:44:19 am
LIVE*
Protesters in Kassel Germany rally against Covid measures..scuffle broke out a few mins ago.

https://youtu.be/-BELyUbo1lo

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-BELyUbo1lo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-BELyUbo1lo</a>

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52855 on: Today at 11:49:03 am
What a bunch of bell ends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52856 on: Today at 11:56:57 am
The total IQ there is probably on the same level as the temperature...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52857 on: Today at 12:27:17 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:54:00 am
Im loving the BBC doing its best to send the country into depression by imploring them to send pictures of things we used to be able to do but cant do now and wont be able to do for a long time.


Shielding ends in two weeks,things are going to move fast and we will be doing most things within a month.

If we're not then bring on the Zombie apocalypse.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52858 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm
It makes you despair when you see things like this.  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52859 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm
At least the UK doesnt have the monopoly on idiots I guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52860 on: Today at 12:44:34 pm
You would hope with how worse it's getting will help with the vaccine compliance. Not that it's a good thing, as obviously waves are inevitable if they don't get vaccinated anyway
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52861 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm
I had mine this morning at my GP surgery.  Absolute clockwork, four different pop up receptions, probably vaccinating at least ten people every ten minutes.  What a brilliant job our NHS are doing, definitely earning their 1% rise.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52862 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:54:00 am
Im loving the BBC doing its best to send the country into depression by imploring them to send pictures of things we used to be able to do but cant do now and wont be able to do for a long time.

And particularly if the pictures feature a pretty girl cavorting in some manner. Even better if its two pretty girls.

After all its a few months until the A level results are out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52863 on: Today at 01:18:29 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on March 18, 2021, 02:01:43 pm
Although boosters won't necessarily have to be the same maker will they?

Just a chance to get their foot in the door and win trust and contracts... Although not sure how well that's going

Could just get down the pub with Hancock once lockdown ends. Seems he chucks  contracts around like bags of Cheese and Onion down at the Rat & Liar
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52864 on: Today at 01:53:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:57:58 pm
And particularly if the pictures feature a pretty girl cavorting in some manner. Even better if its two pretty girls.

After all its a few months until the A level results are out.

I noticed this too. Also anything about going back to school, wearing masks in school, exams etc always seems to feature pictures of girls, it's fucking creepy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52865 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:07:05 am
Interestingly here in Spain we are now relaxing our restrictions as we seem to be coming out of the Third Wave just as everyone else is going into it. However with the likes of France and Italy now deep into their Third Waves, you´ve got  to wander how long until is simply makes its way back here again?

The thing I find crazy with France is they have implemented this insane 6pm curfew since December. They have even enacted policies so supermarkets can open at 7am, so people can do their food shopping before work because they won´t have time to do it after. And yet it´s clearly been completely ineffective because they have just gone back into a lockdown in the midst of a Third Wave. So it was not only an unnecessarily restrictive curfew, it was an ineffective and possibly even counter-productive one.

As for vaccines, we can talk about shipping extra vaccines to Europe, but as far as I am aware Italy and Germany still have not approved AZ for over 65s, Spain has never approved it for anyone over 55, and France has just changed their limit from 65 back to 55. So they aren´t even using it for the most vulnerable part of their populations anyway, so to who exactly and why would we be shipping spare doses?


I believe that France are now saying that AZ should only be used on over 55s not under 55s as your post appears to imply, totally reversing their earlier decision to approve it for only those under 65
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52866 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:43:46 pm
I believe that France are now saying that AZ should only be used on over 55s not under 55s as your post appears to imply, totally reversing their earlier decision to approve it for only those under 65

Thats the case according to The Guardian.  Staggering really.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52867 on: Today at 03:00:13 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:50:01 pm
Thats the case according to The Guardian.  Staggering really.

Isnt this due to the fact people getting the blod clots in France are under 55's ?

Plus id guess the younger generation in France havent had the jabs yet ?!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52868 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm
Not that I was intending to travel, but looks like summer hols are out this year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52869 on: Today at 03:05:11 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:53:52 pm
I noticed this too. Also anything about going back to school, wearing masks in school, exams etc always seems to feature pictures of girls, it's fucking creepy.

They'll go full St Trinian's before long.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52870 on: Today at 03:10:06 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:52 am
Report in todays Guardian indicates French cases appear to consist of a mix of the Kent and south African variants.  The latter is more concerning as vaccine efficacy is weak against it (reportedly).
Yeah, that would be a worry - especially as France is not on the govt's 'red list' of countries banned from travelling to UK. Really, the govt's policy on travel/borders is a shambles.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52871 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Not that I was intending to travel, but looks like summer hols are out this year.

Yeah I agree and like you I wouldnt go anyway its not worth the risk or hassle.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52872 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:11:34 pm
Yeah I agree and like you I wouldnt go anyway its not worth the risk or hassle.

The borders should be mostly shut off this year and open things up domestically.

It was a huge mistake to have pretty much mass travel across Europe all summer and we paid the price.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52873 on: Today at 04:02:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:56:57 am
The total IQ there is probably on the same level as the temperature...

Let's protest against a virus, that'll show it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52874 on: Today at 04:21:19 pm
There seems to also be a protest about Lock-down here in London. These selfish acts only serve to undo and undermine the efforts to reduce the spread of Covid. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52875 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52876 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm
i caught covid back in january from my girl who is a key worker and i felt like shite and didn't really get out of bed for a fortnight before slowly getting stronger whereas she had it really bad and couldn't walk, talk or eat and only drank soda water for the first 3 weeks, but now is back at her job - the same job with the same exposure risks and therefore i know i am at risk once again (through her) even though i've had my first vaccination

but i can't help but think/worry that regardless of the vaccination process, the measures in place like social distancing, hand sanitising and face masks, that we will end up in another lockdown - am i right to be concerned?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52877 on: Today at 05:05:50 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 04:21:19 pm
There seems to also be a protest about Lock-down here in London. These selfish acts only serve to undo and undermine the efforts to reduce the spread of Covid. 

'thousands' according to this report, led by Piers Corbyn.  '60' MP's urging Home Sec to relax 'anti-protest' measures.  Guessing a lot of Tory 'Covid recovery group' members.  Also guess they were quiet last week as vigils were taking place.

https://news.sky.com/story/lockdown-restrictions-should-be-eased-to-allow-protests-mps-urge-home-secretary-12251311
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52878 on: Today at 05:11:03 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:37:29 pm
i caught covid back in january from my girl who is a key worker and i felt like shite and didn't really get out of bed for a fortnight before slowly getting stronger whereas she had it really bad and couldn't walk, talk or eat and only drank soda water for the first 3 weeks, but now is back at her job - the same job with the same exposure risks and therefore i know i am at risk once again (through her) even though i've had my first vaccination

but i can't help but think/worry that regardless of the vaccination process, the measures in place like social distancing, hand sanitising and face masks, that we will end up in another lockdown - am i right to be concerned?



I think theres a chance there could be another lockdown to be honest. The biggest risk is variants, and in the long run either existing variants that escape vaccines like the SA variant or another new variant will get in eventually. So my guess is that as others have posted above forget holidays abroad for this summer, because of the risk of bringing in variants, it will be a case of staying at home and holiday domestically, come Autumn start vaccinating those most at risk with a booster or a new and improved vaccine that protects against the variants and then see what happens next year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52879 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm
Obviously we had an intial boost due to all the lateral flow tests in pupils but it does appear that cases in school age groups are showing slow increases, in spite of current mitigation in place, it will be interesting to keep an eye on that trend as we get more data.

