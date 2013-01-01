I don't get this "now all the over 50's in the UK have been or are going to be vaccinated soon, then lets give our vaccines away to Europe or the rest of the World"



Sorry Tepid, but if I'm reading it right here, then that is what you are suggesting and if that's so then I don't agree.



My wife turns 50 at the end of April, I get my jab tomorrow being 55. We are both key workers btw and have worked right through this. Do I tell her "oh it's ok come beginning of May, your only just 50, but your jab has gone of to Italy. You'll be fine like".



Just where do you draw the line?



Look this is all new and we learn as we go along. We don't yet know what impact vaccinating the whole adult population of a country has against covid. We need to push ahead, get it done and see the results which will come through in time.



As soon all adults are vaccinated, then is the time to distribute the spare vaccines abroad and then is the time to debate who it should go to first