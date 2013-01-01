« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1316 1317 1318 1319 1320 [1321]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1742725 times)

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,656
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52800 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
I just had mine this evening (AZ) and there were people outside asking the lady with iPad who checks you in If there were any spares going and answer seemed to be that there werent where I had mine.

The expiry date if the current AZ vaccines is June and they need to be used 6 hours after being taken out of the fridge. To avoid wastage the vaccine centres are limiting the number of vials that are taken out/opened towards the end of the day so vaccinators go from having a batch of 8 or 10 vaccines each to having to share between two and eventually three. There aren't any 'spare' vaccines going round at the moment.

Interestingly the police are being sent in to us no matter their age or whether they have any medical issues.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52801 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm
Stadiums reopen on the 17th.... for our staff weve been told shielding pauses on the first....  not really sure what they mean by that...

Me neither,mum said the letter was 4 pages long and she hadn't read it all,I'm going to get her to take photos so I can give it a read for her.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,763
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52802 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 07:20:24 pm
I guess thats the difference and what I missed earlier, we joke about a stereotype of how rigid Germans are about following the rules, but there is probably some truth in it. I sometimes work with Germans and it can be infuriating, and they definitely think the same about me haha. Whilst its probably quite easy to see that the German authorities will be so strict, Im guessing its also what the German public expect. Anything less than completely by the book would be a massive issue.

I spent a month working in the old East Berlin in 2002, they were still so stuck in their ways, everything was so strict and by the book. I told the MD he needed to chill out.

I've got a mate who hates the Germans, says they are too strict, too boring, too miserable - she's from Frankfurt ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52803 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:34 pm
So....

When the vaccination started in earnest, I was contested that the moral argument was that vaccines in Europe should be targeted at Portugal, the U.K. and Ireland.

Now, I would contest that there is a moral argument that vaccines should be targeted at France, Poland, Sweden and Italy...

If theyve got a problem, weve got a problem.

Where do you draw the line though? There is people all over the world who are struggling with this beyond Europe who need the vaccines.

While I was in the queue to enter the vaccination centre today there was guy in front of me pleading for any spare doses as his daughter is asthmatic and he wants to get vaccinated so he cant pass it on to her. Now assuming he wasnt bullshitting, how do you think hes going to feel if hes told your not getting vaccinated until next year because we are helping our friends in France or Poland or elsewhere?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52804 on: Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Where do you draw the line though? There is people all over the world who are struggling with this beyond Europe who need the vaccines.

While I was in the queue to enter the vaccination centre today there was guy in front of me pleading for any spare doses as his daughter is asthmatic and he wants to get vaccinated so he cant pass it on to her. Now assuming he wasnt bullshitting, how do you think hes going to feel if hes told your not getting vaccinated until next year because we are helping our friends in France or Poland or elsewhere?
Next year? No.  A couple of months longer? Maybe.

How do you think the Italian guy is going out feel when he tells his kids their grandparents have died?

If our neighbours arent safe, we arent safe.....

No we have vaccinated nearly all those at risk, is it not morally right to ensure our neighbours are in the same position? 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52805 on: Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm

No we have vaccinated nearly all those at risk, is it not morally right to ensure our neighbours are in the same position? 


Are you saying non-vulnerable people are not at risk of death or life changing issues?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52806 on: Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:29:10 pm
Are you saying non-vulnerable people are not at risk of death or life changing issues?
Where did I say that?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52807 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm
Next year? No.  A couple of months longer? Maybe.

How do you think the Italian guy is going out feel when he tells his kids their grandparents have died?

If our neighbours arent safe, we arent safe.....

No we have vaccinated nearly all those at risk, is it not morally right to ensure our neighbours are in the same position?

Why stop at Europe though?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52808 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm
Where did I say that?

Well how would any government be able to sell that approach? It might be morally right but when does that stop? Europe get our doses, what about the rest of the world?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52809 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm
Why stop at Europe though?
Our immediate neighbours.  We trade with them (ha...Brexit expected of course) more than anywhere less, we travel there more than anywhere else for business, we holiday there. But also because they our neighbours, our cousins, our friends (bigots aside).

The rest of the world is also important, but of course if everyone looks after their own community, things would go much better.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52810 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
Well how would any government be able to sell that approach? It might be morally right but when does that stop? Europe get our doses, what about the rest of the world?
Fuck morals then?

Our doses?  Tell that to the people dying in Italy and France right now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52811 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Fuck morals then?

Our doses?  Tell that to the people dying in Italy and France right now.

Dont they have a stash of vaccines not being used?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52812 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm
Our immediate neighbours.  We trade with them (ha...Brexit expected of course) more than anywhere less, we travel there more than anywhere else for business, we holiday there. But also because they our neighbours, our cousins, our friends (bigots aside).

The rest of the world is also important, but of course if everyone looks after their own community, things would go much better.

But you based this on a moral argument, but this answer seems it is a more a case of self interest (as a country).

There is a balance to be struck for a government between vaccinating its own population and helping other countries. I would prefer to see our country help poorer countries, rather than the (on the whole) wealthy European countries that can afford their own vaccinations.

We could have a much bigger impact providing vaccinations to countries that are at the back of the quese, rather than speeding up vaccination programmes in European countries by a few weeks/months.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52813 on: Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
But you based this on a moral argument, but this answer seems it is a more a case of self interest (as a country).

There is a balance to be struck for a government between vaccinating its own population and helping other countries. I would prefer to see our country help poorer countries, rather than the (on the whole) wealthy European countries that can afford their own vaccinations.

We could have a much bigger impact providing vaccinations to countries that are at the back of the quese, rather than speeding up vaccination programmes in European countries by a few weeks/months.
This isnt a question of cost though... this is a question of supply...

Money cant buy you something that isnt available ...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,946
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52814 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
Dont they have a stash of vaccines not being used?
granted the french are anti vax nuts ...

But Poland, Italy, Estonia? 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52815 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
granted the french are anti vax nuts ...

But Poland, Italy, Estonia? 

But why them? Why not other countries?
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52816 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
This isnt a question of cost though... this is a question of supply...

Money cant buy you something that isnt available ...

And there are loads of countries elsewhere with no supplies... why single out European countries?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52817 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm
Why stop at Europe though?

Thats my thought. As bad as parts of Europe are in terms of Covid, are they worse then Brazil or South Africa for example? Surely the poorer countries of the world are more in need to the vaccine then our rich neighbours.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52818 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm
Thats my thought. As bad as parts of Europe are in terms of Covid, are they worse then Brazil or South Africa for example? Surely the poorer countries of the world are more in need to the vaccine then our rich neighbours.


Brazil are where they are because of that dickhead Bolsonaro,deserves a bullet the twat.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52819 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
I don't get this "now all the over 50's in the UK have been or are going to be vaccinated soon, then lets give our vaccines away to Europe or the rest of the World"

Sorry Tepid, but if I'm reading it right here, then that is what you are suggesting and if that's so then I don't agree.

My wife turns 50 at the end of April, I get my jab tomorrow being 55. We are both key workers btw and have worked right through this. Do I tell her "oh it's ok come beginning of May, your only just 50, but your jab has gone of to Italy. You'll be fine like".

Just where do you draw the line?

Look this is all new and we learn as we go along. We don't yet know what impact vaccinating  the whole adult population of a country has against covid. We need to push ahead, get it done and see the results which will come through in time.

As soon all adults are vaccinated, then is the time to distribute the spare vaccines abroad and then is the time to debate who it should go to first
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm by RF »
Logged

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52820 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
granted the french are anti vax nuts ...

But Poland, Italy, Estonia?

Werent Poland and Italy to a lesser extent rife with skeptics? Surely that could result in a lot of wasted doses?

In an ideal world wed help out the poorer countries across the world first, but Im not sure how realistic that is.
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52821 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm

Brazil are where they are because of that dickhead Bolsonaro,deserves a bullet the twat.

Completely agree, but Brazil is just an example. If we are to donate vaccines to other countries Id much rather we donate them to countries that cant afford them rather then our wealthy neighbours.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm by west_london_red »
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52822 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm
Completely agree, but Brazil is just an example. If we are to donate vaccines to other countries Id much rather we dont them to countries that cant afford them rather then our wealthy neighbours.

Think you've put a rather important double negatinve in there by accident....
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52823 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm
I don't get this "now all the over 50's in the UK have been or are going to be vaccinated soon, then lets give our vaccines away to Europe or the rest of the World"

Sorry Tepid, but if I'm reading it right here, then that is what you are suggesting and if that's so then I don't agree.

My wife turns 50 at the end of April, I get my jab tomorrow being 55. We are both key workers btw and have worked right through this. Do I tell her "oh it's ok come beginning of May, your only just 50, but your jab has gone of to Italy. You'll be fine like".

Just where do you draw the line?

Look this is all new and we learn as we go along. We don't yet know what impact vaccinating  the whole adult population of a country has against covid. We need to push ahead, get it done and see the results which will come through in time.

As soon all adults are vaccinated, then is the time to distribute the spare vaccines abroad and then is the time to debate who it should go to first

Theres also another ethical point, I dont think it would be right for those of us who have been vaccinated to say its now ok to start giving away vaccines to other countries after we have been vaccinated while significant proportions of the country remain unvaccinated. We also have enough of our own problems with intergenerational unfairness when it comes to benefits, housing, tuition fees and god knows what else without adding vaccinations to the list.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52824 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Think you've put a rather important double negatinve in there by accident....

Fixed!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52825 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm
Completely agree, but Brazil is just an example. If we are to donate vaccines to other countries Id much rather we dont them to countries that cant afford them rather then our wealthy neighbours.

I'd put countries that cannot afford them but will use them 1st,then countries that will use them & lastly all the rest,Brazil would be right down the bottom of the list.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,074
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52826 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
What's the point in even talking about something that's not going to happen

We'll try to get our country vaccinated first and that's just how it will be
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52827 on: Today at 12:05:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
I'd put countries that cannot afford them but will use them 1st,then countries that will use them & lastly all the rest,Brazil would be right down the bottom of the list.

Its never straight forward. Even within the EU you have plenty of right wing nutters leading countries like Poland and Hungary although I dont know if they are lead by Covid deniers like Bolsonaro to be fair, and I would assume any donation of vaccines would have to be to the EU rather then member states.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52828 on: Today at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
What's the point in even talking about something that's not going to happen

We'll try to get our country vaccinated first and that's just how it will be


Because it is being talked about  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52829 on: Today at 12:06:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:05:05 am
Its never straight forward. Even within the EU you have plenty of right wing nutters like leading countries like Poland and Hungary although I dont know if they are lead by Covid deniers like Bolsonaro to be fair, and I would assume any donation of vaccines would have to be to the EU rather then member states.


I know mate,it's just how I'd do it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52830 on: Today at 12:07:05 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
What's the point in even talking about something that's not going to happen


Insomnia?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52831 on: Today at 12:12:55 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:06:52 am

I know mate,it's just how I'd do it.

Coincidentally the BBC just finished covering Polands vaccinations. Was one of the most anti-Vaxxer country in Europe initially, but that was ironically improved by a scandal where celebrities were queue jumping to get vaccinated which seems to have helped convince people to get vaccinated, and the government has defended the AZ vaccine and criticised other EU members for a media fuelled frenzy.
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,074
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52832 on: Today at 12:17:09 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:05:36 am

Because it is being talked about  ;D
Haha I know I'm not trying to shut down any conversation, but do you know what I mean, it's just not going to happen
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52833 on: Today at 12:19:03 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:17:09 am
Haha I know I'm not trying to shut down any conversation, but do you know what I mean, it's just not going to happen


Had better not,we're doing well but we have a way to go yet.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52834 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:17:09 am
Haha I know I'm not trying to shut down any conversation, but do you know what I mean, it's just not going to happen

Your right, its not going to happen. The other reason it wont happen that hasnt been raised is because vaccination will still be going on for the next 12 months I suspect. By the time everyone has their first two doses the SA variant or another new variant will be here and we will need to vaccinate everyone again and I dont think you can start giving the most vulnerable boosters (ie a third shot) in the winter when you still have younger people waiting for their first because we decided to donate them to other countries.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52835 on: Today at 02:02:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:34 pm
So....

When the vaccination started in earnest, I was contested that the moral argument was that vaccines in Europe should be targeted at Portugal, the U.K. and Ireland.

Now, I would contest that there is a moral argument that vaccines should be targeted at France, Poland, Sweden and Italy...

If theyve got a problem, weve got a problem.
To play devils advocate a bit - vaccines are more effective as a control measure when infection rates are low and an epidemic is under control, rather than as a tool to reduce infection rates and gain control. Basically they can mean it doesnt reach epidemic proportions again.

By that measure, we would be doing more value to actually give the vaccines to Ireland and Portugal allowing them to reopen and keep rates low while they do instead of using them as a tool to force down rates in france/Poland/Italy. Their best method is to do what Ireland and portugal did when they had the worst rates in Europe which is to enact some social distancing. Its amazing really it still comes as a surprise to governments 12 months into this that when infection rates begin to rise, they need to do something about it early. There still seems to be this thinking that things will miraculously reverse if they just wait a little longer.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52836 on: Today at 02:10:08 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 12:53:30 am
Yes, contraceptives highten the risk for blood clots, especially the newer ones with combined hormones (doctors here still prescribe the 'older' versions with no combined hormones especially for women with other additional risks for blood clotting). However, the cases that can be linked to contraceptives are mainly blood clotting in the legs or the odd blood clot travelling to other body parts, but not usually affecting the brain. They happen, but are the rarest form of thrombosis as a side effect of contraceptives.

Now recently in Germany there were seven cases occuring a few days up until two weeks after an AZ jab, one of them male the other females between 20 and 50 years. If I remember right three of the seven died. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute normally one case would be expected in the timeframe these seven happened.

Also - and this was another argument for the temporary stop - when women are prescribed contraceptives their doctor has to tell them about risks and side effects, even if these are small, including CVT. Apparently it is also included in the package leaflet information (I never had one of the new ones and haven't been on any for a while at all, so no clue about the current leaflet situation). Anyway, from now on information about the possible extra super tiny risk of CVT has to be included, effectively giving women on hormonal birth control the choice to say no.

So the higher than to be expected numbers of occurences of this rare illness led to the suspension in order to deep dive into the available data and make adjustments to the information about risks if necessary. Personally I cannot really find fault in that. If I were a woman in my 20s I would appreciate if I was told about the possible risk even if it is extremely small, and, you know, maybe change my birth control method for a while just to take that factor out of the equation. Or go see a doctor if I have a persisting headache days after vaccination (which might save my life).

You can probably find more detailed information at the Paul Ehrlich Institute, better than I can give from my amateur viewpoint. I haven't read through it all and I think they do not yet have information about today's decision, but they might publish something in the next few days:
https://www.pei.de/EN/newsroom/hp-news/2021/210315-pei-informs-temporary-suspension-vaccination-astra-zeneca.html


Thats interesting, thanks. I guess the question with the Paul Ehrlich Institute numbers is when they say they expect just 1 case in that timeframe are they referring to the population as a whole or say, women aged 20-50 in particular. Smaller population groups such as them may have higher rates than the population as whole perhaps. Will be interesting to see how it pans out over the next couple of weeks, lot of work being done on it I imagine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1316 1317 1318 1319 1320 [1321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 