COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
Got my appointment for March 29th today. That was lucky.
My appointment was the same day as yours, booked online in response to the letter, then I got a call this afternoon from my doctors surgery to offer a place tomorrow at 3 minutes to 11 "don't come too early". I'm guessing some other 50 somethings have shit themselves over the Norway blood clotting.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
But if your going to criticise AZ for shit manufacturing and over promising, do you also criticise those who are further behind in their development and were expected to contribute millions of doses that havent materialised? Surely having deliver some doses is better then none?

There is also the question of the USA and the UK putting 7x more in to the production and logistics set up.  Agree that there is a significant factor of 'luck of the draw', as CC says, but by putting in place a huge over order in terms of doses the UK was able to have one or more of those cards fall before the whole house of cards collapsed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm
I didn't think we were likely to get Novavax before July at the earliest, I presume we will only be receiving production from the UK plant when its ready.

It sounds like Moderna are running behind on production as well as AZ, and obviously we are very dependant on AZ, Pfizer seem to be the only company delivering vaguely on schedule at present.

As we don't seem to be hurrying to approve J&J, I presume we aren't looking at delivery of it anytime soon. Q2 is a risky time for our rollout, as if numbers are low we end up doing second doses and the rollout in younger groups stalls and delays everything significantly.



I might be wrong but it felt like Pfizer and AZ were approved very quickly after the completion of phase 3, and doses were going into arms within a month and by comparison Novavax feels like it doesnt have the same urgency but that might just be me.

I havent heard anything about J&J being manufactured in the UK so not pinning a lot on that as we have no idea where we are in the pecking order of recipients and assuming we will have first dibs or a larger share of those manufactured here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1372308122958770185

I thought this was all made already and sat waiting for use, so you'd assume it cannot be a yield issue.  Did someone forget to put it on a cargo plane or something and sent it via ship instead?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm
My appointment was the same day as yours, booked online in response to the letter, then I got a call this afternoon from my doctors surgery to offer a place tomorrow at 3 minutes to 11 "don't come too early". I'm guessing some other 50 somethings have shit themselves over the Norway blood clotting.

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth and all that. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
But if your going to criticise AZ for shit manufacturing and over promising, do you also criticise those who are further behind in their development and were expected to contribute millions of doses that haven’t materialised? Surely having deliver some doses is better then none?
NOt sure I understand.

Are you asking if I would extend criticism to Astrazeneca's mainland Europe and Indian manufacuring Hubs? If so, yes absolutely. Likewise the UK based hubs. I am unimpressed with the scale up of operations around the world from Astrazeneca in the 11 months since signing an agreement with Jenner Institute (more than 11 months they've been in discussions and preparation, really)

In their own words, "AstraZeneca takes responsibility for the safety, effectiveness and quality of all the COVID-19 vaccine made in our global supply network of manufacturing"
https://www.astrazeneca.com/what-science-can-do/topics/technologies/pushing-boundaries-to-deliver-covid-19-vaccine-accross-the-globe.html

When the issues kicked off with late warning to the EU about failures in the first delivery messaging from one of the Oxford Jenner team was quick to point out that its the fault of the international manufacturing sites not being as well embedded as the initial UK sites - while maintaining his praise of Az. For me that felt like projection, or what he wanted to believe. And now I've googled it, I can see that he's wrong to lay that at the door of nation states - it's Az's fault according to their website. I suspect there will come a point where more difficult questions will be asked of the partnership with Az and how effective it's been.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm by Classycara »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1372308122958770185

Not sure I buy that as there was talk a few days ago that those doses were already made and their use by date was about to expire, and if that was the case the problem was just getting them to the UK Im sure they could be flown over here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Further confirmation on the AZ issue from Kuennsberg https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1372314148957216770

-Govt became aware of problem with vaccine shortage in last 48 hours
- Issue is with AZ international supply, not UK
- seems all manufacturers apart from Pfizer having supply issues
- some AZ batches that were expected  to be available are not going to be
- source suggests delay in NHS caution to avoid getting behind on crucial 2nd dose
- govt still confident it will hit targets, but the acceleration that had meant they were on course to 'smash them' has the brakes on
- Remember, if you have booked a slot you won't lose it
- if you are over 50 or in groups 1-6 there are still slots for this month left
- it's new bookings for April that are closed
- But vaccine programme has a huge political importance as well as practical one
- ministers did always say there could be bumps in supply, but the delay is a change to atmosphere of the programme as a runaway success, not withstanding the huge achievements so far

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:36:09 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
There is also the question of the USA and the UK putting 7x more in to the production and logistics set up.  Agree that there is a significant factor of 'luck of the draw', as CC says, but by putting in place a huge over order in terms of doses the UK was able to have one or more of those cards fall before the whole house of cards collapsed.

Sorry but can you share your workings for that seven times calculation? Sounds way off, especially considering EU was Jenner Institutes biggest funder over the last decade when this vaccine delivery mechanism was developed (pre-dating COVID). Likewise CEPI.

Don't think it's down to the UK government that they were in position to adapt their vaccine to COVID, personally. But happy to be proven wrong if you have a source.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Not sure I buy that as there was talk a few days ago that those doses were already made and their use by date was about to expire, and if that was the case the problem was just getting them to the UK Im sure they could be flown over here.

Those ones are already here and responsible for the uptick in supply this week and supposedly next week as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1372308122958770185

Surprised Hancock failed to mention that when questioned in his presser earlier.  Instead he referred to lumpy supply and moved on sharpish.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Further confirmation on the AZ issue from Kuennsberg https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1372314148957216770

-Govt became aware of problem with vaccine shortage in last 48 hours
- Issue is with AZ international supply, not UK

So AZ have been shit at communicating shortages yet again then, only this time its to the UK not EU? Pretty vital thing they're awful at, alongside actually manufacturing decent yields.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
NOt sure I understand.

Are you asking if I would extend criticism to Astrazeneca's mainland Europe and Indian manufacuring Hubs? If so, yes absolutely. Likewise the UK based hubs. I am unimpressed with the scale up of operations around the world from Astrazeneca in the 11 months since signing an agreement with Jenner Institute (more than 11 months they've been in discussions and preparation, really)

In their own words, "AstraZeneca takes responsibility for the safety, effectiveness and quality of all the COVID-19 vaccine made in our global supply network of manufacturing"
https://www.astrazeneca.com/what-science-can-do/topics/technologies/pushing-boundaries-to-deliver-covid-19-vaccine-accross-the-globe.html

When the issues kicked off with late warning to the EU about failures in the first delivery messaging from one of the Oxford Jenner team was quick to point out that its the fault of the international manufacturing sites not being as well embedded as the initial UK sites - while maintaining his praise of Az. For me that felt like projection, or what he wanted to believe. And now I've googled it, I can see that he's wrong to lay that at the door of nation states - it's Az's fault according to their website. I suspect there will come a point where more difficult questions will be asked of the partnership with Az and how effective it's been.

I dont think I have explained myself well.

Yes, AZ are to blame for their cock up in manufacturing and not delivering what they have promised.

But they have delivered something. So if we are going to scrutinise them for not delivering enough, surely more scrutiny should be aimed at those who havent delivered anything yet. The EU for example put in a very large order with Sanofi, and their vaccine proved to be completely ineffective so if AZ have let people down for want of a better phrase, so have those who failed by even more then AZ.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
Apologies for the slow reply, was on a call.  Seems I was looking at different pieces of information, I don't believe the plant is directly funded by Government production funds (Pfizer have been clear about wanting to maximise profits so they want to be free of any moral obligations) but the doses were directly provisioned for Germany from Biontech outside of the EU vaccine deal, which is where Germany had the foresight that things might be going tits up - and this decision seems absolutely crucial.

They entered into preferential bilateral supply contracts to deliver doses to Germany outside of the EU joint Biontech contract, seemingly as a cautious 'just in case' undertaking.  The Marburg facility appears to have been pursued once the EU realised the delivery timeline, signed the AZ contract, needed a step forward as they were having exploratory talks with other vaccine producers in August 20 and seems that none of them were close to a production line setup.

Timeline appears to be:  AZ contract signed with EU (27 Aug 20), Marburg facility purchase (17 Sept 20), Germany bilateral supply agreement outside of EU (Sept 20) - and these doses came prior to the Marburg facility setup.

This was right after Von Der Leyen came out with:

"Its legally binding, she said. We have all agreed, legally binding, that there will be no parallel negotiations, no parallel contracts  Were all working together.

So in a way, it seems these additional 30m doses procured by tactful Germans with plenty foresight outside of the EU procurement scheme (before it was made illegal by Ursula) may have saved many tens of thousands of German Großmütter und Großväter from death or severe disability.

Germany have no external contracts with any vaccine suppliers (yet) as far as I know. They created a special support programme for three vaccine developers (Biontech, CureVac and IDT Biologika) in May last year. They government promised 750 millions in total to support research and also to increase production capacities. In return they expected additional doses from those developers once their vaccine was ready to go. That's where those 30m additional Biontech-doses are coming from. HOWEVER, the Department of Health had to admit in at the beginning of February, that they only had preliminary agreements with all three companies. There were no finished contracts just "Memorandums of Understanding" and they said that negotiations were still ongoing. That created some backlash for Spahn, because the opposition said that those agreements aren't worth the paper they're printed on and that he left it too late to actually secure the contracts.

I cannot comment in detail on what is going on in Germany, but here in Austria nobody is talking about the EU vaccination strategy. There has been criticism (especially in January), but all in all I think most level-headed people think they've done an okay job in a difficult situation. There is no big scandal or anything like that. If anything the big debate at the moment is about our own government not ordering enough doses from the EU despite having been given the opportunity.
The election losses for the CDU had nothing to do with the vaccination strategy. It was more down to CDU-politicians being involved in a scandal that was uncovered just days before the elections. It is said that they profitted from arranging mask-procurement deals. In Baden-Württemberg it is also important to know that the leader of the Green party who won the election again is basically a conservative with some very leftish views. So, the CDU was always going to have a hard time there...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
So AZ have been shit at communicating shortages yet again then, only this time its to the UK not EU? Pretty vital thing they're awful at, alongside actually manufacturing decent yields.

I think India production of AZ is by Serum Institute of India rather than AZ themselves.

Pfizer seem to be about the only people delivering on plan, better news for the EU at least as Pfizer are due to deliver them 200m doses in Q2
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
I don’t think I have explained myself well.

Yes, AZ are to blame for their cock up in manufacturing and not delivering what they have promised.

But they have delivered something. So if we are going to scrutinise them for not delivering enough, surely more scrutiny should be aimed at those who haven’t delivered anything yet. The EU for example put in a very large order with Sanofi, and their vaccine proved to be completely ineffective so if AZ have let people down for want of a better phrase, so have those who failed by even more then AZ.

No I'd disagree with you there. There's no shame or criticism to Sanofi for not discovering a viable vaccine. This is the scientific method, and any data is important even if the data shows that their candidate didn't work.

AZ have had exclusive rights to Oxford Vaccine signed since April 2020 - and, crucially, the likely viability of the vaccine, at least for some protection, was well known at this point - noone else has had rights to this working vaccine, so don't see how we can make any equivalence? If AZ hadn''t insisted on exclusive rights, or if they release the patents, then we can see if any other organisations deserve the same critique.

But due to AZ's own decisions, for reasons that become less defensible each time news of another low yield with very little/no warning ahead of time hits, we can't do that yet.



Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
I think India production of AZ is by Serum Institute of India rather than AZ themselves.

"AstraZeneca takes responsibility for the safety, effectiveness and quality of all the COVID-19 vaccine made in our global supply network of manufacturing"

It's on AZ, I don't see how it can be any other way? They took ownership of globally manufacturing this vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm
Newsnight now seem to be alluding to the shortfall in AZ vaccines is because of a shortfall in production at plants in the EU, no mention of India.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm
Newsnight now seem to be alluding to the shortfall in AZ vaccines is because of a shortfall in production at plants in the EU, no mention of India.

On Az's form, balance of probabilities suggests it'll be both
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
On Az's form, balance of probabilities suggests it'll be both

Possibly, just surprising how much we are relying on imports of even the AZ vaccine, at least in my head its felt like they were all being manufactured in the UK, and if there are doses coming from the EU their anger is more understandable. Its one thing not sending doses from the UK to the EU, its quite another to have them coming from the EU to the UK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm
Yup, what I also don't understand is this is a threat of an export ban for a supplier (Pfizer) which is meeting the EU contracts already (indeed Pfizer are ahead of schedule),  so announcing this is a marked escalation.   Saber rattling and playing up the vaccine nationalism (despite lecturing the USA not to do this) to try to force Pfizer to breach their contract with the UK seems a ludicrous thing to try. 

As you say - it's shunting the blame on to someone else, and moving failure on to somebody else is VdL's most talented trait it seems.  Still remarkable that Stella Kyriakides is in the job to be honest, maybe they're keeping her around to fall on her sword after all this to protect the head honchos at the top table. 

For those in Germany - is there any discussion as to the key decision made where Merkel told Spahn et al. to stand aside and let the EU negotiate this?  I'm aware the CDP got absolutely hammered in the local elections - is this the cause of this result?
Thanks Stoa for basically answering to this post similar to what I was about to post regarding the vaccine agreements (spares me from typing it all up).  ;D

Regarding the elections, well, absolutely hammered would be if they had been the majority ruling party in both federal states and were now relegated to the back benches. As someone wrote earlier, there is always a lot of hysteria in the media - and admittedly among some politicians - about what is actually pretty normal voter fluctuation. In Rhineland-Palatinate the Social Democrats held on to their majority (but had small losses) and the Green Party gained a bit, as did the small Free Voters Party, probably most of these votes were formerly CDP. The CDP lost 4 percent but still holds second place and still has three times the votes the Green Party has in third place (the local government for the past few years has been a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberal Democrats, which will continue). It is a similar picture in Baden-Württemberg, where the ruling party is the Greens and they held on to the majority (with small gains) and the CDP lost three percent, but is still in second place with more than double the votes the third placed Social Democrats have.

So yes, the CDP lost some percentages, but it's not really a hammering. Pretty much no one was expecting them to win, as Stoa said the Green guy is basically conservative super auto friendly (Mercedes are based there) and very well liked, as is the Social Democrat lady in the other state. The CDP losses result from local issues and the mask scandal probably played some part, but pretty sure the EU vaccination scheme swayed only a negligible (if any) number of votes.
Sometimes people even vote tactically because they prefer a certain government in their state in order to counter Bundestag government parties with those in the German Bundesrat (Federal Council) where the ruling party of each state votes on legislative matters. Bit like the US Senate and Congress (edit: I  meant House) setup, i.e. the Federal Council can block laws that need both Bundestag and Council approval. As a voter I directly vote representatives for the Bundestag and indirectly influence the Council by what I vote in my federal state elections.

Sorry for this late night thread derailing, what I wanted to convey is that especially federal state elections are made up of many factors and there are all kinds of ruling party combinations in federal parliaments throughout Germany, and sometimes overall German issues play a bigger part in people's voting decisions, sometimes only a small one, and it very much depends on the local politicians and what local/regional issues are at the forefront of an election race.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm


...But they have delivered something. So if we are going to scrutinise them for not delivering enough, surely more scrutiny should be aimed at those who havent delivered anything yet. The EU for example put in a very large order with Sanofi, and their vaccine proved to be completely ineffective ...

Yes good point. Medical Science and the pharmaceutical industry should be applauded for the monumental effort to get billions of doses ready over the next year. Of course their are going to be inevitable supply issues.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:08:18 am
So the Tory rags claimed all over 40s would be done by Easter.... and now its June...

Hmmm. Almost like they knew this was coming
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:37:30 am
nvm. missed the story on supply from India
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:45:04 am
Worth remembering the government also said back in May last year that "Astra Zeneca will work to make up to 30 million doses available by September for the UK" so it's not gone as expected at all in terms of production capabilities.

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/business-secretarys-statement-on-coronavirus-covid-19-17-may-2020
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:31:41 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening
I suppose this is what the government has said all along with them expecting vaccine supply to be lumpy. Weve had a bumper couple of weeks right now and were going to be a few weeks ahead of schedule, which was everyone over 50 offered their first jab by mid April, but fortunately they didnt bring any of the lockdown release dates forward. Thatll be eaten into significantly with this setback, but that chart predicts all adults offered a first dose by the end of July which is still on target. So hopefully no movement to the reopening dates yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:39:44 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening
I appreciate you're not the Health Minister but do you know where 30-39 year olds fit in?

The graphic suggests 40-49 in May/June and 18-30 in June/July but doesn't explicitly state anything about 30-39.  Thanks!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:44:19 am
I guess it all depends on what data the 'Roadmap' was based on, the initial rollout timetable that was made public, or the optimistic timetable that the government apparently had.  If it's the former, the dates on the roadmap should still be achieved barring any new variants, spikes etc.  If it's the privately optimistic timetable they had, I wouldn't be surprised if certain dates are pushed back two or three weeks.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:50:15 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
Surprised Hancock failed to mention that when questioned in his presser earlier.  Instead he referred to lumpy supply and moved on sharpish.

He was as evasive as ever.
