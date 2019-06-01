Seems that Ursula von der Leyen is back at it again. Even the Guardian are panning her on it.



Just as an aside, I said weeks ago that the EC would not tolerate Britain vaccinating the public first and would do anything to make sure this is not an existential threat to the EC. I was told I was a Brexiteer for having such views and it was absolute nonsense.



Today we're seeing VDL explicitly threaten to block exports to Britain, or should I say 'countries with higher vaccination rates' (which is only Britain: Israel gets supply from the USA, and the USA has it's own national supply). Britain of course is the country with the greatest penetration of B117 throughout the population, too, and one of the highest death rates in the world. The penetration of B117 means we're almost guaranteed to see a wave this winter and therefore have a severe need for proper vaccination according to the best practice which will give the highest efficacy rate possible.



But alas, giving a group of pensioners their 2nd doses and enough protection to sufficiently to get through the inevitable next wave this winter is apparently too much of a threat to those in the EC. We're also seeing her announce that EU nations should seize the source of production and supply nationally using a clause not invoked for 50 years.



This is absolute banana republic levels of governance, announcing bad decision after bad decision, and now trying to squirm out of it by nationalising production and kicking British pensioners to the curb.



'This is an invitation to show us that there are also doses coming to us from the UK' - no, this is sabotage of the British vaccination effort right at the point where supply needs to step up for 1st+2nd doses. Remarkably, the UK already exports lipids for the Pfizer jab, too, so I'm not sure what she's even on about.