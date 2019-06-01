« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:24:56 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Probably the two countries that already have de facto vaccine export bans in place (one explicit, one implicit), but somehow do not get any flack for it.

Not a VDL fan, but she has a point there.

Yeah, she does but at the same point the EU are not using the AZ doses they already have, so what are they going to do with more? We arent producing any other vaccines in the UK at the moment.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:53:49 pm
To the best of my knowledge AZ are taking the view that under contract they are not obliged to supply any doses from the UK to the EU (at least until the UK contract is fulfilled), I wasn't aware that the UK govt had restrictions that were stopping them from doing so.

The EU issue with AZ has nothing to do with the UK govt.

The US situation is obviously different as they do have an export ban in place, even for vaccines they haven't approved, and I think J&J doses from Europe may be being exported to the US (or at least they were)
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:22:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:51:15 am
Most closed during the recent lockdown, but the cathedrals in Liverpool at least were still open. SFX reopened for two days last week, and three days this week.  I can't say about other churches though; it seems to be an ad hoc thing, depending on the church and parish.

To my knowledge, Sundays are cathedral only. 

Edut: what Ashburton said too. I was talking only about general services.
Yeah, that's correct - it's up to individual parish priests to decide whether it's safe to do so, bearing in mind parishioners have to follow safety measures like mask wearing, social distancing, sanitising and limit numbers attending, plus have sufficient volunteers to act as safety stewards. But, I think there are Sunday services taking place other than the Cathedral eg. Blessed Sacrament, Aintree......and generally in England & Wales churches can be open for services, subject to the safety measures mentioned.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:07:07 pm
529,119 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday

England  370,842 1st doses / 62,909 2nd doses
Scotland 38,311 / 10,987
Wales 17,385 / 16,202
NI 6,782 / 5,701
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:25:55 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:07:07 pm
529,119 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday

England  370,842 1st doses / 62,909 2nd doses
Scotland 38,311 / 10,987
Wales 17,385 / 16,202
NI 6,782 / 5,701

I suspect the second doses to be much higher soon
cdav

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:37:39 pm
My GP just rang and my vaccine is booked in for Friday, age 33 but have asthma (mainly when I was younger)

Feel a bit guilty going before some older age groups, but on the other hand if I get my second dose within 3 months I will hopefully be able to enjoy the summer a lot more as everything opens up!
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:42:47 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:37:39 pm
My GP just rang and my vaccine is booked in for Friday, age 33 but have asthma (mainly when I was younger)

Feel a bit guilty going before some older age groups, but on the other hand if I get my second dose within 3 months I will hopefully be able to enjoy the summer a lot more as everything opens up!

no one should feel guilty about being offered an appointment and taking it up mate.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:12:51 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:37:39 pm
My GP just rang and my vaccine is booked in for Friday, age 33 but have asthma (mainly when I was younger)

Feel a bit guilty going before some older age groups, but on the other hand if I get my second dose within 3 months I will hopefully be able to enjoy the summer a lot more as everything opens up!

Don't feel guilty mate, I thought I was going to lose my wife and unborn son when she had a bad asthma attack when she was only 40, so the sooner you are vaccinated the better.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:00:31 pm
Paul's tried booking his vaccine today now they've announced the over 50s are eligible.

It confirmed he could book, yesterday he couldn't, then when he'd put his NHS number in it said he wasn't eligible!

Anyone know why? 
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:10:05 pm






Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:35:04 pm
Got my vaccines sorted - next week and then in June.

Hopefully I'll not die and be on a winnah!

:)
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:41:03 pm
EU appears to have confirmed it will introduce a vaccine pass for travel within the EU.  Said pass will be offered to its citizens by Summer and will be accepted as proof the holder is vaccinated.
cdav

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:49:12 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:42:47 pm
no one should feel guilty about being offered an appointment and taking it up mate.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:12:51 pm
Don't feel guilty mate, I thought I was going to lose my wife and unborn son when she had a bad asthma attack when she was only 40, so the sooner you are vaccinated the better.

Cheers for the reassuring words- hopefully the end of lockdown is getting closer for all of us
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:54:38 pm
Seems that Ursula von der Leyen is back at it again.  Even the Guardian are panning her on it.

Just as an aside, I said weeks ago that the EC would not tolerate Britain vaccinating the public first and would do anything to make sure this is not an existential threat to the EC.  I was told I was a Brexiteer for having such views and it was absolute nonsense.

Today we're seeing VDL explicitly threaten to block exports to Britain, or should I say 'countries with higher vaccination rates' (which is only Britain: Israel gets supply from the USA, and the USA has it's own national supply).  Britain of course is the country with the greatest penetration of B117 throughout the population, too, and one of the highest death rates in the world.  The penetration of B117 means we're almost guaranteed to see a wave this winter and therefore have a severe need for proper vaccination according to the best practice which will give the highest efficacy rate possible.

But alas, giving a group of pensioners their 2nd doses and enough protection to sufficiently to get through the inevitable next wave this winter is apparently too much of a threat to those in the EC.   We're also seeing her announce that EU nations should seize the source of production and supply nationally using a clause not invoked for 50 years.

This is absolute banana republic levels of governance, announcing bad decision after bad decision, and now trying to squirm out of it by nationalising production and kicking British pensioners to the curb.

'This is an invitation to show us that there are also doses coming to us from the UK' - no, this is sabotage of the British vaccination effort right at the point where supply needs to step up for 1st+2nd doses.  Remarkably, the UK already exports lipids for the Pfizer jab, too, so I'm not sure what she's even on about. 
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:58:44 pm
I wonder what she was like as a German politician because she comes across as pretty crap at her job with no clue about what to do.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:00:00 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 04:54:38 pm

Just as an aside, I said weeks ago that the EC would not tolerate Britain vaccinating the public first and would do anything to make sure this is not an existential threat to the EC.

Sorry, am I right in interpreting that as saying, the EC want to have a higher percentage of vaccinated population than anyone else. But rather than getting their house in order to win the race, they're going to try and shoot other countries(UK) in the knees?
Bakez0151

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:02:18 pm
A letter from the NHS, seen by the BBC, has warned local health leaders there will be a "significant reduction in weekly supply" of the Covid vaccine from the week of 29 March, for a four-week period.

The letter says "volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained" and there has been a "reduction in national inbound vaccines supply".

The letter says from today, "the supply constraint means vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led local vaccination services should close unfilled bookings from 29 March".

Those centres should also make sure no more appointments are uploaded to the national booking system, or local booking systems, for April.

The BBC understands no one who has booked a vaccine already should lose their slot.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:04:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:00:00 pm
Sorry, am I right in interpreting that as saying, the EC want to have a higher percentage of vaccinated population than anyone else. But rather than getting their house in order to win the race, they're going to try and shoot other countries(UK) in the knees?

I dont think they wanted to do that but it certainly seems as if they realise they have been caught short and left behind in this race and are trying to use anything they can to make themselves look good, or at least reduce the damage.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:05:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:00:00 pm
Sorry, am I right in interpreting that as saying, the EC want to have a higher percentage of vaccinated population than anyone else. But rather than getting their house in order to win the race, they're going to try and shoot other countries(UK) in the knees?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2021/mar/17/ursula-von-der-leyen-says-eu-could-halt-vaccine-exports-to-uk-video?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1615998163

Best watch yourself I think.  Also:  https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-pass-eu/facing-crisis-of-century-eu-threatens-ban-on-covid-vaccine-exports-to-uk-idUSKBN2B91FU

Quote
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardise plans to restart travel this summer.

Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the United States but aired frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain. She said 10 million doses had gone from EU plants to the former member state.

We are still waiting for doses to come from the UK, von der Leyen said in the latest sign of souring ties between Britain and the 27-nation bloc since Brexit.

If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. We will reflect on whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate.

The exact opposite of the EC's position in the pandemic, 'do as I say and not as I do':

EU must avoid virus 'nationalism', Macron says

(https://euobserver.com/coronavirus/147720)

Vaccine "Nationalism" Puts Lives At Risk, Says European Union Chief

(https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/coronavirus-vaccine-nationalism-puts-lives-at-risk-says-european-union-chief-2296272)

Europe Will Not Tolerate an America First Vaccine

(https://www.barrons.com/articles/if-trump-hoards-a-coronavirus-vaccine-we-will-break-u-s-patents-says-a-key-european-politician-51589538038)

Macron summons Sanofi chief for claim US has right to first Covid-19 jab

(https://www.ft.com/content/60434224-a70d-4a8d-821f-6ac239b4a349)

France's Macron says nationalism is no response to coronavirus pandemic

(https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202003/13/WS5e6afc75a31012821727ee0a.html)
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:11:32 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 05:02:18 pm
A letter from the NHS, seen by the BBC, has warned local health leaders there will be a "significant reduction in weekly supply" of the Covid vaccine from the week of 29 March, for a four-week period.

The letter says "volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained" and there has been a "reduction in national inbound vaccines supply".

The letter says from today, "the supply constraint means vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led local vaccination services should close unfilled bookings from 29 March".

Those centres should also make sure no more appointments are uploaded to the national booking system, or local booking systems, for April.

The BBC understands no one who has booked a vaccine already should lose their slot.


Im guessing they are pre-empting a ban on EU exports of Pfizer.

EDIT: or the UK could be about to export doses to the EU which reduced availability here.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:20:39 pm
Oh dear....
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:22:49 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Probably the two countries that already have de facto vaccine export bans in place (one explicit, one implicit), but somehow do not get any flack for it.

Not a VDL fan, but she has a point there.
Yesterday German EU politician Peter Liese said on tv that EU countries have produced and exported quite a bit of vaccine to the UK and the US, but gotten zero production batches from any factories in these two countries. I cannot say whether this is true or not and had no time so far to get more information, but he did not sound happy.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:25:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:39 pm
Oh dear....

This isnt one of your match commentary posts!
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:28:54 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 05:02:18 pm
A letter from the NHS, seen by the BBC, has warned local health leaders there will be a "significant reduction in weekly supply" of the Covid vaccine from the week of 29 March, for a four-week period.

The letter says "volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained" and there has been a "reduction in national inbound vaccines supply".

The letter says from today, "the supply constraint means vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led local vaccination services should close unfilled bookings from 29 March".

Those centres should also make sure no more appointments are uploaded to the national booking system, or local booking systems, for April.

The BBC understands no one who has booked a vaccine already should lose their slot.

Fabulous. Just when I was starting to cheer up a bit.
