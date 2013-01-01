To the best of my knowledge AZ are taking the view that under contract they are not obliged to supply any doses from the UK to the EU (at least until the UK contract is fulfilled), I wasn't aware that the UK govt had restrictions that were stopping them from doing so.



The EU issue with AZ has nothing to do with the UK govt.



The US situation is obviously different as they do have an export ban in place, even for vaccines they haven't approved, and I think J&J doses from Europe may be being exported to the US (or at least they were)

