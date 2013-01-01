« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:24:56 pm
Babel Time on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Probably the two countries that already have de facto vaccine export bans in place (one explicit, one implicit), but somehow do not get any flack for it.

Not a VDL fan, but she has a point there.

Yeah, she does but at the same point the EU are not using the AZ doses they already have, so what are they going to do with more? We arent producing any other vaccines in the UK at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:53:49 pm
To the best of my knowledge AZ are taking the view that under contract they are not obliged to supply any doses from the UK to the EU (at least until the UK contract is fulfilled), I wasn't aware that the UK govt had restrictions that were stopping them from doing so.

The EU issue with AZ has nothing to do with the UK govt.

The US situation is obviously different as they do have an export ban in place, even for vaccines they haven't approved, and I think J&J doses from Europe may be being exported to the US (or at least they were)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:22:54 pm
Red Berry on Today at 10:51:15 am
Most closed during the recent lockdown, but the cathedrals in Liverpool at least were still open. SFX reopened for two days last week, and three days this week.  I can't say about other churches though; it seems to be an ad hoc thing, depending on the church and parish.

To my knowledge, Sundays are cathedral only. 

Edut: what Ashburton said too. I was talking only about general services.
Yeah, that's correct - it's up to individual parish priests to decide whether it's safe to do so, bearing in mind parishioners have to follow safety measures like mask wearing, social distancing, sanitising and limit numbers attending, plus have sufficient volunteers to act as safety stewards. But, I think there are Sunday services taking place other than the Cathedral eg. Blessed Sacrament, Aintree......and generally in England & Wales churches can be open for services, subject to the safety measures mentioned.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:07:07 pm
529,119 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday

England  370,842 1st doses / 62,909 2nd doses
Scotland 38,311 / 10,987
Wales 17,385 / 16,202
NI 6,782 / 5,701
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:25:55 pm
filopastry on Today at 02:07:07 pm
I suspect the second doses to be much higher soon
