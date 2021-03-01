The Times reporting that we may be getting up to 5m doses a week for the next few weeks



Presumably this is the supply uptick we'd need to vaccinate people with 2nd doses whilst also keeping those unvaccinated keeping flowing through the system. I did read something about the ISI doses being sent by AZ were going out of date in the next month or two and therefore needed immediate use, something India wasn't able to manage, so actually what is happening is AZ is wanting to send them to a purchaser who is able to use them in that time. Hence why the assurances given make sense versus them being 'reappropriated from poor nations', so it appears AZ aren't making stuff up.To be honest to whole Halix information from AZ this week sounds incredible and it's unsurprising that AZ is a difficult vaccine to distribute in other countries - the PR department seems to have taken most of the year off. It would appear that a 2nd factory hasn't been producing any doses within the EU whatsoever and has frequent shortfalls throughout the past year, so AZ doses are actually coming out of one factory only at the moment.In sort seems the EU is now entirely reliant on Biontech doses and their production to step up sufficiently in Q2, as well as trying to avoid some of the countries to break ranks and purchase Russian and Chinese vaccines.