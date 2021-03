I’ve fallen into that 2 million category, seems to be a clinically vulnerable lite category they have created.



However I am concerned why we are receiving exports from abroad India, we’re doing well now compared to almost all countries and can’t help but think 10 million doses could have been better used in India itself or other developing countries.



Yeah, there's some concern about how the 100m doses of AZ are being supplied. This was the story I read about it, government says it got assurances that the delivery wasn't to the detriment of poorer countries: https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-coronavirus-vaccines-import-india-oxford-astrazeneca-serum-institute/ Suspect that 'group 6' was meant to be much more flexible than it was interpreted initially, perhaps? Much more room for discretion than maybe had been realised. Saw it a bit with MH charities having to work with NHS England to ask where the boundaries were. Know people who refused because they don't consider themselves at greater need than others still waiting which seems not ideal for just getting everyone through as quickly as possible.