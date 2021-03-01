« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Good to hear reddebs.


Another 2 million text invitations have gone out over this weekend trying to target those who'd be classed as 'more at risk' from things like mental health and cancer.

Texts include a web link for those eligible to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than 300 large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across England.

Messages will be sent using the Governments secure Notify service and will show as being sent from NHSvaccine.

If people cannot or would prefer not to travel to a Vaccination Centre or pharmacy-led site, they can choose to wait to be invited by a local GP-led service.

Almost 400,000 people aged 55 and 40,000 unpaid carers were among the first to be invited to book by text this week, in a bid to make it quicker and more convenient to get an appointment.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/03/nhs-text-drive-to-invite-millions-at-risk-for-lifesaving-covid-jab/

Seem to recall that the government had taken, or were just about to get, a delivery of 10m AZ vaccines from the factory in India.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?

I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:52 am
It's all very depressing isn't it?

The insane thing is at least the bullshit about vaccines causing autism was a legitimate concern. But even though thoroughly disproven, it became carrion for the conspiracy nuts. Now it's all about fucking microchips and mind control . :butt

How was vaccines causing autism a legitimate concern? Though you did caveat it as bullshit.

I recall Wakefield wittering on about the effect the vaccine has on the gut which I think was his medical specislity, which probably gave him a patina of competence, but other than that, an unmitigated prick.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yeah... vaccines causing autism wasnt in any way a legitimate concern.


There was no correlation, there was no causation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Another 2 million text invitations have gone out over this weekend trying to target those who'd be classed as 'more at risk' from things like mental health and cancer.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/03/nhs-text-drive-to-invite-millions-at-risk-for-lifesaving-covid-jab/

Seem to recall that the government had taken, or were just about to get, a delivery of 10m AZ vaccines from the factory in India.


Ive fallen into that 2 million category, seems to be a clinically vulnerable lite category they have created.

However I am concerned why we are receiving exports from abroad India, were doing well now compared to almost all countries and cant help but think 10 million doses could have been better used in India itself or other developing countries.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:39:44 am
I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.

Everything I have heard seems to be the opposite, those who have had Covid have suffered with the AZ one and those who havent had an infection seemed to be ok, literally my parents had zero side affects with theirs, not even a sore arm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:16 pm
Ive fallen into that 2 million category, seems to be a clinically vulnerable lite category they have created.

However I am concerned why we are receiving exports from abroad India, were doing well now compared to almost all countries and cant help but think 10 million doses could have been better used in India itself or other developing countries.

Yeah, there's some concern about how the 100m doses of AZ are being supplied. This was the story I read about it, government says it got assurances that the delivery wasn't to the detriment of poorer countries: https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-coronavirus-vaccines-import-india-oxford-astrazeneca-serum-institute/

Suspect that 'group 6' was meant to be much more flexible than it was interpreted initially, perhaps? Much more room for discretion than maybe had been realised. Saw it a bit with MH charities having to work with NHS England to ask where the boundaries were. Know people who refused because they don't consider themselves at greater need than others still waiting which seems not ideal for just getting everyone through as quickly as possible.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:39:44 am
I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.

Similar to me.   I had it Tuesday morning.   Felt ok till 10pm.   Was drained of energy and was aching all over.   Saturday was the first I felt reasonably ok.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:03:01 pm
Everything I have heard seems to be the opposite, those who have had Covid have suffered with the AZ one and those who havent had an infection seemed to be ok, literally my parents had zero side affects with theirs, not even a sore arm.

If I get worse symptoms with the vaccine than with covid I will be absolutely livid I tell you!

(Exceptionally grateful in reality).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?
well.we did think she had it last April but the test said negative at the time of testing so that may explain it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?

I had the AZ vaccine yesterday, i have a bit of a sore arm, [feels like a bruised arm], i feel a bit rough but that's more to do with the beer i drank last night. hic. ;D
