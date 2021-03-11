« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52240 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.
Fair enough.  This is the only one I was aware of: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Not having a go at you mate, but I think its important to wait until the highest risk groups 1-9 have all been called before trying to book. Theres a reason why those groups have been decided upon.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52241 on: Yesterday at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:22:37 am
When I open it, it clearly states eligibility and asks you to wait if youre not eligible. Therefore Im waiting as only 51.


Who can use this service

You can only use this service if any of the following apply:

you are aged 55 or over
you are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
you are an eligible frontline health or social care worker
you have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)
you have a learning disability
you are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus
You also need to be registered with a GP surgery in England to use this service. You can register with a GP if you do not have one.

Find out more about who is eligible to have a coronavirus vaccination.

If you are not eligible yet
Wait to be contacted. The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. It's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then

Seems pretty clear.

Thats what I got, but I proceeded and it let me book it (there seems to be a lack of clarity around an underlying condition I have).

I got my wife to test it (she has no health concerns) and after she put her details in it told her she couldnt book it. Age wise shes in the same cohort as I am.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52242 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.

Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52243 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:42 am
The reluctance to take a US vaccine is part of a wider phenomenon, there are other countries in Asia (including Hong Kong I read) weary of Chinese influences where people can chose to have the one of the Chinese vaccines or one of the Western ones, and to be honest I wouldnt want a Chinese or Russian vaccine myself so I cant be too critical.

Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52244 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:29:08 am
An interesting piece on vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan due to a fake Hepatitis B vaccine drive by the CIA in the pursuit of Osama Bin Laden. I've reviewed and it seems to legit have happened as much as it sounds like the plot of a film.

It's these sorts of stupid actions that play directly into conspiracy theorists' hands and appear to legitimise some of what they say on the surface. Quite heartening to read that Pakistani women are trying to persuade more of the public but worrying it seems they seem to face a lot of violence/anger.

Although it seems they are more accepting of a China vaccine over a US-made one.

https://www.vox.com/first-person/22256595/vaccine-covid-pakistan-cia-program


Holy crap.  Maybe the conspiracy theorists aren't all nutjobs. 
Offline scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52245 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 am »
Thank you everyone for your well wishes in regards to my mum and myself getting our first jabs. It means a great deal to me that my words do not really do full justice to so thank again for your support.

I had a panic moment this morning as I don't remember on the form that they ask you to fill out ever mentioning anything anything about pre existing medical conditions. My mum has high blood pressure issues and I did not mention it or I did not understand the question on the sheet if they did. The ask about if you are allergic to anything or if you take blood thinning meds. I thought it might impact on which jab she got or something. All is good though as I spoke with them and blood pressure tablets do not impact which jab you get. I thought it was important to at least state them them that.  The whole vaccination process is all but a blur it was that quick. They check your temperature at the door you fill in a form and then like a blood test wait for your number to be called with about 20 rooms with nurses waiting to see people. It was an amazing feet of medical engineering.     
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52246 on: Yesterday at 12:07:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:52:01 am
Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?

If they went through the relevant testing in this country I would, but Im not taking the word of the CPC or Vald Putin with regards to their safety.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52247 on: Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 11:49:08 am
Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.

See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52248 on: Yesterday at 12:11:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm
See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Its odd if it let Hedley book, as he says hes in his 40s with no underlying health conditions.
Offline scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52249 on: Yesterday at 12:39:47 pm »
west_london_red I don't know if this is my GP but when I rang them getting my mum her jab appointment though the GP they have a recorded message while you wait to be seen that says "we are now taking bookings for anyone over the age of 16 and at risk groups for the jab. I certainly saw a lot of younger people then myself (early 40's in my case who were getting the jab. I guess the fact that I have a disability was a factor in my case. I just asked them at the time and they found my details there and then saving us two trips I guess. My thinking was that they are going to have to do everyone at some point the more the better????
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52250 on: Yesterday at 01:23:39 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 12:39:47 pm
west_london_red I don't know if this is my GP but when I rang them getting my mum her jab appointment though the GP they have a recorded message while you wait to be seen that says "we are now taking bookings for anyone over the age of 16 and at risk groups for the jab. I certainly saw a lot of younger people then myself (early 40's in my case who were getting the jab. I guess the fact that I have a disability was a factor in my case. I just asked them at the time and they found my details there and then saving us two trips I guess. My thinking was that they are going to have to do everyone at some point the more the better????

You were well within your rights to get the vaccine, also because you live with your mum, who is vulnerable. Don't feel bad about it!

Really glad you both got your first dose, give it 2-3 weeks and then your immunity will have gone up, and you can venture out a bit more. It'll be spring and actually nice.
Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52251 on: Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 11, 2021, 04:17:32 pm
Morgan was banging on about this in an interview he did with some fella who had something to do with care homes, I cannot remember if he managed a care home. Anyway, Morgan is saying it should be mandatory and the fella countered that, due to the poor wages, they struggle to get staff as it is and if they start to force vaccinations then they'll just lose staff and that will affect the residents.

The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.

Had you not heard?
These big care companies have a wonderful way of working.
What they do is set up two companies, one owns the care home property. It then rents out the premises to the other company that provides the care, possible even charging maintenance fees for upkeep of the premises and a management fee. (Despite the same people owning said companies)
The second company then have to pay large rents to the first company which necessitate large fees, leaving very little margin for wage costs. The first company makes a tidy profit from the property. The second has to take a profit out of the day to day running of the care home.
Thats why when the TV interview these large care home owners, they get the sob story about costs rising.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52252 on: Yesterday at 04:06:12 pm »
Deaths still trending down, cases not really comparable week on week as we are obviously doing so many lateral flow tests now for the school restart (1.6m tests yesterday).

Vaccine numbers have been low this week although thankfully it sounds like they should be much stronger next week





Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52253 on: Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:06:12 pm
Deaths still trending down, cases not really comparable week on week as we are obviously doing so many lateral flow tests now for the school restart (1.6m tests yesterday)
Cases are still an important indicator as, with the lag, by the time deaths start going up, the horse has already bolted the stable. But youre absolutely right about the difficulty in comparing. Always thought they should report % +ve results instead to give a better idea about where we are, even more so now. Maybe they will.
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52254 on: Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm
Cases are still an important indicator as, with the lag, by the time deaths start going up, the horse has already bolted the stable. But youre absolutely right about the difficulty in comparing. Always thought they should report % +ve results instead to give a better idea about where we are, even more so now. Maybe they will.

They do already do that for England (and the regions within) in the 'Testing' section. Not sure why the other nations aren't included though.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52255 on: Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm
They do already do that for England (and the regions within) in the 'Testing' section. Not sure why the other nations aren't included though.
Ah right, and only just noticed the line on the graph on filos posts. Maybe they could start reporting it as one of the headline figures on the evening news.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52256 on: Yesterday at 05:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm
Ah right, and only just noticed the line on the graph on filos posts. Maybe they could start reporting it as one of the headline figures on the evening news.

Strange that the line was trending up last week too. Related to school reopenings this week?
Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52257 on: Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:39:42 pm
Strange that the line was trending up last week too. Related to school reopenings this week?
Yeah, that looks like a significant rise. Bit early perhaps to be schools?
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52258 on: Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
Yeah, that looks like a significant rise. Bit early perhaps to be schools?

I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52259 on: Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm
I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.
Thats a trend line for the percent positives (of all positives) due to lateral tests though, not the percent positive of all lateral tests. As we get less positives from PCR and increase our use of lateral flow that trend line would be expected to go up.
Offline MakeUsDream2005

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52260 on: Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm
I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.

It wouldn't surprise me if the recent rise is, at least in part, due to a more relaxed attitude after the roadmap announcement. The dates would line up too, whereas it would be too early to see rises from schools going back.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52261 on: Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm
Thats a trend line for the percent positives (of all positives) due to lateral tests though, not the percent positive of all lateral tests. As we get less positives from PCR and increase our use of lateral flow that trend line would be expected to go up.
Thanks, I thought we might be missing something. So is it any use in the early identification of a rise in the number of cases?
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52262 on: Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm »
Will we expect a situation where cases will rise but deaths fall?  I'm guessing that, as older people are vaccinated, documented infections will be largely confined to those under 40, who will be at less risk of dying? 

Of course that doesn't mean hospital bed capacity wont find itself stretched again at some point over the next three to four months.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52263 on: Yesterday at 07:21:56 pm »
I am assuming this is big news, I dont really use Twitter very much but it has been useful during this last year to educate myself and find interesting articles to read, and Florian Kramer has been probably the best of the lot (when hes posting in English rather then his native Austrian/German):

https://twitter.com/ostaustria_dc/status/1370440110936895488?s=21
Offline Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52264 on: Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm
Will we expect a situation where cases will rise but deaths fall?  I'm guessing that, as older people are vaccinated, documented infections will be largely confined to those under 40, who will be at less risk of dying? 

Of course that doesn't mean hospital bed capacity wont find itself stretched again at some point over the next three to four months.

My guess would be 'yes'. Think we'll see periods where cases will spike upwards, as people who haven't been vaccinated nor caught it or perhaps even just are unlucky that the vaccine doesn't fully protect them do catch it, but hopefully it won't be at the more severe end of things when they do. There may be some restrictions put back in place to control how quickly it's going round as well.

----

Is nice reading the thread at the moment and seeing the number of us getting sorted for a vaccination going up. ONS on national attitudes (3 to 7th March).



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/healthandwellbeing/bulletins/coronavirusandthesocialimpactsongreatbritain/12march2021
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52265 on: Yesterday at 08:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm
My guess would be 'yes'. Think we'll see periods where cases will spike upwards, as people who haven't been vaccinated nor caught it or perhaps even just are unlucky that the vaccine doesn't fully protect them do catch it, but hopefully it won't be at the more severe end of things when they do. There may be some restrictions put back in place to control how quickly it's going round as well.

----

Is nice reading the thread at the moment and seeing the number of us getting sorted for a vaccination going up. ONS on national attitudes (3 to 7th March).


Yeah, that makes a lot of sense.

Friend of mine who is 29 just recently got her first dose (she has asthma so is in a high risk group). She suffered some pretty awful side effects, including projectile vomiting all over her bed. :(  Based on that, she reckons if she caught Covid proper she'd be fucked, so in that regards she's actually relieved.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52266 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on March 11, 2021, 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.
*snip*
I am a bit late cause I only caught up with the last few pages tonight, but very happy for you! This must be a big relief and hopefully will pave the way to some better times ahead, with the second jabs at one point and spring/summer around the corner. I am sure you will continue to take good care of yourself and your mum, and I am wishing you the best of health and happiness and that you can savour every minute of your life together.

The past year was immensely tough for so so many people, some on here, too. Somehow I find it quite strange that even though many of us here don't even know each other in person in the "offline world", it feels like such a community and I for one feel genuinely happy or concerned or sad when those in our midst tell their stories. It is always nice to come here and read opinions, get information, be able to vent and share, covering anything from world politics to the arts and including of course the footy. Well, apart from the post match threads when we lose, I normally avoid those like the plague!  ;D
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52267 on: Today at 03:46:44 am »
Quote from: scouseman on March 11, 2021, 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.

 I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has  has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab.  In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved.  The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th. 

I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.

Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time.  Many kind and warmest regards

Scouseman
Great to hear that youve both got your vaccinations. Must have been an incredibly tough year for you both.

Id still gently nudge you in the direction of getting outside a bit if you can though. I know it takes time for the vaccine to build up its response and I know of course you dont want to catch this thing now after being so careful for so long - but getting outside is important too. Even if that is only siting on your door step and having a cup of coffee in the sun. Dont hide yourselves away until this is gone because you will probably hide away forever.

Being outside doesnt put you more at risk of getting this, its more the close contacts that you have outside of your household. It sounds like youve cut off all those close contacts, but also cut off going outside and thats maybe going to far. Next few weeks, keep avoiding those close contacts but dont shut off completely from the outside world. You can still go outside, I know your circumstances are different but that is still important. Just avoid the crowds (especially indoors) but its also important to not shut yourselves away entirely from outside your home.

I hope the above doesnt come across as condescending. I do think some people have been led by the media to completely shut themselves away, when in reality what they need to do is cut out the situations where they might have multiple social interactions with multiple households. It sounds to me like youve reduced those situations. Just dont reduce them so much that you never go outside.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52268 on: Today at 06:26:10 am »
That's good advice djahern. Even more valuable as it's getting lighter now. I still think there is very little evidence of transmission outdoors.
