COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52240 on: Today at 11:37:52 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.
Fair enough.  This is the only one I was aware of: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Not having a go at you mate, but I think its important to wait until the highest risk groups 1-9 have all been called before trying to book. Theres a reason why those groups have been decided upon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52241 on: Today at 11:37:59 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:22:37 am
When I open it, it clearly states eligibility and asks you to wait if youre not eligible. Therefore Im waiting as only 51.


Who can use this service

You can only use this service if any of the following apply:

you are aged 55 or over
you are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
you are an eligible frontline health or social care worker
you have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)
you have a learning disability
you are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus
You also need to be registered with a GP surgery in England to use this service. You can register with a GP if you do not have one.

Find out more about who is eligible to have a coronavirus vaccination.

If you are not eligible yet
Wait to be contacted. The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. It's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then

Seems pretty clear.

Thats what I got, but I proceeded and it let me book it (there seems to be a lack of clarity around an underlying condition I have).

I got my wife to test it (she has no health concerns) and after she put her details in it told her she couldnt book it. Age wise shes in the same cohort as I am.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52242 on: Today at 11:49:08 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.

Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52243 on: Today at 11:52:01 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:42 am
The reluctance to take a US vaccine is part of a wider phenomenon, there are other countries in Asia (including Hong Kong I read) weary of Chinese influences where people can chose to have the one of the Chinese vaccines or one of the Western ones, and to be honest I wouldnt want a Chinese or Russian vaccine myself so I cant be too critical.

Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52244 on: Today at 11:55:32 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:08 am
An interesting piece on vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan due to a fake Hepatitis B vaccine drive by the CIA in the pursuit of Osama Bin Laden. I've reviewed and it seems to legit have happened as much as it sounds like the plot of a film.

It's these sorts of stupid actions that play directly into conspiracy theorists' hands and appear to legitimise some of what they say on the surface. Quite heartening to read that Pakistani women are trying to persuade more of the public but worrying it seems they seem to face a lot of violence/anger.

Although it seems they are more accepting of a China vaccine over a US-made one.

https://www.vox.com/first-person/22256595/vaccine-covid-pakistan-cia-program


Holy crap.  Maybe the conspiracy theorists aren't all nutjobs. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52245 on: Today at 11:57:23 am
Thank you everyone for your well wishes in regards to my mum and myself getting our first jabs. It means a great deal to me that my words do not really do full justice to so thank again for your support.

I had a panic moment this morning as I don't remember on the form that they ask you to fill out ever mentioning anything anything about pre existing medical conditions. My mum has high blood pressure issues and I did not mention it or I did not understand the question on the sheet if they did. The ask about if you are allergic to anything or if you take blood thinning meds. I thought it might impact on which jab she got or something. All is good though as I spoke with them and blood pressure tablets do not impact which jab you get. I thought it was important to at least state them them that.  The whole vaccination process is all but a blur it was that quick. They check your temperature at the door you fill in a form and then like a blood test wait for your number to be called with about 20 rooms with nurses waiting to see people. It was an amazing feet of medical engineering.     
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52246 on: Today at 12:07:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:01 am
Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?

If they went through the relevant testing in this country I would, but Im not taking the word of the CPC or Vald Putin with regards to their safety.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52247 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:49:08 am
Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.

See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52248 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:04 pm
See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Its odd if it let Hedley book, as he says hes in his 40s with no underlying health conditions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52249 on: Today at 12:39:47 pm
west_london_red I don't know if this is my GP but when I rang them getting my mum her jab appointment though the GP they have a recorded message while you wait to be seen that says "we are now taking bookings for anyone over the age of 16 and at risk groups for the jab. I certainly saw a lot of younger people then myself (early 40's in my case who were getting the jab. I guess the fact that I have a disability was a factor in my case. I just asked them at the time and they found my details there and then saving us two trips I guess. My thinking was that they are going to have to do everyone at some point the more the better????
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52250 on: Today at 01:23:39 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:39:47 pm
west_london_red I don't know if this is my GP but when I rang them getting my mum her jab appointment though the GP they have a recorded message while you wait to be seen that says "we are now taking bookings for anyone over the age of 16 and at risk groups for the jab. I certainly saw a lot of younger people then myself (early 40's in my case who were getting the jab. I guess the fact that I have a disability was a factor in my case. I just asked them at the time and they found my details there and then saving us two trips I guess. My thinking was that they are going to have to do everyone at some point the more the better????

You were well within your rights to get the vaccine, also because you live with your mum, who is vulnerable. Don't feel bad about it!

Really glad you both got your first dose, give it 2-3 weeks and then your immunity will have gone up, and you can venture out a bit more. It'll be spring and actually nice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52251 on: Today at 01:38:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm
Morgan was banging on about this in an interview he did with some fella who had something to do with care homes, I cannot remember if he managed a care home. Anyway, Morgan is saying it should be mandatory and the fella countered that, due to the poor wages, they struggle to get staff as it is and if they start to force vaccinations then they'll just lose staff and that will affect the residents.

The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.

Had you not heard?
These big care companies have a wonderful way of working.
What they do is set up two companies, one owns the care home property. It then rents out the premises to the other company that provides the care, possible even charging maintenance fees for upkeep of the premises and a management fee. (Despite the same people owning said companies)
The second company then have to pay large rents to the first company which necessitate large fees, leaving very little margin for wage costs. The first company makes a tidy profit from the property. The second has to take a profit out of the day to day running of the care home.
Thats why when the TV interview these large care home owners, they get the sob story about costs rising.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52252 on: Today at 04:06:12 pm
Deaths still trending down, cases not really comparable week on week as we are obviously doing so many lateral flow tests now for the school restart (1.6m tests yesterday).

Vaccine numbers have been low this week although thankfully it sounds like they should be much stronger next week





Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52253 on: Today at 04:25:43 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:06:12 pm
Deaths still trending down, cases not really comparable week on week as we are obviously doing so many lateral flow tests now for the school restart (1.6m tests yesterday)
Cases are still an important indicator as, with the lag, by the time deaths start going up, the horse has already bolted the stable. But youre absolutely right about the difficulty in comparing. Always thought they should report % +ve results instead to give a better idea about where we are, even more so now. Maybe they will.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52254 on: Today at 05:20:27 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:25:43 pm
Cases are still an important indicator as, with the lag, by the time deaths start going up, the horse has already bolted the stable. But youre absolutely right about the difficulty in comparing. Always thought they should report % +ve results instead to give a better idea about where we are, even more so now. Maybe they will.

They do already do that for England (and the regions within) in the 'Testing' section. Not sure why the other nations aren't included though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52255 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 05:20:27 pm
They do already do that for England (and the regions within) in the 'Testing' section. Not sure why the other nations aren't included though.
Ah right, and only just noticed the line on the graph on filos posts. Maybe they could start reporting it as one of the headline figures on the evening news.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52256 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 05:25:49 pm
Ah right, and only just noticed the line on the graph on filos posts. Maybe they could start reporting it as one of the headline figures on the evening news.

Strange that the line was trending up last week too. Related to school reopenings this week?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52257 on: Today at 05:46:44 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:39:42 pm
Strange that the line was trending up last week too. Related to school reopenings this week?
Yeah, that looks like a significant rise. Bit early perhaps to be schools?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52258 on: Today at 05:55:03 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 05:46:44 pm
Yeah, that looks like a significant rise. Bit early perhaps to be schools?

I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52259 on: Today at 06:09:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:55:03 pm
I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.
Thats a trend line for the percent positives (of all positives) due to lateral tests though, not the percent positive of all lateral tests. As we get less positives from PCR and increase our use of lateral flow that trend line would be expected to go up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52260 on: Today at 06:10:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:55:03 pm
I know, I said it with a bucket load of optimism and hope that I am missing something really obvious as on the face of it that looks pretty concerning, but no one seems to have mentioned it.

It wouldn't surprise me if the recent rise is, at least in part, due to a more relaxed attitude after the roadmap announcement. The dates would line up too, whereas it would be too early to see rises from schools going back.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52261 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:09:41 pm
Thats a trend line for the percent positives (of all positives) due to lateral tests though, not the percent positive of all lateral tests. As we get less positives from PCR and increase our use of lateral flow that trend line would be expected to go up.
Thanks, I thought we might be missing something. So is it any use in the early identification of a rise in the number of cases?
