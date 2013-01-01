Morgan was banging on about this in an interview he did with some fella who had something to do with care homes, I cannot remember if he managed a care home. Anyway, Morgan is saying it should be mandatory and the fella countered that, due to the poor wages, they struggle to get staff as it is and if they start to force vaccinations then they'll just lose staff and that will affect the residents.
The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.
Had you not heard?
These big care companies have a wonderful way of working.
What they do is set up two companies, one owns the care home property. It then rents out the premises to the other company that provides the care, possible even charging maintenance fees for upkeep of the premises and a management fee. (Despite the same people owning said companies)
The second company then have to pay large rents to the first company which necessitate large fees, leaving very little margin for wage costs. The first company makes a tidy profit from the property. The second has to take a profit out of the day to day running of the care home.
Thats why when the TV interview these large care home owners, they get the sob story about costs rising.