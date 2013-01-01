Thank you everyone for your well wishes in regards to my mum and myself getting our first jabs. It means a great deal to me that my words do not really do full justice to so thank again for your support.



I had a panic moment this morning as I don't remember on the form that they ask you to fill out ever mentioning anything anything about pre existing medical conditions. My mum has high blood pressure issues and I did not mention it or I did not understand the question on the sheet if they did. The ask about if you are allergic to anything or if you take blood thinning meds. I thought it might impact on which jab she got or something. All is good though as I spoke with them and blood pressure tablets do not impact which jab you get. I thought it was important to at least state them them that. The whole vaccination process is all but a blur it was that quick. They check your temperature at the door you fill in a form and then like a blood test wait for your number to be called with about 20 rooms with nurses waiting to see people. It was an amazing feet of medical engineering.