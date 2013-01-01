« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1302 1303 1304 1305 1306 [1307]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1717504 times)

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52240 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.
Fair enough.  This is the only one I was aware of: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Not having a go at you mate, but I think its important to wait until the highest risk groups 1-9 have all been called before trying to book. Theres a reason why those groups have been decided upon.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52241 on: Today at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:22:37 am
When I open it, it clearly states eligibility and asks you to wait if youre not eligible. Therefore Im waiting as only 51.


Who can use this service

You can only use this service if any of the following apply:

you are aged 55 or over
you are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
you are an eligible frontline health or social care worker
you have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)
you have a learning disability
you are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus
You also need to be registered with a GP surgery in England to use this service. You can register with a GP if you do not have one.

Find out more about who is eligible to have a coronavirus vaccination.

If you are not eligible yet
Wait to be contacted. The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. It's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then

Seems pretty clear.

Thats what I got, but I proceeded and it let me book it (there seems to be a lack of clarity around an underlying condition I have).

I got my wife to test it (she has no health concerns) and after she put her details in it told her she couldnt book it. Age wise shes in the same cohort as I am.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,791
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52242 on: Today at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:31:12 am
The link I used doesnt even mention eligibility criteria, it opens with a page asking for an NHS number, not once does it lay out guidelines, from the first page all the way through until completion.

Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52243 on: Today at 11:52:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:42 am
The reluctance to take a US vaccine is part of a wider phenomenon, there are other countries in Asia (including Hong Kong I read) weary of Chinese influences where people can chose to have the one of the Chinese vaccines or one of the Western ones, and to be honest I wouldnt want a Chinese or Russian vaccine myself so I cant be too critical.

Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52244 on: Today at 11:55:32 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:08 am
An interesting piece on vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan due to a fake Hepatitis B vaccine drive by the CIA in the pursuit of Osama Bin Laden. I've reviewed and it seems to legit have happened as much as it sounds like the plot of a film.

It's these sorts of stupid actions that play directly into conspiracy theorists' hands and appear to legitimise some of what they say on the surface. Quite heartening to read that Pakistani women are trying to persuade more of the public but worrying it seems they seem to face a lot of violence/anger.

Although it seems they are more accepting of a China vaccine over a US-made one.

https://www.vox.com/first-person/22256595/vaccine-covid-pakistan-cia-program


Holy crap.  Maybe the conspiracy theorists aren't all nutjobs. 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52245 on: Today at 11:57:23 am »
Thank you everyone for your well wishes in regards to my mum and myself getting our first jabs. It means a great deal to me that my words do not really do full justice to so thank again for your support.

I had a panic moment this morning as I don't remember on the form that they ask you to fill out ever mentioning anything anything about pre existing medical conditions. My mum has high blood pressure issues and I did not mention it or I did not understand the question on the sheet if they did. The ask about if you are allergic to anything or if you take blood thinning meds. I thought it might impact on which jab she got or something. All is good though as I spoke with them and blood pressure tablets do not impact which jab you get. I thought it was important to at least state them them that.  The whole vaccination process is all but a blur it was that quick. They check your temperature at the door you fill in a form and then like a blood test wait for your number to be called with about 20 rooms with nurses waiting to see people. It was an amazing feet of medical engineering.     
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:22 pm by scouseman »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52246 on: Today at 12:07:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:01 am
Would you have Chinese\Russian if there were no alternative?

If they went through the relevant testing in this country I would, but Im not taking the word of the CPC or Vald Putin with regards to their safety.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52247 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:49:08 am
Because that's the first page of the booking form, you're supposed to read the criteria before opening the booking form. If you can click onto it just like that it should be made clear on there to be fair to you.

See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52248 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:04 pm
See my previous post on my wife, I got her to test it. Even if you ignore the warning on the first page when you enter in your details it tells you your not eligible, well it did to her but didnt to me.
Its odd if it let Hedley book, as he says hes in his 40s with no underlying health conditions.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1302 1303 1304 1305 1306 [1307]   Go Up
« previous next »
 