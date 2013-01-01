Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.



I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.



Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.



As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.



Any thoughts?

