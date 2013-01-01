There's one person at work who doesn't wear a mask (calims she is exempt...) and has said she is only getting the vaccine if she has to for work or to go on holiday... not heard of anyone else.



I know someone similar. Refuses to get the vaccine for at least a year because they're concerned about side effects. Now that sounds fair enough, but the luxury of them choosing not to have it comes about because they're relying on millions of other people to get it - otherwise we'd be in lockdown for another two years.So in order for them to get their life back, they're relying on other people to take a risk that they themselves are not prepared to take. They have also decided that they are now exempt from wearing a mask, even though they were wearing one for most of last year, albeit nose-out.And that's not even mentioning the people who are convinced those taking the vaccine will be dead in five to ten years. I literally said to one such person the other day: "Im' single, live alone, have no kids and I'm on disability. I think I can afford to take the chance." Fuck me, you'd think Polio had never happened.It's the perfect example of a civilisation LOOKING for problems. When did vaccines change from something life changing, and boosting the quality of life immeasurably, to something dark and sinister??