« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1712232 times)

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52080 on: Today at 07:09:50 am »
Meg Hillier doing the media rounds this morning as Chair of Public Accounts Committee, who are meant to look at government spending.

Quote
In May last year NHS Test and Trace (NHST&T) was set up with a budget of £22 billion. Since then it has been allocated £15 billion more: totalling £37 billion over two years.

The Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) justified the scale of investment, in part, on the basis that an effective test and trace system would help avoid a second national lockdown - but since its creation we have had two more lockdowns.

In its report Public Accounts Committee says that while NHST&T clearly had to be set up and staffed at incredible speed, it must now "wean itself off its persistent reliance on consultants"; there is still no clear evidence of NHST&T's overall effectiveness; and its not clear whether its contribution to reducing infection levels - as opposed to the other measures introduced to tackle the pandemic - can justify its "unimaginable" costs.

The scale of NHST&T's activities is striking, particularly given its short life. Between May 2020 and January 2021, daily UK testing capacity for COVID-19 increased from around 100,000 to over 800,000 tests. NHST&T had also contacted over 2.5 million people testing positive for COVID-19 in England and advised more than 4.5 million of their associated contacts to self-isolate.

But the percentage of total laboratory testing capacity used in November and December 2020 remained under 65%, and even with the spare capacity, NHST&T has never met the target to turn around all tests in face-to-face settings in 24 hours. Low utilisation rates - well below the target of 50% - persisted into October last year. 

A major focus for NHST&T in early 2021 was the mass roll-out of rapid testing in different community settings, but there have been particular setbacks for the roll-out to schools, after NHST&T had significantly underestimated the increase in demand for testing when schools and universities returned last September.

https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/127/public-accounts-committee/news/150988/unimaginable-cost-of-test-trace-failed-to-deliver-central-promise-of-averting-another-lockdown/

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,854
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52081 on: Today at 07:33:35 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:50 am

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,148
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52082 on: Today at 07:41:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

At the same time, the don't want to give NHS staff a proper pay rise.



I think in Germany they classified covid as something like a  'notifiable disease' and just activated the authorities that are there to deal with outbreaks of those diseases, instead of setting up another network. I'm not actually sure how this works in the UK and if they couldn't have done something similar.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52083 on: Today at 07:44:26 am »
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52084 on: Today at 07:46:23 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52085 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
 
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Sorry to hear that, hopefully it'll be mild for him. Here's the NHS advice if you've not seen it: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-to-treat-symptoms-at-home/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52086 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
The use of consultants in this pandemic has cost the country a National Ransom.

In effect a whole layer of management has been set up from scratch and funded lavishly.
No checks on qualifications, or suitability or even competence seen to have been done, and suddenly all these people have been found who can set up an unprecedented system.
The PPE procurement  was outsourced to DeLoitte. And we had the situation where Barbour were being touted as a shining example of their work in getting PPE made by the fashion industry. Meanwhile we had PPE manufacturing companies (one in Kirkby was highlighted) unable to access the system, despite their best efforts and the efforts of their MP, because it was somehow designed to favour startups.
Test and Trace has been one continual cock up. Lies from the very top have obscured its waste of money. A shit app made by Cummings mate dropped £20m.
£37b would fund three Channel Tunnels.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52087 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Get on amazon and get a pulse oximeter, its more for peace of mind, but worth tracking his O2 levels. Delivery today on Prime.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08FDVJ16X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52088 on: Today at 08:03:09 am »
Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible.  Spending 6k per day on consultants (day rate for some consultants) for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.

Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.

Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:00 am by TSC »
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52089 on: Today at 08:09:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:59 am
Not in my book. Unless you bribed or blackmailed someone to get higher up the list.  Some centres seen to be getting through their lists faster than others so certainly aren't depriving anyone else.

I went yesterday for mine.     Im 49 with atrial fibrillation.   Was a lot of people younger than me there.   I asked the nurse and she said they are virtually vaccinating anyone Over 40 as they are getting through them so quickly
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52090 on: Today at 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:03:09 am
Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible.  Spending 6k per day on consultants for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.

Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.

Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.

The KPI (to use the jargon of consultants) was to set up a system that would prevent a second lockdown.
Considering we are in lockdown 3 = Total failure.

Problem is with Government contracts overseen by these super firms like Serco, Capita etc. Is they can royally fuck up whilst still getting their money, and then get even more thrown at them to fix what they broke.

Years ago, Capita made a mess of the Passport systems. They werent  punished. They were given more time and money to fix it. As a reward they got the setting up of the Child Support Agency. They screwed that and again megabucks were thrown at it to try and sort it. Next they were given the CRB system to implement.
I remember my bosses at the time getting us to fill in our forms and they were sent off pronto, to ensure we could enter school premises if required. There was an almighty cock up with the systems and they realised that teachers and school staff would not be vetted by the start of term. We received all our forms back with a letter saying every single one had been incorrectly filled in. In fact the criteria for filling in the forms had magically changed with three references required instead of two.
A colleague managed to get through to them and was told the person who was dealing with this was on holiday.
One of our bosses told us later that he knew the top guy who had been brought in to sort out the problems, from his own time with one of these large firms.  Apparently this was a common ruse this guy used. Change the application criteria, send back the applications of anyone deemed unlikely to cause a problem  as incorrectly filled in, backlog cleared, collect bonus. By the time everyone had re-applied, the system had been patched up and critical people were vetted.
Every one of these systems were massively over budget and not fit for purpose, and cost the taxpayer vast sums to get right.
Serco were recently found guilty of defrauding the govt on contracts as were G4S.
Yet they still get contracts, largely because they are the only companies with enough money up front to apply for them.


Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52091 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:16 pm
Was just browsing the NHS page to see where the vaccinations stand and it says they're currently doing over 55s.  But it also says people with severe mental conditions (such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) can be considered high risk.

I'm not sure if having EUPD qualifies me as such; but I have a tendency to play my condition down.  From a benefit standpoint,the system certainly classes me as having a severe mental condition. A part of me wonders if I should contact my GP, but it's not like anywhere is open yet. It can't be much more than another 4-6 weeks for me.

Having booked my jab online if your age doesn't automatically qualify you it asks if you're in a vulnerable group so you might be able to book one without asking the docs.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52092 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
For what it's worth, the definition being used for severe MH conditions is whether it causes (or can cause) 'severe functional impairment'. It's been left fairly vague for everyone to use discretion around. I'd personally say if you're, say, claiming PIP (which tries to establish a day-to-day impact on your life) for a MH condition then it's worth chatting to your doctor.

Here's the Mind guidance: https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-and-mental-health/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52093 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:24:57 am
The KPI (to use the jargon of consultants) was to set up a system that would prevent a second lockdown.
Considering we are in lockdown 3 = Total failure.

Problem is with Government contracts overseen by these super firms like Serco, Capita etc. Is they can royally fuck up whilst still getting their money, and then get even more thrown at them to fix what they broke.

Years ago, Capita made a mess of the Passport systems. They werent  punished. They were given more time and money to fix it. As a reward they got the setting up of the Child Support Agency. They screwed that and again megabucks were thrown at it to try and sort it. Next they were given the CRB system to implement.
I remember my bosses at the time getting us to fill in our forms and they were sent off pronto, to ensure we could enter school premises if required. There was an almighty cock up with the systems and they realised that teachers and school staff would not be vetted by the start of term. We received all our forms back with a letter saying every single one had been incorrectly filled in. In fact the criteria for filling in the forms had magically changed with three references required instead of two.
A colleague managed to get through to them and was told the person who was dealing with this was on holiday.
One of our bosses told us later that he knew the top guy who had been brought in to sort out the problems, from his own time with one of these large firms.  Apparently this was a common ruse this guy used. Change the application criteria, send back the applications of anyone deemed unlikely to cause a problem  as incorrectly filled in, backlog cleared, collect bonus. By the time everyone had re-applied, the system had been patched up and critical people were vetted.
Every one of these systems were massively over budget and not fit for purpose, and cost the taxpayer vast sums to get right.
Serco were recently found guilty of defrauding the govt on contracts as were G4S.
Yet they still get contracts, largely because they are the only companies with enough money up front to apply for them.




I have worked with a lot of large outsources as a customer, and I remember asking someone reasonably senior at Atos about the disability assessment contract which was getting them an awful lot of bad publicity at the time, and his explanation was they have no choice but to take on these types of contract sometimes even what they know they are on a hiding to nothing with the negative publicity they will inevitably bring but there is huge pressure put on them by the Cabinet Office and wider central government that if they dont bid for the toxic contracts that it wont be looked on favourably when the big, less controversial IT contract comes up to be re-tendered.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52094 on: Today at 10:23:56 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:51:45 am

Sorry to hear that, hopefully it'll be mild for him. Here's the NHS advice if you've not seen it: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-to-treat-symptoms-at-home/

Thank you, Zeb. Have sent that over to him now.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:27 am
Get on amazon and get a pulse oximeter, its more for peace of mind, but worth tracking his O2 levels. Delivery today on Prime.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08FDVJ16X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Cheers, Rob!
Logged

Online Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52095 on: Today at 10:48:24 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:46:23 am
Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.

The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:36 am by Ashburton »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52096 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:48:24 am
The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.


Whilst sharing most of your concerns, one positive from inflation is that it inflates-away the value of debts.

Then again, the inflationary effect of introducing so much 'funny money' into the economy will be counteracted to a large extent by the lost productive output due to Covid, which acts as a deflationary pressure. In other words, the money has already been pumped into the monetary cycle, but is only replacing money that's been lost to the monetary cycle through reduced economic activity. The currency value shouldn't take a hit, either, as our main trading partners are also introducing 'printed' money into their economies. It's obviously far more complex than my glib summary, but that is the essence of why printing £billions in this instance will not necessarily lead to much higher inflation (whereas it would lead to that in 'normal' times without a corresponding deflationary effect)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52097 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:48:24 am
The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.

One for another thread but I think Macpherson tends towards the 'but what if there's a constraint on resources?' even when that's not the current issue, or a likely one for the short and medium term, and there's bigger issues to be dealt with first. 'The Treasury View' to steal a phrase from someone else. All a bit 1920s for me. But it does help him sniff out value for money and that's never a bad thing.

--

Edit: More covid related. Just seen the latest vaccination figures for where I am. 25% of the population have received first dose. 33% of the population is under 25 and much lower risk anyway. So going very, very well, including outreach to homeless, in those terms.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:17 am by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52098 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:46:23 am
Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.

£12b for the test and trace system.  Unsure how that cost compares to cost of solutions within other countries, some of which actually worked.

Maybe Dido et al realise Cayman Islands makes a nice retirement location.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52099 on: Today at 12:36:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:32:30 pm
£12b for the test and trace system.  Unsure how that cost compares to cost of solutions within other countries, some of which actually worked.

Maybe Dido et al realise Cayman Islands makes a nice retirement location.

£12b on top of £22 billion
The whole thing is a pension pot for someone.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52100 on: Today at 01:00:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:36:19 pm
£12b on top of £22 billion
The whole thing is a pension pot for someone.


And some chunky donations to the Tory Party
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52101 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
My little girl has been sent home from nursery today with a temperature and we need to get her tested before she or more annoyingly (although understandable) her sister are allowed back. When I look online for slots the only availability any site seems to have is 14:30-15:00.

Do they release additional slots later? Just seems odd.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52102 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:09:07 pm
My little girl has been sent home from nursery today with a temperature and we need to get her tested before she or more annoyingly (although understandable) her sister are allowed back. When I look online for slots the only availability any site seems to have is 14:30-15:00.

Do they release additional slots later? Just seems odd.

Admittedly my last test was in September (when my son went back to school and was immediately sent home because he coughed), but I remember lots were released at 10am.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52103 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:32:30 pm
£12b for the test and trace system.  Unsure how that cost compares to cost of solutions within other countries, some of which actually worked.

Maybe Dido et al realise Cayman Islands makes a nice retirement location.

Comparison which seems reasonable would be one which costs £1.5m a year for <600k people 2.8m people. And consistently outperforms the national system to the point where they track down the ones the national one can't. Thing which seems particularly bad is that in September SAGE were pointing out that it didn't seem to be measurably effective at reducing transmission and here we are a full year on with MPs still waiting on Harding to demonstrate there's been any sort of improvement to it. If you were really cynical about it, the clear lack of giving a flying about isolation may well make it all a bit moot.

edit: corrected population. City region not city.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:15 pm by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52104 on: Today at 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:36:19 pm
£12b on top of £22 billion
The whole thing is a pension pot for someone.


Yeah, it's appalling. Actually, yes I think it was £22 billion to start then an extra £15 billion - so £37 billion total.....but, who's counting now ! The Public Accounts Committee can question and criticise all they like, but what powers do they have to bring anyone to account - f... all.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52105 on: Today at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

As mentioned by Rob above , the pulse oximeter is well worth getting .

I had Covid in January . Started off mild , and for the first few 5 days or so not overly bad . Then the fatigue and lack of appetite kicked in ( and the back pain ) . Hard to get get out of bed and in the end my wife pracytically begged me to call an ambulance . At 18 days after feeling the initail symptoms I ended up in hospital for a week ( would have been longer but I signed myself out ).

I'm sure and hope your dad will be be fine , but the family needs to be vigilante . I kept saying I'll wait till tomorrow before i decide to call an ambulance , but from my own experience you're possibly not capable of making a logical decision.I ended up with pneumonia and multiple blood clots on the lungs.

If anyone meets any Covid deniers , give them a punch in the face really fuckin hard , bonus points for a broken nose or jaw . Dickheads !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52106 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm »
Just been talking to one of my best mates.    Now this guy has had cancer twice and is lucky to be alive.   He will not be having the vaccine as he has heard it will cause autoimmune diseases!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52107 on: Today at 03:41:13 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:31:56 pm
Just been talking to one of my best mates.    Now this guy has had cancer twice and is lucky to be alive.   He will not be having the vaccine as he has heard it will cause autoimmune diseases!

My daughter is awaiting a second kidney transplant and is on immune suppressing medication. She  turned down a transplant in early January at the Royal because she was worried about catching Covid post op. She's had her first vaccine and is back on the transplant list.

Unlike your mate she listens to her kidney specialist, not some random bloke on twitter. :D
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52108 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:41:13 pm
My daughter is awaiting a second kidney transplant and is on immune suppressing medication. She  turned down a transplant in early January at the Royal because she was worried about catching Covid post op. She's had her first vaccine and is back on the transplant list.

Unlike your mate she listens to her kidney specialist, not some random bloke on twitter. :D

I just said youre entitled to your opinion.    Cannot be bothered getting into a debate
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52109 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm »
Latest RECOVERY trial data is in for convalescent plasma. No clinical benefit, unfortunately.

https://twitter.com/PeterHorby/status/1369675383591829512
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52110 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:49:17 pm
I just said youre entitled to your opinion.    Cannot be bothered getting into a debate

When did you say I'm entitled to my opinion. I'm confused.

Maybe you should be having a debate with your mate to try and convince him to rotect himself.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52111 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:31:56 pm
Just been talking to one of my best mates.    Now this guy has had cancer twice and is lucky to be alive.   He will not be having the vaccine as he has heard it will cause autoimmune diseases!


Did he hear it on social media? Or did his consultant tell him?

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
  • IFWT
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52112 on: Today at 03:56:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:51:25 pm
When did you say I'm entitled to my opinion. I'm confused.

Maybe you should be having a debate with your mate to try and convince him to rotect himself.

I could be wrong but I believe that's what Spen said to his mate.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,522
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52113 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:56:42 pm
I could be wrong but I believe that's what Spen said to his mate.

That's how I took it as well
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,244
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52114 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »






« Last Edit: Today at 04:36:19 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52115 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:56:42 pm
I could be wrong but I believe that's what Spen said to his mate.

Thats what I meant.   My mate
Logged

Offline Andy_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52116 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:06:50 pm








I know I am speculating based on one data point but... if we see a levelling off of positive cases but the fall in daily deaths continues, is that a very basic sign of the vaccine starting to protect the most vulnerable from serious disease and death?  Or am I just seeing the 2-3 week lag in number deaths versus positive cases?  Will the death rate also level off and then stay level, or climb again should we see a surge in cases?

Does anyone have a crystal ball?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52117 on: Today at 04:51:07 pm »
The cases are hopefully levelling off because of the increase in testing, especially if the lateral flow test case figures are included.  There have been over 3.7m tests of some sort carried out this week.  I think vaccinations will mean hospital admissions and deaths will continue to fall for a few weeks yet before arriving at some sort of baseline figure
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52118 on: Today at 05:06:30 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Thats what I meant.   My mate

Right. Got you now.

Just shows how easy it is to get the wrong end of the stick having an online conversation rather than face to face conversation.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,244
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52119 on: Today at 05:14:51 pm »
Current vaccine numbers, still running lower than the peak, but supposedly much better supplies coming through from next week.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 