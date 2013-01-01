Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible. Spending 6k per day on consultants for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.



Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.



Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.



The KPI (to use the jargon of consultants) was to set up a system that would prevent a second lockdown.Considering we are in lockdown 3 = Total failure.Problem is with Government contracts overseen by these super firms like Serco, Capita etc. Is they can royally fuck up whilst still getting their money, and then get even more thrown at them to fix what they broke.Years ago, Capita made a mess of the Passport systems. They werent punished. They were given more time and money to fix it. As a reward they got the setting up of the Child Support Agency. They screwed that and again megabucks were thrown at it to try and sort it. Next they were given the CRB system to implement.I remember my bosses at the time getting us to fill in our forms and they were sent off pronto, to ensure we could enter school premises if required. There was an almighty cock up with the systems and they realised that teachers and school staff would not be vetted by the start of term. We received all our forms back with a letter saying every single one had been incorrectly filled in. In fact the criteria for filling in the forms had magically changed with three references required instead of two.A colleague managed to get through to them and was told the person who was dealing with this was on holiday.One of our bosses told us later that he knew the top guy who had been brought in to sort out the problems, from his own time with one of these large firms. Apparently this was a common ruse this guy used. Change the application criteria, send back the applications of anyone deemed unlikely to cause a problem as incorrectly filled in, backlog cleared, collect bonus. By the time everyone had re-applied, the system had been patched up and critical people were vetted.Every one of these systems were massively over budget and not fit for purpose, and cost the taxpayer vast sums to get right.Serco were recently found guilty of defrauding the govt on contracts as were G4S.Yet they still get contracts, largely because they are the only companies with enough money up front to apply for them.