Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52080 on: Today at 07:09:50 am »
Meg Hillier doing the media rounds this morning as Chair of Public Accounts Committee, who are meant to look at government spending.

In May last year NHS Test and Trace (NHST&T) was set up with a budget of £22 billion. Since then it has been allocated £15 billion more: totalling £37 billion over two years.

The Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) justified the scale of investment, in part, on the basis that an effective test and trace system would help avoid a second national lockdown - but since its creation we have had two more lockdowns.

In its report Public Accounts Committee says that while NHST&T clearly had to be set up and staffed at incredible speed, it must now "wean itself off its persistent reliance on consultants"; there is still no clear evidence of NHST&T's overall effectiveness; and its not clear whether its contribution to reducing infection levels - as opposed to the other measures introduced to tackle the pandemic - can justify its "unimaginable" costs.

The scale of NHST&T's activities is striking, particularly given its short life. Between May 2020 and January 2021, daily UK testing capacity for COVID-19 increased from around 100,000 to over 800,000 tests. NHST&T had also contacted over 2.5 million people testing positive for COVID-19 in England and advised more than 4.5 million of their associated contacts to self-isolate.

But the percentage of total laboratory testing capacity used in November and December 2020 remained under 65%, and even with the spare capacity, NHST&T has never met the target to turn around all tests in face-to-face settings in 24 hours. Low utilisation rates - well below the target of 50% - persisted into October last year. 

A major focus for NHST&T in early 2021 was the mass roll-out of rapid testing in different community settings, but there have been particular setbacks for the roll-out to schools, after NHST&T had significantly underestimated the increase in demand for testing when schools and universities returned last September.

https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/127/public-accounts-committee/news/150988/unimaginable-cost-of-test-trace-failed-to-deliver-central-promise-of-averting-another-lockdown/

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online John C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52081 on: Today at 07:33:35 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:50 am

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
Online redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52082 on: Today at 07:41:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

At the same time, the don't want to give NHS staff a proper pay rise.



I think in Germany they classified covid as something like a  'notifiable disease' and just activated the authorities that are there to deal with outbreaks of those diseases, instead of setting up another network. I'm not actually sure how this works in the UK and if they couldn't have done something similar.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline ljycb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52083 on: Today at 07:44:26 am »
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52084 on: Today at 07:46:23 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52085 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
 
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Sorry to hear that, hopefully it'll be mild for him. Here's the NHS advice if you've not seen it: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-to-treat-symptoms-at-home/
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online 12C

  The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52086 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
The use of consultants in this pandemic has cost the country a National Ransom.

In effect a whole layer of management has been set up from scratch and funded lavishly.
No checks on qualifications, or suitability or even competence seen to have been done, and suddenly all these people have been found who can set up an unprecedented system.
The PPE procurement  was outsourced to DeLoitte. And we had the situation where Barbour were being touted as a shining example of their work in getting PPE made by the fashion industry. Meanwhile we had PPE manufacturing companies (one in Kirkby was highlighted) unable to access the system, despite their best efforts and the efforts of their MP, because it was somehow designed to favour startups.
Test and Trace has been one continual cock up. Lies from the very top have obscured its waste of money. A shit app made by Cummings mate dropped £20m.
£37b would fund three Channel Tunnels.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52087 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Get on amazon and get a pulse oximeter, its more for peace of mind, but worth tracking his O2 levels. Delivery today on Prime.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08FDVJ16X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Online TSC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52088 on: Today at 08:03:09 am »
Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible.  Spending 6k per day on consultants (day rate for some consultants) for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.

Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.

Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:00 am by TSC »
Online spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52089 on: Today at 08:09:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:59 am
Not in my book. Unless you bribed or blackmailed someone to get higher up the list.  Some centres seen to be getting through their lists faster than others so certainly aren't depriving anyone else.

I went yesterday for mine.     Im 49 with atrial fibrillation.   Was a lot of people younger than me there.   I asked the nurse and she said they are virtually vaccinating anyone Over 40 as they are getting through them so quickly
