I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
The use of consultants in this pandemic has cost the country a National Ransom.
In effect a whole layer of management has been set up from scratch and funded lavishly.
No checks on qualifications, or suitability or even competence seen to have been done, and suddenly all these people have been found who can set up an unprecedented system.
The PPE procurement was outsourced to DeLoitte. And we had the situation where Barbour were being touted as a shining example of their work in getting PPE made by the fashion industry. Meanwhile we had PPE manufacturing companies (one in Kirkby was highlighted) unable to access the system, despite their best efforts and the efforts of their MP, because it was somehow designed to favour startups.
Test and Trace has been one continual cock up. Lies from the very top have obscured its waste of money. A shit app made by Cummings mate dropped £20m.
£37b would fund three Channel Tunnels.