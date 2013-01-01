I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.



Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.