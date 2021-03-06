I'm seeing the same. Apart from pubs, clubs and restaurants being closed, everything seems just like normal. The park was like Glastonbury last weekend too, with big groups of people sat together. I'm actually amazed the numbers have fallen as much as they have.



When the schools have been shut it's got cases down. Similar with hospitality (areas in tier 2 through December were hit the worst).I thought it was daft announcing the road map along the lines of "in another month you can meet another person outside" when already people were pretty much doing what they want outside and it's not really being policed anymore in general. People don't really take much notice of the rules once they're not enforced.Once the clocks go forward and it gets warmer you'll have a lot of big gatherings in houses and barbecues etc. The schools going back will also add significantly to the 'back to normal' feel.But people are obviously still restricted in what they can do whilst so much is shut. The transmission risk outside is mostly low, but once you get kids all huddled back in classrooms (and significant household mixing) that certainly increases transmission risk. It's a case of relying on the vaccines then, but the younger folk are going to be sitting ducks. Older people who have been shut away for a year will naturally want to get out and enjoy some freedom after being vaccinated and younger people are lower risk anyway.