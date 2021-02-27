How much is that kind of PPE? I guess even though it's tax deductible it's still a fair chunk of salary. Can your employer part fund it? Or is it just one of many factors causing you to leave the industry?



ps - despite almost every I know disagreeing, I think robot barbers will be here soon. Imagine hundreds of micro scissors that do do your hair in five minutes, cut to whatever style you want.



It's my employer that pays for it and along with all the extra costs she's having to pay it just wouldn't be viable for the business.It's not solely that that's shaped my decision though it's definitely been the tipping point as I just don't enjoy having what feels like barriers to doing my job properly.I'm also a very tactile person with a close relationship with my clients. We like a good natter which is hard when you're trying not to breathe so you don't fog up again and we like a hug which hasn't been possible either.Ive loved my work for going on 50yrs now but after going back in December and really struggling to deal with the changes I've not really missed it during this lockdown.It's probably just time now so I've booked all my favourites in so we can say our goodbyes then that's it.No robots will never catch on mate, there's too many considerations to be made for it to work. They'll sweep up and probably shampoo but nothing else.