Quote from: Komic on Today at 09:18:29 am
I would say its a 12% reduction of 80% so it decreases to 70%.

Thats just going on the science marketing trick of a 10% increase from 10% is 11% not 20%.

;D

It's the wording of the sentence which is a bit baffling to me, with their model suggesting it "can evade... at least 12%... of protective immunity" from non-related strains. (NB: just their model on early data they've got.)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:09:45 am
One of the things that's helped me decide to quit my job is having to where masks and visors at work.

I understand the reasons, that's not what I have an issue with. 

It's because as a glasses wearer I basically worked blind due to my glasses and visor misting up and not being able to see what I'm doing properly. 

When you're using extremely sharp scissors or a cut throat razor and strong chemicals on somebody's skin it's quite important you can see what you're doing.

Clearly the PPE that surgeons use is of far better quality in terms of them being able to see unfortunately I'm not on their salaries to be able to pay for it.

I'll most likely continue to wear a mask in shops as they're full of germ ridden people who don't stop to think about what they're spreading.  Thankfully I don't go anywhere else where it might be necessary.

How much is that kind of PPE?  I guess even though it's tax deductible it's still a fair chunk of salary. Can your employer part fund it? Or is it just one of many factors causing you to leave the industry?

ps - despite almost every I know disagreeing, I think robot barbers will be here soon.  Imagine hundreds of micro scissors that do do your hair in five minutes, cut to whatever style you want.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:09:45 am
One of the things that's helped me decide to quit my job is having to where masks and visors at work.

I understand the reasons, that's not what I have an issue with. 

It's because as a glasses wearer I basically worked blind due to my glasses and visor misting up and not being able to see what I'm doing properly. 

When you're using extremely sharp scissors or a cut throat razor and strong chemicals on somebody's skin it's quite important you can see what you're doing.

Clearly the PPE that surgeons use is of far better quality in terms of them being able to see unfortunately I'm not on their salaries to be able to pay for it.

I'll most likely continue to wear a mask in shops as they're full of germ ridden people who don't stop to think about what they're spreading.  Thankfully I don't go anywhere else where it might be necessary.

Have you tried putting a bit of washing up liquid on a glasses cloth and wiping it on to your glasses? Massively helped with my goggles at work.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:35:24 am
How much is that kind of PPE?  I guess even though it's tax deductible it's still a fair chunk of salary. Can your employer part fund it? Or is it just one of many factors causing you to leave the industry?

ps - despite almost every I know disagreeing, I think robot barbers will be here soon.  Imagine hundreds of micro scissors that do do your hair in five minutes, cut to whatever style you want.

It's my employer that pays for it and along with all the extra costs she's having to pay it just wouldn't be viable for the business. 

It's not solely that that's shaped my decision though it's definitely been the tipping point as I just don't enjoy having what feels like barriers to doing my job properly. 

I'm also a very tactile person with a close relationship with my clients.  We like a good natter which is hard when you're trying not to breathe so you don't fog up again and we like a hug which hasn't been possible either.

Ive loved my work for going on 50yrs now but after going back in December and really struggling to deal with the changes I've not really missed it during this lockdown.

It's probably just time now so I've booked all my favourites in so we can say our goodbyes then that's it.

No robots will never catch on mate, there's too many considerations to be made for it to work.  They'll sweep up and probably shampoo but nothing else.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:32:14 am
I think the consideration of masks may finally force me to the laser surgeon.

I'm due at the opticians soon and it's something I'll be asking about but I don't think mine can be corrected with surgery as it's mainly old age and over use 😁
Quote from: Komic on Today at 09:38:10 am
Have you tried putting a bit of washing up liquid on a glasses cloth and wiping it on to your glasses? Massively helped with my goggles at work.

A few people have suggested it and yes it worked on my glasses but not the visor.  Plus I found the quality of the plastic on the visor wasn't clear enough either.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:09:45 am
One of the things that's helped me decide to quit my job is having to where masks and visors at work.

I understand the reasons, that's not what I have an issue with. 

It's because as a glasses wearer I basically worked blind due to my glasses and visor misting up and not being able to see what I'm doing properly. 

When you're using extremely sharp scissors or a cut throat razor and strong chemicals on somebody's skin it's quite important you can see what you're doing.

Clearly the PPE that surgeons use is of far better quality in terms of them being able to see unfortunately I'm not on their salaries to be able to pay for it.

I'll most likely continue to wear a mask in shops as they're full of germ ridden people who don't stop to think about what they're spreading.  Thankfully I don't go anywhere else where it might be necessary.

Have a look at visor anti fog sprays for motorbikes, or an anti fog glasses wipe
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm
What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me.
COVID won't go away completely, in the same way Ebola hasn't. We will control it enough to return back to normal, but the feeling I get is that we may need to manage it in the same way as seasonal flu. New strains will come and go, we will get outbreaks and we will need to vaccinate the elderly/vulnerable annually.

Might be wrong, we will see. I'm just looking forward to the barbers opening.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm
What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me.

Living with Covid will become the new normal for several years.  Perhaps, by 2025-27, we will mostly be back to how we were in 2019.  It will be down to science keeping Covid under its thumb and vigilance.

I hesitate to compare to 1918, as the world was a very different place; a smaller global population that wasn't anywhere near as mobile as we are today.  I'd say we have four or five years of vigilance ahead of us, but society will adapt to the point where we no longer notice.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:28:46 am
Living with Covid will become the new normal for several years.  Perhaps, by 2025-27, we will mostly be back to how we were in 2019.  It will be down to science keeping Covid under its thumb and vigilance.

I hesitate to compare to 1918, as the world was a very different place; a smaller global population that wasn't anywhere near as mobile as we are today.  I'd say we have four or five years of vigilance ahead of us, but society will adapt to the point where we no longer notice.

You might be right but 2 things that can't happen again are any form of lockdown (schools, businesses, restaurants closing for any period of time) and delaying vital hospital treatment for other things such as cancer/operations. After this summer we can sometimes put other smaller measures in place at best like masks sometimes but those 2 things happening again would be the end of many lives, far more than covid deaths post vaccines.
Had my letter to book my jab but still can't book in anywhere local so it's a one hour each way trip to the other side of Sheffield whether I like it or not.

22nd March is the 1st available date then 7th June for my 2nd dose, again at the other side of Sheffield.  What a ballache but at least I'll be fully done before everything opens up again.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
Just spoke to my mum and she's said it's been a mess, he called the GP on Friday to ask when he'd be getting his jab and was told he was priority 7 when he should be priority 6, they said it "wasn't their decision" which group he was in. So he had to contact the hospital he's been treated at previously, and the Consultant Endocrinologist had to send a pretty strongly-worded letter to his GP listing his condition, how it's treated, the medication he's on and the risks he'll face if he gets Covid.

The GP surgery then called dad back to say whoops, soz, they put the wrong clinical code on his records and he should indeed be priority 6 not 7, "please book your vaccine ASAP" ::) He's getting his second dose on May 20th.

Moral of the story folks, if you've got underlying issues and you should have been contacted yet but haven't been, contact them.

Echo this - someone I know who's in their early 30s got contacted a couple of weeks ago to arrange their vaccination. It seemed odd so when she probed to find out the reason why they had the wrong "code" assigned and they were down as being clinically obese at like 28 stone!
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:41:20 am
You might be right but 2 things that can't happen again are any form of lockdown (schools, businesses, restaurants closing for any period of time) and delaying vital hospital treatment for other things such as cancer/operations. After this summer we can sometimes put other smaller measures in place at best like masks sometimes but those 2 things happening again would be the end of many lives, far more than covid deaths post vaccines.

If there is a genuine need to lockdown, then it should still be required, otherwise, those same non-Corona treatments will be definitely postponed and it's all pretty cyclical with major stresses on the NHS.

The good thing is now we have better treatment, understanding of the virus and vaccines. The bad thing is we have no certainty on a variant so we can't just rule out another lockdown, whether it's for this virus or any future pandemic equally badly handled.
Good news from South Korea.

Quote
China reached a deal with South Korea and will no longer do mandatory anal swab Covid tests on South Korean citizens entering the country.

They can submit excrement samples on a voluntary basis, according to the foreign ministry in Seoul.

Politico's Stuart Lau
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:13:32 am
COVID won't go away completely, in the same way Ebola hasn't. We will control it enough to return back to normal, but the feeling I get is that we may need to manage it in the same way as seasonal flu. New strains will come and go, we will get outbreaks and we will need to vaccinate the elderly/vulnerable annually.
Sorry to be contrary, but I don't think it is the same way as Ebola. I'd say it's actually very different.

I suspect that with the right focus, prioritisation and investment that Ebola could be eradicated with comparative ease (relative to what's required for COVID). I think in an alternate timeline, going back ten years with the same political and public will of the world in 2021, Ebola could have been eradicated by now.

It's much harder to transmit Ebola than it is COVID, and there are multiple vaccine candidates that are now moving forwards (only reason they haven't been before now is lack of economic incentive). Infectious disease work in Africa is very experienced and advanced, but with better investment in the infrastructure and in wider determinants of health they'd be empowered to get even better results
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:07:13 pm
Good news from South Korea.

Quote
China reached a deal with South Korea and will no longer do mandatory anal swab Covid tests on South Korean citizens entering the country.

They can submit excrement samples on a voluntary basis, according to the foreign ministry in Seoul.

Politico's Stuart Lau

That's my pleasure cruise from South Korea to China cancelled.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:19:51 pm
That's my pleasure cruise from South Korea to China cancelled.

Definitely be interesting if it's brought in each way from here to the continent. More seriously, wonder if the idea is similar to the suggestions that testing sewage could provide a few days warning of cases in an area. Was something they were testing here but I forgot to check whether they'd published any results to it.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:19:51 pm
Politico's Stuart Lau


That's my pleasure cruise from South Korea to China cancelled.


It's just a cruise now.
A lot of noise about the inevitability of vaccine passports internationally and domestically. Good to see.
I'm surprised at how much this is affecting me mentally as it drags on and on. I've had my jab, followed the rules and just started to believe in a bit of normality returning. Then you read the news about this new variant and some of the doom merchants and you think, 'ohhhh ffs, really'.

I will say, the one decent thing about this is the amount of money I've saved by not being in the office. As a result, I've managed to get some decorators in and you'll be surprised how much a new look in your house is good for the mind.

Anyone else here an unpaid carer for a family member and had their vaccine? Im registered as one with my GP but not heard anything yet even though they say I fall into group six.

Just wondering if anyone else had to chase their GP up regarding this and how they went about booking theirs?
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 01:57:30 pm
Anyone else here an unpaid carer for a family member and had their vaccine? Im registered as one with my GP but not heard anything yet even though they say I fall into group six.

Just wondering if anyone else had to chase their GP up regarding this and how they went about booking theirs?

I am - I got a letter from NHS last Friday to book an appointment.  I'm getting my jab on Thursday. 

Sorry just noticed the unpaid part.  I get Carers Allowance.
Variants and T-Cells

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.27.433180v1

Not much impact by any variants
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:19:51 pm
Politico's Stuart Lau


That's my pleasure cruise from South Korea to China cancelled.

Seoul destroying.
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 01:57:30 pm
Anyone else here an unpaid carer for a family member and had their vaccine? Im registered as one with my GP but not heard anything yet even though they say I fall into group six.

Just wondering if anyone else had to chase their GP up regarding this and how they went about booking theirs?

My mum is a carer for my brother, got her letter last week.

She does get carer's allowance though.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:31:23 pm
Definitely be interesting if it's brought in each way from here to the continent. More seriously, wonder if the idea is similar to the suggestions that testing sewage could provide a few days warning of cases in an area. Was something they were testing here but I forgot to check whether they'd published any results to it.

Yeah when you look into it the tests can obviously show a lot more information so it's interesting.

Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:33:27 pm

It's just a cruise now.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:43:33 pm
Seoul destroying.

 ;D
