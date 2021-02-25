My missus had hers today. She's only 26, but she is the carer for my son Jimmy who is vulnerable. She went at the same time as a lady two doors down who, while I wouldn't guess her age in front of herhas to be no older than 40. She is a social worker, but is that enough to be prioritised? Who knows.Just anecdotal but it appears they're coming down quickly.The most disheartening thing is loading up Facebook and just seeing loads of morons feel like it's a personal mission to tell people apprehensive about taking the jab all the conspiracy theories around it. It really doesn't help. Strangely the people that come out with this nonsense tend to be the most at rage for any restrictions to prevent the virus- which you'd hope the vaccine is one of the tickets out of it all.