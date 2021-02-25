« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1290 1291 1292 1293 1294 [1295]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1690984 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,464
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51760 on: Yesterday at 08:14:11 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm
Some results here too:
https://mobile.twitter.com/CaddeProject/status/1365465206302920710

And a version of the manuscript:
https://github.com/CADDE-CENTRE/Novel-SARS-CoV-2-P1-Lineage-in-Brazil/blob/main/manuscript/FINAL_P1_MANUSCRIPT_25-02-2021_combined.pdf

Just taking the figure they seem most sure about, what would a 12% reduction in vaccine effectiveness mean in actual terms? Is it subtracted directly from the percentages given for vaccine effectiveness? So say 80% - 12% = 68%? Or is there maths juju in there to give it meaning beyond that?

Last sentence to that paper seems fair enough about equitable allocation of vaccines. Very John Donne feeling reading that after the Lancet column and the reporting from Manaus.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51761 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm »
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51762 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

Knowing this government they would be right to think that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,653
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51763 on: Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm »
My wife is getting injected with monkey virus on Friday... yay!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51764 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm
Thank god we're good at something

UK has often been up with leaders, if not leading, in this field, despite incompetent governments.  The UK Covid death rate is not down to its science.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51765 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

People are allowed to look forward to things, it doesn't mean they think what you're suggesting. Or did millions of people tell you "life will be back to normal then"?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,403
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51766 on: Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:31:50 pm
My wife is getting injected with monkey virus on Friday... yay!

When will she be gibbon her second dose?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51767 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm »
Dad's getting his first jab on Wednesday afternoon which is great, as he's 63 in July and has fairly serious underlying health conditions so we were getting a bit concerned. That'll be both parents with their first jabs :thumbup
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51768 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

Call me a mindless optimist, but I think it will get closer to normal than some seem to fear.

Even moreso after we likely end up with variant vaccination.

If vaccination stops COVID hospitalising a lot of people and crushes the R number down, why wouldn't it.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51769 on: Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51770 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm
What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me. 

Damn right, I've really fucking missed being able to do everything you've described there and will never take it for granted again. Everyone is entitled to happiness and optimism about the prospect of things opening up, especially as with vaccines it looks to be the safest possible time since the pandemic started.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm by J_Kopite »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51771 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm
What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me. 

What do you mean by never the same again? What things will we sacrifice?
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51772 on: Yesterday at 09:08:53 pm »
I'm eligible to book my test now but would have to travel to the other side of Sheffield to get it done at one of the big vaccine centres rather than a local one.

If I don't book and decide to wait for somewhere closer to home might I miss out?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51773 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Dad's getting his first jab on Wednesday afternoon which is great, as he's 63 in July and has fairly serious underlying health conditions so we were getting a bit concerned. That'll be both parents with their first jabs :thumbup

Just spoke to my mum and she's said it's been a mess, he called the GP on Friday to ask when he'd be getting his jab and was told he was priority 7 when he should be priority 6, they said it "wasn't their decision" which group he was in. So he had to contact the hospital he's been treated at previously, and the Consultant Endocrinologist had to send a pretty strongly-worded letter to his GP listing his condition, how it's treated, the medication he's on and the risks he'll face if he gets Covid.

The GP surgery then called dad back to say whoops, soz, they put the wrong clinical code on his records and he should indeed be priority 6 not 7, "please book your vaccine ASAP" ::) He's getting his second dose on May 20th.

Moral of the story folks, if you've got underlying issues and you should have been contacted yet but haven't been, contact them.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51774 on: Yesterday at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
What do you mean by never the same again? What things will we sacrifice?

There will be changes, that is for sure. But they won't all be negative. The advances that will have been made in vaccines will hopefully have a huge positive knock on effect on that industry for generations to come.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51775 on: Yesterday at 09:15:52 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

We're hoping to have a family get together that week sometime for the 1st time since last February but it'll be at my niece's not at a pub or restaurant or other public place.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51776 on: Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
What do you mean by never the same again? What things will we sacrifice?

Well for one I think Vaccine Passports will happen eventually. Everyone will have to have a vaccine if they want to travel the world. You may be required to wear a mask in certain surroundings - the idea of which even 12 months ago would have been completely alien to us. The point is, Covid isnt going away, we just need to find a way to live with it, the same as what we do with other diseases/viruses - to do that will require changes. 

To me, I don't think any of the things are that big a sacrifice, but there are some that will think they are.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51777 on: Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:08:53 pm
I'm eligible to book my test now but would have to travel to the other side of Sheffield to get it done at one of the big vaccine centres rather than a local one.

If I don't book and decide to wait for somewhere closer to home might I miss out?

You wont miss out, but you're not on control on when you are offered one closer to home. It's your choice but if it was me, i'd make the trip and get the jab as soon as I possibly could.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51778 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm
You wont miss out, but you're not on control on when you are offered one closer to home. It's your choice but if it was me, i'd make the trip and get the jab as soon as I possibly could.

I've not had my letter or been contacted by my GP I'm just eligible now due to my age so when I checked to see if I could book my appointments anyway, I can but not locally. 

So if I don't book them now I can, will I not get my letter?  It's such a pain to get to where they're doing them.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51779 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:23:02 pm
Well for one I think Vaccine Passports will happen eventually. Everyone will have to have a vaccine if they want to travel the world. You may be required to wear a mask in certain surroundings - the idea of which even 12 months ago would have been completely alien to us. The point is, Covid isnt going away, we just need to find a way to live with it, the same as what we do with other diseases/viruses - to do that will require changes. 

To me, I don't think any of the things are that big a sacrifice, but there are some that will think they are.

Vaccine passports are sensible. Ill avoid going anywhere that requires me to regularly wear a mask.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51780 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
Vaccine passports are sensible. Ill avoid going anywhere that requires me to regularly wear a mask.

My guess would be that even when the dust settles, masks will become a normal thing in indoor spaces during winter months to reduce the rate of infection & pressure on the NHS.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51781 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
My guess would be that even when the dust settles, masks will become a normal thing in indoor spaces during winter months to reduce the rate of infection & pressure on the NHS.

I’ll make sure I avoid those places then. Maybe I’ll go to a nightclub where we ditch them.

I hate them. Cannot wait to bin mine.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51782 on: Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
I've not had my letter or been contacted by my GP I'm just eligible now due to my age so when I checked to see if I could book my appointments anyway, I can but not locally. 

So if I don't book them now I can, will I not get my letter?  It's such a pain to get to where they're doing them.

If they've not made contact with you then if you wait, they will contact you eventually in your local area. You wont miss out though so don't worry. Different areas are at different stages, depending on the size of the location & the % of people who have/haven't had the vaccine.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51783 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm
If they've not made contact with you then if you wait, they will contact you eventually in your local area. You wont miss out though so don't worry. Different areas are at different stages, depending on the size of the location & the % of people who have/haven't had the vaccine.

Thanks.

Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51784 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm »
What I am finding more amusing by the day is, they will not let us have a good news day. Every time they science tells us that the picture is getting a bit better, there always has to be a new variant on the loose or something.

Yeah, we all get it. We won't let our guard down. We all know not to go licking each other. But for goodness sake, let us be happy for at least one day.

Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51785 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
What I am finding more amusing by the day is, they will not let us have a good news day. Every time they science tells us that the picture is getting a bit better, there always has to be a new variant on the loose or something.

Yeah, we all get it. We won't let our guard down. We all know not to go licking each other. But for goodness sake, let us be happy for at least one day.



We can be happy when this shit is over. Everything is still fucking shut at the moment.
Logged

Offline John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51786 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
What I am finding more amusing by the day is, they will not let us have a good news day. Every time they science tells us that the picture is getting a bit better, there always has to be a new variant on the loose or something.

Yeah, we all get it. We won't let our guard down. We all know not to go licking each other. But for goodness sake, let us be happy for at least one day.

You should write a psychology paper on nudge theory.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51787 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm
What I am finding more amusing by the day is, they will not let us have a good news day. Every time they science tells us that the picture is getting a bit better, there always has to be a new variant on the loose or something.

Yeah, we all get it. We won't let our guard down. We all know not to go licking each other. But for goodness sake, let us be happy for at least one day.

I actually think a lot of people still dont get it personally but journalists do jump to write whatever is the most clicked items and at the moment its anything to do with vaccine strains. Not great as it causes hysteria but Id prefer people remain alert as a result rather than be pushed stuff to let their guard down.
Logged
YNWA.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51788 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
Been invited to a wedding at the end of May and to be quite honest, it somewhat fills me with dread (mainly because I hate these things... but also as I've actually mainly stayed away from crowds since Atletico at home last year lol). The roadmap seems to allow it, but I have a sense the groom is the type to push rules to the limit and the hotel probably won't care if people are booking rooms.

From what I understand it's 30 people in some sort of penthouse suite with a sit-down meal and then drinks. I'm hoping people are generally mindful of things as I assume there'll only be a small handful vaccinated in the group and it'll be awkward if inevitably I'm the only one trying to wear a mask.

I don't really care if I get ill (I'll have Novavax by then) but just don't want to be spreading to anyone and/or become the vector that somehow creates the mutant super vaccine strain :o

I even offered up my space if there was anyone else missing out but they didn't take the bait. :butt

I think this is probably the more extreme end of anxiety people will have with the "end" of restrictions but yeah. I am dreading it.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51789 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
My missus had hers today. She's only 26, but she is the carer for my son Jimmy who is vulnerable. She went at the same time as a lady two doors down who, while I wouldn't guess her age in front of her ;D has to be no older than 40. She is a social worker, but is that enough to be prioritised? Who knows.

Just anecdotal but it appears they're coming down quickly.

The most disheartening thing is loading up Facebook and just seeing loads of morons feel like it's a personal mission to tell people apprehensive about taking the jab all the conspiracy theories around it. It really doesn't help. Strangely the people that come out with this nonsense tend to be the most at rage for any restrictions to prevent the virus- which you'd hope the vaccine is one of the tickets out of it all.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 ... 1290 1291 1292 1293 1294 [1295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 