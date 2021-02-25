Dad's getting his first jab on Wednesday afternoon which is great, as he's 63 in July and has fairly serious underlying health conditions so we were getting a bit concerned. That'll be both parents with their first jabs



Just spoke to my mum and she's said it's been a mess, he called the GP on Friday to ask when he'd be getting his jab and was told he was priority 7 when he should be priority 6, they said it "wasn't their decision" which group he was in. So he had to contact the hospital he's been treated at previously, and the Consultant Endocrinologist had to send a pretty strongly-worded letter to his GP listing his condition, how it's treated, the medication he's on and the risks he'll face if he gets Covid.The GP surgery then called dad back to say whoops, soz, they put the wrong clinical code on his records and he should indeed be priority 6 not 7, "please book your vaccine ASAP"He's getting his second dose on May 20th.Moral of the story folks, if you've got underlying issues and you should have been contacted yet but haven't been, contact them.