Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...



What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me.