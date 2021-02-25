« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51760 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:02:50 pm
Some results here too:
https://mobile.twitter.com/CaddeProject/status/1365465206302920710

And a version of the manuscript:
https://github.com/CADDE-CENTRE/Novel-SARS-CoV-2-P1-Lineage-in-Brazil/blob/main/manuscript/FINAL_P1_MANUSCRIPT_25-02-2021_combined.pdf

Just taking the figure they seem most sure about, what would a 12% reduction in vaccine effectiveness mean in actual terms? Is it subtracted directly from the percentages given for vaccine effectiveness? So say 80% - 12% = 68%? Or is there maths juju in there to give it meaning beyond that?

Last sentence to that paper seems fair enough about equitable allocation of vaccines. Very John Donne feeling reading that after the Lancet column and the reporting from Manaus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51761 on: Today at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51762 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

Knowing this government they would be right to think that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51763 on: Today at 08:31:50 pm
My wife is getting injected with monkey virus on Friday... yay!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51764 on: Today at 08:32:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:59:19 pm
Thank god we're good at something

UK has often been up with leaders, if not leading, in this field, despite incompetent governments.  The UK Covid death rate is not down to its science.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51765 on: Today at 08:45:59 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

People are allowed to look forward to things, it doesn't mean they think what you're suggesting. Or did millions of people tell you "life will be back to normal then"?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51766 on: Today at 08:46:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:31:50 pm
My wife is getting injected with monkey virus on Friday... yay!

When will she be gibbon her second dose?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51767 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm
Dad's getting his first jab on Wednesday afternoon which is great, as he's 63 in July and has fairly serious underlying health conditions so we were getting a bit concerned. That'll be both parents with their first jabs :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51768 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

Call me a mindless optimist, but I think it will get closer to normal than some seem to fear.

Even moreso after we likely end up with variant vaccination.

If vaccination stops COVID hospitalising a lot of people and crushes the R number down, why wouldn't it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51769 on: Today at 08:58:29 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:18:26 pm
Absolutely stunning how many people believe 21 June life will go back to normal...

What do you define as 'normal'? If by 'normal' you mean how things were before Covid, then no, the world will never be the same again in my opinion. But if we're able to stick to the roadmap planned then I do believe we'll be able to do 'normal things' - like hugging parents, meeting a group of mates at the pub, go to the cinema, go the game every week, eat out in restaurants, go to a gig etc.

These are things we're not able to do and haven't been able to do for nearly a year, so that'll do just fine for me. 
