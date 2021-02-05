Father in law had his first Pfeizer jab first week of February, he's having his second on Friday (4 weeks after the first) he's 75.



My mum who had the AZ on 8th Jan, still waiting to hear about her 2nd jab so it looks like they are doing the AZ jab after 12 weeks but not waiting as long for the Pfiezer one



Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.