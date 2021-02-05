« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1688441 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
6035 Cases, 144 Deaths.  My heart goes out to all those that lost loved ones, but vaccinations are clearly having an effect now.  Obviously schools are going back soon, but at least it'll happen from a lowish base.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Any word yet on when the over 50's are due for vaccination?
Quote from: d.king037 on Yesterday at 01:29:40 pm
I teach in Primary and wear a mask most of the day. It is impossible to remain at the front of the class. I have really worked hard on my voice being crisp and clear when the mask is on. When I'm at the front of the class, I remove it again as there is no way the children at the back of the class can hear me

I think this is what most teachers will do - we've been told only in cases where you can't possibly be 2 metres away should you wear a mask. When I'm speaking to my classes from the front I wont wear one but if I go near any to look at their books I'll put it on (which will be limited at the moment anyway)

The students are going to be less than 2 metres apart a lot of the time due to class sizes and classroom sizes so it makes sense that they wear the mask at all times.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Any word yet on when the over 50's are due for vaccination?

Using most recent ONS estimate for population, there are around 7.5 million people in England aged between 50-59.

Given the vaccine has just been extended to all those over 60, and that there's around 3.1 million people aged 60-64, you can make a rough estimate that there will be up to a maximum of 10.6 million people to vaccinate (to get to a point of all over 50s having their vaccine).

So for example, if there are 500,000 doses a day, and say 20% are second doses (so 400,000 1st doses a day) it'd take 26.5 days to get through those age groups.

Short answer, probably within 4 weeks.


[ONS source here]
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Thanks for that Classycara. Not long to wait now then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Brazilian variant detected here. Obviously.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
6035 Cases, 144 Deaths.  My heart goes out to all those that lost loved ones, but vaccinations are clearly having an effect now.  Obviously schools are going back soon, but at least it'll happen from a lowish base.
I hope you're right - but, I worry that with all schools going back at once (and colleges ?) it could really take off again. I think sending all schools back at once is a mistake. When they went back in September we only had a quarter of the cases we have now and that was without the new variant - deaths were only a fraction of what we have now. Hopefully, with vaccination it may slow the rate of any increase in cases.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Brazilian variant detected here. Obviously.
yes and one of the ones who tested positive they have no idea who they are as they didn't complete the registration card! They are probably spreading it like wildfire
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Has there been any data on effectiveness of one dose of Pfizer with older people, I saw this on antibodies which didn't look amazing for over 70s (although obviously antibodies aren't everything).



https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/institute-of-global-health-innovation/REACT-2-round-5-preprint.pdf
Father in law had his first Pfeizer jab first week of February, he's having his second on Friday (4 weeks after the first) he's 75.

My mum who had the AZ on 8th Jan, still waiting to hear about her 2nd jab so it looks like they are doing the AZ jab after 12 weeks but not waiting as long for the Pfiezer one
« Reply #51690 on: Yesterday at 06:21:07 pm »
yes and one of the ones who tested positive they have no idea who they are as they didn't complete the registration card! They are probably spreading it like wildfire

Madness that travel is allowed, utter madness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Looks like I probably won't be vaccinated till around the middle of April. 

I'm now self isolating after being in contact with someone who tested positive.  What's the latest on how the (any) vaccine interacts with the immune system of someone recently recovered? 
« Reply #51692 on: Yesterday at 06:39:14 pm »
Brazilian variant detected here. Obviously.

Due to travel from Brazil.

Ironically but not surprisingly government took a couple of weeks between talking about quarantine and implementing measures.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Vaccines can cope with Brazilian variant so not too bad
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Father in law had his first Pfeizer jab first week of February, he's having his second on Friday (4 weeks after the first) he's 75.

My mum who had the AZ on 8th Jan, still waiting to hear about her 2nd jab so it looks like they are doing the AZ jab after 12 weeks but not waiting as long for the Pfiezer one

Interesting, I do know a couple of people who got Pfizer as well and both of them seem to be getting second doses about 2 months after the first rather than the full 12 weeks as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Father in law had his first Pfeizer jab first week of February, he's having his second on Friday (4 weeks after the first) he's 75.

My mum who had the AZ on 8th Jan, still waiting to hear about her 2nd jab so it looks like they are doing the AZ jab after 12 weeks but not waiting as long for the Pfiezer one

I had the Pfeizer vaccine yesterday and was told they'd be in touch within a couple of weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
More fucking morons:


Two adults and child warned after camping on Yorkshire cliff edge

Rescue teams and police attend site known for landslips after tent spotted on coastline

Quote
A couple and a child have been visited by emergency services after pitching a tent on a cliff edge in a stretch of the North York Moors known for landslips.

Police officers were alerted as the familys trip breached Covid-19 regulations, the coastguard said on Saturday, but it is unclear whether they were fined.

Overnight stays away from home, other than for essential reasons, are illegal under the rules of the national lockdown. Under the coronavirus restrictions, holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed. This includes staying in a second home, caravan or boat, unless it is a primary residence.

The coastguard asks that those walking along the Cleveland Way stay on designated footpaths.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/28/two-adults-and-child-warned-after-camping-on-yorkshire-cliff-edge




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
That's a Darwin award waiting to happen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
More fucking morons:


Two adults and child warned after camping on Yorkshire cliff edge



That is colossally dumb even without fucking Covid going around.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
What's the odds on the two "adults" being anti-vax, "Covid's a hoax" pair of ballbags?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
What's the odds on the two "adults" being anti-vax, "Covid's a hoax" pair of ballbags?

And not having a shit about those who would have to come and save their lives if the wind blows the wrong way.

There really are some stupid pricks about.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Father in law had his first Pfeizer jab first week of February, he's having his second on Friday (4 weeks after the first) he's 75.

My mum who had the AZ on 8th Jan, still waiting to hear about her 2nd jab so it looks like they are doing the AZ jab after 12 weeks but not waiting as long for the Pfiezer one

Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Vaccines can cope with Brazilian variant so not too bad

there's two variants linked to Brazil

this is the second one referred to here - brazil and japan (it's an old blog, but info accurate)
https://publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/05/what-do-we-know-about-the-new-covid-19-variants/

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:38:16 pm
Looks like I probably won't be vaccinated till around the middle of April. 

I'm now self isolating after being in contact with someone who tested positive.  What's the latest on how the (any) vaccine interacts with the immune system of someone recently recovered? 

If you've recovered, and have antibodies, it would likely act as a booster for you (ie like a second dose)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.

That is so tragic. I know on the leaflet they gave us it says it's only after the second jab that it fully kicks in which means you obviously have to go on being very careful. It's shocked me how many people since the vaccines have started to be given over in this country, have already gone back to near normal behaviour in places. Sorry for your loss mate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Telegraph reporting vaccination of over 50s will start next week and over 40s will begin before the end of March, which seems plausible
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
More fucking morons:

Had to explain to my mum and her partner why I wouldn't be joining them today on a walk up a mountain in the Cairngorms 30 miles away, and that they shouldn't be doing so themselves. I'm trying not to judge too much but they are infuriating the way they seem to think they are above the rules....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.

Bloody hell mate, so sorry for your loss. Must be a nightmare being overseas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Brissy......

You are in our thoughts mate.. thats a horrible story to have to tell.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.

So sorry to read that, sorry for your loss Brissy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Telegraph reporting vaccination of over 50s will start next week and over 40s will begin before the end of March, which seems plausible
That would be a remarkable achievement to complete the JCVI groups by end of March.

Would you mind posting the article, or PM'ing me? (its behind the Telegraph paywall)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.

What a heartbreaking story. So sorry for your loss. :'( I hope you get to the bottom of what happened.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
If you've recovered, and have antibodies, it would likely act as a booster for you (ie like a second dose)

Well I probably won't know if I have it for a few more days yet. I'm hoping I don't!   8)

But if I do, then even after I'm over the worst of it and being contagious, I'll probably be a mess for several weeks after; and I've heard people who are vaccinated after previously having covid seem to struggle with it? And does a second dose become necessary in such circumstances? My first dose will probably only come three to four weeks after recovery.

*not that I'm complaining or wont get the vaccine; I'm just trying to organize the variables in my head.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Brissyred so sorry for your tragic loss, that's really upset me this morning.  Take care mate 💔
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
That would be a remarkable achievement to complete the JCVI groups by end of March.

Would you mind posting the article, or PM'ing me? (its behind the Telegraph paywall)

I didn't actually see it myself, just saw it picked up elsewhere
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The tests are simply a PR exercise - no more, no less. I am doubtful as to whether the tests bring up any positive results at all. When we test all our staff and students next week if it brings up no positive results at all I think they're utterly useless. Statistically you would expect at least 1 positive result, probably more from 800 odd tests wouldn't you?

One of the biggest flaws in this is the fact that families reliant on the parents working to survive, will be under pressure not to admit to a positive test, and will send kids in regardless if they do the test at all. One of the biggest flaws in Sunak schemes is the fact that the low paid poor have to keep working, which is why parts of the country have been in lockdown for near enough 12 months.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Tell them all to be careful and keep taking all possible precautions.
My father had his first pfeizer jab on the 19th Feb, he was rushed to hospital on Thursday 25 with covid and died on Friday night. He was 80.
I'm absolutely gutted. He was full time carer to my step mum who has some severe health issues, we have no remaining family on either side in the UK and my sister and I have been trying to organise things from over here in Aus. It's soul destroying dealing with a faceless bureaucracy that cannot deal with anything from left field.
I'm not the police force's biggest fan but they have been brilliant, they live in a small welsh village so after being on the phone for 6 hrs to various agencies to no avail I called the local police station they sent an officer round to see my step mum, organised for some neighbors to come in and give her a hand and went to the pub across the road and asked the landlord if he could prepare some meals for her.

So sorry to hear your terrible news.
So desperately sad.
My condolences to you and your family.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I see the govt in the shape of Zawahi, are visibly panicking over the Brazilian variant. Apparently they have lost someone who never filled in their contact form properly.

Covid-19: Brazil variant case in England hunted by officials https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56234302

(Another flag shagger who has replaced his bookcase with a flag)

Its as thought they are trying to fuck up any travel restrictions deliberately.
How do you clear border controls when your paperwork isnt in place?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Brissyred so sorry for your tragic loss, that's really upset me this morning.  Take care mate 💔
Echo these sentiments.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Well I probably won't know if I have it for a few more days yet. I'm hoping I don't!   8)

But if I do, then even after I'm over the worst of it and being contagious, I'll probably be a mess for several weeks after; and I've heard people who are vaccinated after previously having covid seem to struggle with it? And does a second dose become necessary in such circumstances? My first dose will probably only come three to four weeks after recovery.

*not that I'm complaining or wont get the vaccine; I'm just trying to organize the variables in my head.

A friend of mine is a doctor who had COVID last April, was given their first dose of the vaccine December and has now been told that their second dose is not necessary. Also should be noted that they felt awful after their first dose of the vaccine, which they believed was something to do with already having had the virus previously.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I see the govt in the shape of Zawahi, are visibly panicking over the Brazilian variant. Apparently they have lost someone who never filled in their contact form properly.

Covid-19: Brazil variant case in England hunted by officials https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56234302

(Another flag shagger who has replaced his bookcase with a flag)

Its as thought they are trying to fuck up any travel restrictions deliberately.
How do you clear border controls when your paperwork isnt in place?

The person used a home testing kit, have they not thought to match up those kits sent out with uncompleted registrations and they visit each one individually? Surely they have all this stuff in the database
