Hopefully theses are low population areas where there’s been a workplace outbreak or something. Swindon is one of the areas, it has a population of 230,000 so an outbreak in a warehouse/distribution centre could sway the stats.
I've been monitoring the two authorities close to where I am.
They both have populations <200k, and rates are currently in the 50-70 cases/100k range.
So 20 cases in a day is enough to cause a "spike" in the rate.
Though one of them has been bouncing around in the 50-60 range for over a week now, so it may be as some people have suggested that there's some natural limit to how much current lockdown conditions can reduce the spread.
Looking at the breakdowns on the government website, they do seem to suggest that recently the rates for over 60s are continuing to drop while under 60s has levelled off, suggesting vaccinations are having an impact.