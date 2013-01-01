« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1682783 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51600 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 pm »
Could the slowing down of the rate of decline be something to do with the amount of surge testing ?  It was being carried out in five or six areas, I know Bristol finished theirs on Sunday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:33:37 pm by Hedley Lamarr »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51601 on: Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm »
485k first doses and 35k second doses so looks like they have picked up again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51602 on: Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm »
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51603 on: Yesterday at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:07:49 pm

Best vaccine day for a couple of weeks


Indeed, looks like the dip is reverting. Hopefully can keep improving from here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51604 on: Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 05:44:36 pm
Indeed, looks like the dip is reverting. Hopefully can keep improving from here.

Im sure I read they are opening 10 new vaccination centres so they must have the supply to make it worth opening these additional centres.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51605 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup

Great stuff, really pleased to hear that mate. Glad you and your partner (who i hear is a united fan) are both getting your first dose soon!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51606 on: Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm
Great stuff, really pleased to hear that mate. Glad you and your partner (who i hear is a united fan) are both getting your first dose soon!

Cheers mate. Yeah, she's booked in 2 hours before me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51607 on: Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup

Great stuff, getting mine done tomorrow.  :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51608 on: Yesterday at 06:21:16 pm »
I should probably ring up.    50 this year with A.Fib.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51609 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 12:44:36 pm
Yep - and no doubt some will definitely get that too !  ;)
:lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51610 on: Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup
Good news Rob, amazed you weren't in Group 6 anyway given what you've shared about your health history!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51611 on: Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:21:16 pm
I should probably ring up.    50 this year with A.Fib.

Definitely. A fib is not a minor condition if ignored, a mate ended up having a very lengthy procedure to cure the damage
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51612 on: Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm »
This must be a slight cause for concern, according to JVT cases are rising in 69/315 local authorities in England Public Health England data has revealed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51613 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm
This must be a slight cause for concern, according to JVT cases are rising in 69/315 local authorities in England Public Health England data has revealed.

Hopefully theses are low population areas where theres been a workplace outbreak or something.  Swindon is one of the areas, it has a population of 230,000 so an outbreak in a warehouse/distribution centre could sway the stats.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51614 on: Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Definitely. A fib is not a minor condition if ignored, a mate ended up having a very lengthy procedure to cure the damage

Ive had 3 ablations.   Its a lot better and only get the odd hour spell.    Not like it used to be when it was days
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51615 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
Hopefully theses are low population areas where theres been a workplace outbreak or something.  Swindon is one of the areas, it has a population of 230,000 so an outbreak in a warehouse/distribution centre could sway the stats.
ah fair enough, yes fingers crossed. Thanks for the info
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51616 on: Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm
485k first doses and 35k second doses so looks like they have picked up again
All over 60's asked to make their appointment too. Making great progress.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51617 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm »
Even with second doses to administer, I suspect we get the first doses finished before July
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51618 on: Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm »
I imagine we will beat every vaccination target that the government puts forward and beat it by a bit of distance in most instances.

They know this full well when they publicise the target dates.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51619 on: Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm
Even with second doses to administer, I suspect we get the first doses finished before July

Well supply seems to be stabilised for the two vaccines in use currently, Moderna should start delivering in the next month or two, we shouldnt see many if any days of severe weather, the days start to get longer and there was talk of vaccination centres being open longer hours as they get lower down the age groups, and we could have J&J and Novavax vaccines available soon so the numbers could conceivably go much higher then the already impressive 500k a day that has been hit yesterday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51620 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
I imagine we will beat every vaccination target that the government puts forward and beat it by a bit of distance in most instances.

They know this full well when they publicise the target dates.

Pretty much the impression I have as well, glad I'm not just being cynical!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51621 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm »
Someone I was in relative (non physical, about an hour) contact with on Tuesday just tested positive. So after 11 months of dodging this fucker, and probably only a month out from getting a vaccine, I guess I'm about to find out if I'll develop immunity the old fashioned way.  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51622 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
I imagine we will beat every vaccination target that the government puts forward and beat it by a bit of distance in most instances.

They know this full well when they publicise the target dates.
Me too, which I didnt think they did with the first target of Feb 15th. Any chance one of the reasons for putting out a longer time frame than likely for vaccinations this time round, is that people would be more accepting of the slow release from lockdown that weve got? If weve got all 40+ done but pubs and the like arent open and people still cant go on holiday, youll have a lot of restless people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51623 on: Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm
Someone I was in relative (non physical, about an hour) contact with on Tuesday just tested positive. So after 11 months of dodging this fucker, and probably only a month out from getting a vaccine, I guess I'm about to find out if I'll develop immunity the old fashioned way.  :butt
inside or outside?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51624 on: Yesterday at 08:22:49 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm
Me too, which I didnt think they did with the first target of Feb 15th. Any chance one of the reasons for putting out a longer time frame than likely for vaccinations this time round, is that people would be more accepting of the slow release from lockdown that weve got? If weve got all 40+ done but pubs and the like arent open and people still cant go on holiday, youll have a lot of restless people.
I believe they met it exactly on 15th Feb
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51625 on: Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:21:30 pm
inside or outside?

Was indoors, but relatively spaced out. Was rarely closer than two feet for more than a few moments, but I'll see about getting a test on Monday.  I think it's probably too soon to get a positive result over the weekend.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51626 on: Yesterday at 08:31:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm
Great stuff, getting mine done tomorrow.  :thumbup

Excellent.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
Good news Rob, amazed you weren't in Group 6 anyway given what you've shared about your health history!

Cheers. I was a bit annoyed about that, they really should have known I should have been group 6.

Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:21:16 pm
I should probably ring up.    50 this year with A.Fib.   

Deffo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51627 on: Yesterday at 08:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
Was indoors, but relatively spaced out. Was rarely closer than two feet for more than a few moments, but I'll see about getting a test on Monday.  I think it's probably too soon to get a positive result over the weekend.
fingers crossed you'll be OK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51628 on: Yesterday at 08:43:24 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm
Ive had 3 ablations.   Its a lot better and only get the odd hour spell.    Not like it used to be when it was days

Three. Bloody hell. My mate had one, they went in through his groin and it took a few hours.

You should chase your GP up about getting a jab.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51629 on: Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:33:54 pm
fingers crossed you'll be OK

Thanks, me too.  It would be just my luck mind. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51630 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
Hopefully theses are low population areas where there’s been a workplace outbreak or something.  Swindon is one of the areas, it has a population of 230,000 so an outbreak in a warehouse/distribution centre could sway the stats.

I've been monitoring the two authorities close to where I am.
They both have populations <200k, and rates are currently in the 50-70 cases/100k range.
So 20 cases in a day is enough to cause a "spike" in the rate.

Though one of them has been bouncing around in the 50-60 range for over a week now, so it may be as some people have suggested that there's some natural limit to how much current lockdown conditions can reduce the spread.
Looking at the breakdowns on the government website, they do seem to suggest that recently the rates for over 60s are continuing to drop while under 60s has levelled off, suggesting vaccinations are having an impact.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51631 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm »
This is the picture of where the above average rate areas are. There's a familiar theme to it.



(Source)

Seen in some of the papers tonight that they've linked it to people's behaviour and following the rules. But when the government experts looked at places like Blackburn, Bradford and Leicester recently, they made it clear that it wasn't people breaking the rules which was the problem. They pointed to combination of factors from low paid work with a higher than normal chance of catching it, through to housing, and on into general deprivation, as well as health inequalities. Think one question about it is if some parts of the country continue to have persistently high levels of this in the community then how does the government handle it? So far all they've said there'll be 'local rules'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51632 on: Today at 02:55:08 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm
This is the picture of where the above average rate areas are. There's a familiar theme to it.



(Source)

Seen in some of the papers tonight that they've linked it to people's behaviour and following the rules. But when the government experts looked at places like Blackburn, Bradford and Leicester recently, they made it clear that it wasn't people breaking the rules which was the problem. They pointed to combination of factors from low paid work with a higher than normal chance of catching it, through to housing, and on into general deprivation, as well as health inequalities. Think one question about it is if some parts of the country continue to have persistently high levels of this in the community then how does the government handle it? So far all they've said there'll be 'local rules'.
Too familiar. Been highlighted in this thread so many times. Are our government blind or stupid that they still dont see it? Just pay people a wage to stay at home. The solution is easy, its been there since March 2020. Its fucking infuriating, science can only do so much, but for fuck sake just do what the scientists told you to do a year ago.....pay people to stay at home when they have to. What the hell is political problem with this? If you want an open economy, pay people a wage when they are sick. The solution is simple, yet here we are about to go into another rise in infections and collectively wondering why. Its insane.

Edit. Got sidetracked, too drunk to give decent reply. Point Im trying to make is that still we concentrate on vaccines and when we can reopen society. Irrelevant questions if we cant convince people to stay home when sick. And no vaccine can change that unless it has 100% efficacy - which they dont.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:48 am by djahern »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51633 on: Today at 08:08:15 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:55:08 am
Too familiar. Been highlighted in this thread so many times. Are our government blind or stupid that they still dont see it? Just pay people a wage to stay at home. The solution is easy, its been there since March 2020. Its fucking infuriating, science can only do so much, but for fuck sake just do what the scientists told you to do a year ago.....pay people to stay at home when they have to. What the hell is political problem with this? If you want an open economy, pay people a wage when they are sick. The solution is simple, yet here we are about to go into another rise in infections and collectively wondering why. Its insane.

Edit. Got sidetracked, too drunk to give decent reply. Point Im trying to make is that still we concentrate on vaccines and when we can reopen society. Irrelevant questions if we cant convince people to stay home when sick. And no vaccine can change that unless it has 100% efficacy - which they dont.

Yeh, it's absolutely bonkers. Many on SAGE and advising SAGE have been repeatedly saying this for months but it feels a bit like they're screaming into the void now. I'm not aware of the government even trying it on a small scale as a pilot like they did for the lateral flow testing in Liverpool or the app on the IOW, which is equally staggering.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51634 on: Today at 08:25:37 am »
It's probably about media management. Can you see the daily mail headlines when they find a Bame person fraudulently claiming to have covid and getting the govnt to pay them?
And the font size when they have to issue an apology for printing the story when it's exposed as blatantly untrue?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51635 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Ps, just me and Jill from her getting our freedom passes today?
Pps is there a rawk poll on whose had it so far?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51636 on: Today at 08:28:12 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:55:08 am
Too familiar. Been highlighted in this thread so many times. Are our government blind or stupid that they still dont see it? Just pay people a wage to stay at home. The solution is easy, its been there since March 2020. Its fucking infuriating, science can only do so much, but for fuck sake just do what the scientists told you to do a year ago.....pay people to stay at home when they have to. What the hell is political problem with this? If you want an open economy, pay people a wage when they are sick. The solution is simple, yet here we are about to go into another rise in infections and collectively wondering why. Its insane.

Edit. Got sidetracked, too drunk to give decent reply. Point Im trying to make is that still we concentrate on vaccines and when we can reopen society. Irrelevant questions if we cant convince people to stay home when sick. And no vaccine can change that unless it has 100% efficacy - which they dont.

Trying to remember which public health director it was in the NW who was saying that we were still effectively in our third wave while other parts of the country were just coming out of their second. Always does seem to be a penny wise, pound foolish with anything touching welfare or perceived as welfare adjacent this past decade, never mind the human costs to it. See whether they do recognise what needs to be done with the JBC report highlighting it and the obvious need to get transmission down as low as possible. As you and Bincey say though, it's not like they've not been told for a year now by those worth listening to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51637 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm
Missed all that, Seriously, no masks and test? That's taking the piss. Teenagers, from what I have seen, will wear the masks, so whats wrong with protecting them and the staff, regardless of whether the risk is high, medium or low? The rest of us have to do this, I can't even go into the office without Director approval in my main job and on the trucks I have to wear a mask all around the depot and at every customers premise.

Tests I'm unsure of, as none of the Transport staff I know have ever been offered a test and the impact of losing drivers is huge, remember the fuel strikes?. I remember a rant from our kids mate 12 months ago "not Key workers are we?, seriously then, lets go on strike for a week and see if the c*nts still think we aren't key, as everything stops and they fucking starve to death".

The tests were promoted as a key factor in making schools safe - all kids were to be tested on return and regularly tested thereafter. Then it was announced tests were then to become the responsibility of parents because of course Gormless Gavin realised that it wasnt possible to test kids in school without marquees and loads of extra staff. Now his underling Gibb has rowed it back further saying the tests are optional, because they have realised a lot of parents wont want the hassle of trying to get a stroppy teenager to do a swab test .
Shambolic plan, shambolic messages...

