Seen in some of the papers tonight that they've linked it to people's behaviour and following the rules. But when the government experts looked at places like Blackburn, Bradford and Leicester recently, they made it clear that it wasn't people breaking the rules which was the problem. They pointed to combination of factors from low paid work with a higher than normal chance of catching it, through to housing, and on into general deprivation, as well as health inequalities. Think one question about it is if some parts of the country continue to have persistently high levels of this in the community then how does the government handle it? So far all they've said there'll be 'local rules'.



Too familiar. Been highlighted in this thread so many times. Are our government blind or stupid that they still dont see it? Just pay people a wage to stay at home. The solution is easy, its been there since March 2020. Its fucking infuriating, science can only do so much, but for fuck sake just do what the scientists told you to do a year ago.....pay people to stay at home when they have to. What the hell is political problem with this? If you want an open economy, pay people a wage when they are sick. The solution is simple, yet here we are about to go into another rise in infections and collectively wondering why. Its insane.Edit. Got sidetracked, too drunk to give decent reply. Point Im trying to make is that still we concentrate on vaccines and when we can reopen society. Irrelevant questions if we cant convince people to stay home when sick. And no vaccine can change that unless it has 100% efficacy - which they dont.