Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
[
1291
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE (Read 1680765 times)
Hedley Lamarr
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 1,749
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
«
Reply #51600 on:
Today
at 04:11:39 pm »
Could the slowing down of the rate of decline be something to do with the amount of surge testing ? It was being carried out in five or six areas, I know Bristol finished theres on Sunday.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
[
1291
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2