Does anyone keep reading or hearing people say 'can't wait to do such and such on this date' and think that wont happen still? I don't want to be pessimistic but I just have so much doubt now that we will open up pretty much fully in the summer. The government have constantly said 'back to normal' by certain points and it has not happened and I think opening up fully relies on everything going absolutely perfectly from 8th March onwards which is incredibly unlikely isn't it? Am I just being a miserable bastard?



Despite the build up promising 'data not dates' we have a very clear set of dates. I guess if the data at each step supports moving on the next step then we can be as near to normal as imaginable by summer (I'm an eternal optimist).I think the main caveats are around nothing going particularly wrong. There are reasonable gaps between each step, and our current knowledge of the virus, the current strains of the virus and the current vaccination programs all make it look like those dates are 'reaslistic'. As stated , if any of those things change and show up in the data the n it seems likely we stay where we are and do move on. Hopefully no more snakes sending us hurtling backwards.Incidentally, this is clearly the huge problem for this (and the next) generation. Previous have had world wars. Bubonic plauge. Unforseen , near extinction level events. What do you reckon is next up. I was thinking asteroid hit or alien invasion, probably been watching too much telly. I suppose realistically it's climate change?