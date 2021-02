OK. Any chance? Last page has been full of talk of holidays etc. Cut that out and have some sympathy for us in the EU, more specifically expats sitting in Berlin. Vaccine program here is a bit of a dogs dinner. Add to that all the negative publicity around Oxford/AZ and I am pissed to read today that almost no-one is turning up for those AZ vaccines at Tegel - I find this really annoying as looks like I will be months away and will gladly take the AZ shot.

To be honest - I'm just jealous of you guys living in UK with such an amazing covid plan:

Nah - I really am pleased for you all. It's great, positive for once and long may this vaccines pace and energy roll on.

It's all coming together - Get your tickets booked for CL final - it's on.



As usual it might be various approaches and organisation due to Germany being federal. Most in our family are in Hesse and my mum phoned me today and said that they will begin vaccinating those in the second group of the priority list, i.e. anyone aged 70 and up, starting March 5 and people can apply for appointments from today via online or phone. Since the start they have been doing 80 plus (and various risk groups). I never thought my parents (mum is mid, dad is end 70) would be able to apply for their jabs before mid/end of March. Very happy about that. Last weekend we were talking about vaccines and I was thinking I might have to convince them to take whatever was available at a given time, but my parents were cool with it and like, give me AZ any day, it's absolutely fine. Unfortunately the bad press had its effect on some people though, on top of the anti vaxxers. Really not what we all need.Would it make any sense to check if Tegel is giving jabs to whoever comes by (outside of priority groups) before they let supplies rot?