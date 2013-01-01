« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1657193 times)

Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51080 on: Today at 07:21:45 PM
They're hedging their bets on the vaccine uptake and the impact on infection rate it'll have. They know kids aren't at high risk, and likely their parents too.
TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51081 on: Today at 07:31:33 PM
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:14:56 PM
Going to end well that. Again.

Why is it that this government are willing to make the same god damn mistakes again and again?

Thought Johnson yesterday and today was adopting a more cautious line.  Proof in the pudding as ever so well see whatever roadmap is confirmed next week. 
Babel Time

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51082 on: Today at 07:36:03 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:06:15 PM
Has anyone heard of a professor called Sucharit Bachti? I'm asking this in here and not the conspiracy thread because he's had a lot to say about the virus and other things related to it and seems to be highly esteemed in his field. I can't find much information about him, but just curious to know if he's just another mouthpiece to add to the collection of so called "experts" that have went off the rails on this thing.

Published a book in June 2020 titled "Corona, False Alarm?"

I think that should tell you all you need to know.



stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51083 on: Today at 07:42:16 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:06:15 PM
Has anyone heard of a professor called Sucharit Bachti? I'm asking this in here and not the conspiracy thread because he's had a lot to say about the virus and other things related to it and seems to be highly esteemed in his field. I can't find much information about him, but just curious to know if he's just another mouthpiece to add to the collection of so called "experts" that have went off the rails on this thing.

He's talking loads of horseshit about the virus and the pandemic. As he's German, his claims have been debunked shitloads of times by various German debunking-sites and media outlets. His former University has distanced itself from him and his Covid-19-claims. He does use facts sometimes, but then puts them together with speculation or misinformation. For example, he has claimed last year, that there will be no second wave. We all know how that turned out.

As far as his CV is concerned, he clearly is a highly decorated expert in his field. Then again, it seems like he has massively lost the plot. And as has been pointed out by a German-speaking science blogger, Bhakdi has never done any research on viruses. I'd stay away from him and wouldn't take him seriously.
TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51084 on: Today at 07:46:50 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:42:16 PM
He's talking loads of horseshit about the virus and the pandemic. As he's German, his claims have been debunked shitloads of times by various German debunking-sites and media outlets. His former University has distanced itself from him and his Covid-19-claims. He does use facts sometimes, but then puts them together with speculation or misinformation. For example, he has claimed last year, that there will be no second wave. We all know how that turned out.

As far as his CV is concerned, he clearly is a highly decorated expert in his field. Then again, it seems like he has massively lost the plot. And as has been pointed out by a German-speaking science blogger, Bhakdi has never done any research on viruses. I'd stay away from him and wouldn't take him seriously.

Dont pretend to know anything about him but sounds similar to Ivor Cummings and his ilk.
Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51085 on: Today at 07:54:47 PM
Someone joined on here last year to send out that chap's video effectively saying coronavirus was a hoax and you didn't need a vaccine etc. Last I recall his name popping up was in a group of scientists whose work regularly finds that lockdowns don't work and coronavirus isn't really too bad and get fact checked for the errors they make in their data by postgrad students with time on their hands on social media. Popular in all the places you'd expect it to be popular.



Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51086 on: Today at 08:14:18 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:42:16 PM
He's talking loads of horseshit about the virus and the pandemic. As he's German, his claims have been debunked shitloads of times by various German debunking-sites and media outlets. His former University has distanced itself from him and his Covid-19-claims. He does use facts sometimes, but then puts them together with speculation or misinformation. For example, he has claimed last year, that there will be no second wave. We all know how that turned out.

As far as his CV is concerned, he clearly is a highly decorated expert in his field. Then again, it seems like he has massively lost the plot. And as has been pointed out by a German-speaking science blogger, Bhakdi has never done any research on viruses. I'd stay away from him and wouldn't take him seriously.
Yeah, thanks for that. I never for a second took him seriously, despite his vocations. He just seems to be a citation for deniers and anti-vaxxers alike. I saw one pull a video of his up the other night and did a quick Google to see who he was and was surprised to see a man of his qualifications spout so much dangerous rhetoric. You'd think he'd know better.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51087 on: Today at 08:14:44 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:46:50 PM
Dont pretend to know anything about him but sounds similar to Ivor Cummings and his ilk.

Those were the days when the 'Fat Emperor' was the fount of all knowledge. ;D
Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51088 on: Today at 08:17:56 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:46:50 PM
Dont pretend to know anything about him but sounds similar to Ivor Cummings and his ilk.
Sort of, but not really. He - on first glance anyway - seems to be the real deal when it comes to his field. Highly regarded and known. He should maybe have studied on how to conduct yourself when a full blown pandemic comes around, which has obviously only happened once in his lifetime and everyone else's.
Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51089 on: Today at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:49:48 PM
That certainly would seem supported where I am, at least if split more narrowly by postcode. So the more affluent centre is all working at home and few cases whereas to the north and south of that it gets a bit hairier in communities where you'd find essential workers and those working in eg retail. Definitely a split there between areas well below English average and those well over and then those some more again over that.
All districts in LCR seem to be on a steady downward trend in cases now, which is good to see - but, how come Kirkby remains stubbornly high.......case rate over 760 there in 7 days up to 12 Feb ? I know it's fairly high close by in Fazakerley too, where the hospital is - could that have something to do with it ?
Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51090 on: Today at 09:07:38 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:39:02 PM
All districts in LCR seem to be on a steady downward trend in cases now, which is good to see - but, how come Kirkby remains stubbornly high.......case rate over 760 there in 7 days up to 12 Feb ? I know it's fairly high close by in Fazakerley too, where the hospital is - could that have something to do with it ?

Dunno for specific areas. Burnham was suggesting today that the local belief for NW as a whole (esp. parts of Liverpool and Bury)  and across into parts of Yorkshire was that the slight tick up might be the transmissibility of new strains starting to show through and they were investigating that.

I know just generally that in Greater Manchester the suggestion from local public health, and through to local politicians from Burnham down, is there's parts where the virus has become endemic, so it's just going to get passed round at a steady rate, as a result of factors combining in those areas. It's not taking off but it's also not particularly declining. Whether that's a result of housing, occupations, and even just general poverty all in combination. And it's been like that for maybe a year now. Burnham was targeting certain employers again today for being less than helpful in stopping it spreading in workplaces and the obvious problems with central government having a scheme for isolating which rejects a half and more of people who even apply for help with it.


