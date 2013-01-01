All districts in LCR seem to be on a steady downward trend in cases now, which is good to see - but, how come Kirkby remains stubbornly high.......case rate over 760 there in 7 days up to 12 Feb ? I know it's fairly high close by in Fazakerley too, where the hospital is - could that have something to do with it ?



Dunno for specific areas. Burnham was suggesting today that the local belief for NW as a whole (esp. parts of Liverpool and Bury) and across into parts of Yorkshire was that the slight tick up might be the transmissibility of new strains starting to show through and they were investigating that.I know just generally that in Greater Manchester the suggestion from local public health, and through to local politicians from Burnham down, is there's parts where the virus has become endemic, so it's just going to get passed round at a steady rate, as a result of factors combining in those areas. It's not taking off but it's also not particularly declining. Whether that's a result of housing, occupations, and even just general poverty all in combination. And it's been like that for maybe a year now. Burnham was targeting certain employers again today for being less than helpful in stopping it spreading in workplaces and the obvious problems with central government having a scheme for isolating which rejects a half and more of people who even apply for help with it.