Has anyone heard of a professor called Sucharit Bachti? I'm asking this in here and not the conspiracy thread because he's had a lot to say about the virus and other things related to it and seems to be highly esteemed in his field. I can't find much information about him, but just curious to know if he's just another mouthpiece to add to the collection of so called "experts" that have went off the rails on this thing.
He's talking loads of horseshit about the virus and the pandemic. As he's German, his claims have been debunked shitloads of times by various German debunking-sites and media outlets. His former University has distanced itself from him and his Covid-19-claims. He does use facts sometimes, but then puts them together with speculation or misinformation. For example, he has claimed last year, that there will be no second wave. We all know how that turned out.
As far as his CV is concerned, he clearly is a highly decorated expert in his field. Then again, it seems like he has massively lost the plot. And as has been pointed out by a German-speaking science blogger, Bhakdi has never done any research on viruses. I'd stay away from him and wouldn't take him seriously.