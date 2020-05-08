Shops can open 24 hours a day but pubs are fucked





Fuck off.



And kids can go and visit Santa. There's no pub on earth that can match the crowding and through-flow of thousands of kids queuing up to see Santa!I know this government always "follow the science" - Johnson said so - but I'm struggling to get my head around the scientists recommending the ruination of many businesses and the invitation of a third wave just so we can crack on with Christmas and pretend everything is normal.My two are at the age where they're well into the Santa thing but I'm going to be Scrooge on this one and keep them home.