No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42400 on: Today at 09:59:11 AM »
One of the broadsheets is saying the tentative vaccination roadmap will see 65s-70 getting the vaccine in mid January (after the eldest sections), and then the rest of the population from late Jan onwards. Can't find it now. They must be very sure of their being approved.
Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42401 on: Today at 10:01:48 AM »
The army have rocked up at Ashton Gate this morning, local press are saying it's to prepare a mass vaccination centre.
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42402 on: Today at 10:33:16 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:17:49 AM
While you had a very small minority ignoring it from the outset due to selfishness and the nuts that just think it is all a conspiracy, the vast majority of the UK were doing their part, sticking to the lockdown rules for a long time.

However, the government steadily chipped away at that support, focusing on covering up their own errors, such as prematurely easing restrictions to cover for the barnard castle eyetest, or making changes simply for the sake of being seen to be doing something when all that actually did was confuse people of what the current rules might be at that time.

The government made a lot of monumental fuck ups and have blurred the lines between politics and science, but there are plenty educated enough people out there that are taking the piss. They also need to be shamed.


Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42403 on: Today at 10:57:21 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:41:47 PM
Just came across this interesting "mask" type invention. Pretty cool, although not $275 cool.

http://covidisor.com/store/the-covidisor/
That's just lovely. Though, not so lovely if you have sneezing attack! ;D
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42404 on: Today at 11:00:39 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:33:48 AM
Every death is a failure of leadership.

There’s a clear path out of it, full lock down, 6 weeks. Pause rent and mortgages, install a UBI for 3 months.

Every other response is saying money over people, ironically costing more money.
I argued for the same thing back in March/April. But now that vaccines are on the horizon, I think there is zero chance of anything like this happening (even if still a useful approach).
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42405 on: Today at 11:05:39 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:44:49 AM
Sometime Actor and poshboy Lawrence Fox is in need of some mental health intervention.
Boasting about breaking social distancing rules, and when challenged by frontline doctors over such antics, tells them the NHS is not important to him, but he will fund it for now.
The guy is clearly struggling with being a human being.
Perhaps we need a new phrase to describe Fox and people like him: Human Ain'tTM
Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42406 on: Today at 11:09:10 AM »
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42407 on: Today at 11:39:28 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:09:10 AM
Bloody experts....

https://twitter.com/Scientists4EU/status/1333363786011426819

Just looked that up, would you be surprised to find out that she didn't back down after that and continued arguing?
Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42408 on: Today at 12:03:00 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:39:28 AM
Just looked that up, would you be surprised to find out that she didn't back down after that and continued arguing?
One of those absurd people who thinks the whole think is a fraud...

Weird, so weird




The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42409 on: Today at 12:20:50 PM »
Moderna applying for emergency use in US that good news for all (eventually?)
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42410 on: Today at 12:32:23 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:20:50 PM
Moderna applying for emergency use in US that good news for all (eventually?)

Yeah confirmed 95% effective. Zero in vaccine group got serious illness
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42411 on: Today at 12:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:09:10 AM
Bloody experts....




https://twitter.com/Scientists4EU/status/1333363786011426819

 :lmao

Looking at her twatter she has well and truly partaken of the coolaid.
No amount of "experts" with their qualifications will convince her that the stuff she has watched on Facebook and you tube is in reality shite.
Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42412 on: Today at 01:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:05:39 AM
Perhaps we need a new phrase to describe Fox and people like him: Human Ain'tTM

Why try and reinvent the wheel when the word c*nt still exists?  ;D
Open the fucking pubs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42413 on: Today at 01:19:52 PM »
Shops can open 24 hours a day but pubs are fucked


Fuck off.



west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42414 on: Today at 01:23:36 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:20:50 PM
Moderna applying for emergency use in US that good news for all (eventually?)

They have applied in the US and Europe from what I read, but the US has priority over orders and we wont be getting anything until March.
Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42415 on: Today at 01:23:47 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:33:48 AM
Every death is a failure of leadership.

Theres a clear path out of it, full lock down, 6 weeks. Pause rent and mortgages, install a UBI for 3 months.

Every other response is saying money over people, ironically costing more money.

All of this. But although I could see it happen in more enlightened parts of the world, could never see it happen here.

The Taxavoiders Alliance would be up in arms.






thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42416 on: Today at 01:28:09 PM »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs on Today at 01:19:52 PM
Shops can open 24 hours a day but pubs are fucked


Fuck off.
And kids can go and visit Santa.  There's no pub on earth that can match the crowding and through-flow of thousands of kids queuing up to see Santa!

I know this government always "follow the science" - Johnson said so - but I'm struggling to get my head around the scientists recommending the ruination of many businesses and the invitation of a third wave just so we can crack on with Christmas and pretend everything is normal.

My two are at the age where they're well into the Santa thing but I'm going to be Scrooge on this one and keep them home.
Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42417 on: Today at 01:43:44 PM »


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42418 on: Today at 01:47:04 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:09:10 AM
Bloody experts....

That made me laugh on a grim day.

As for Fox and his posh chums, presuming someone will have to die because of their rule-breaking hug-fest of a Sunday lunch, let's just hope it's one of them.

