Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1273083 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42360 on: November 28, 2020, 07:16:28 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 28, 2020, 07:02:59 PM
My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.

Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?

Weve had 5 tests (symptomatic) between myself and my gf. Most of the time its been 48 hours, but 2 of them were around 72hrs.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42361 on: November 28, 2020, 07:18:43 PM »
Majority coming back within 24 hours now
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42362 on: November 28, 2020, 07:20:29 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 28, 2020, 07:02:59 PM
My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.

Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?
Tests I did had to be posted (an omnishambles of an experience all round, but that's a different story) and they got to the destination on the same day. Result came through the next day.
Online Jshooters

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42363 on: Yesterday at 12:05:07 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 28, 2020, 09:24:05 AM
Spoke to my Sister this morning, my Niece has picked this shite up.  She got sent home on Wednesday as her friend had it, she had a test Thursday, results Friday.  She's only ten so shouldn't have major symptoms, she has had a headache and felt lethargic since Wednesday afternoon but it seems to subsided now.  The thing that confuses me (well one of them) is the advice was for her sister to go to school as normal until the test results came back or she developed symptoms.  The two are close so shes extremely likely to have it.  Seems kafkaesque to me.  My sister kept her off anyway.

The instructions are very clear. If someone in a household displays any of 3 symptoms;

High temperature
Continuous cough
Loss of taste or smell

The entire household should isolate until a test comes back negative
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42364 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 AM »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 12:05:07 AM
The instructions are very clear. If someone in a household displays any of 3 symptoms;

High temperature
Continuous cough
Loss of taste or smell

The entire household should isolate until a test comes back negative
She had none of those symptoms.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42365 on: Yesterday at 08:07:29 AM »
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42366 on: Yesterday at 09:02:34 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:07:29 AM
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.

Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42367 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 AM »
You know it works, you dont know the others do.....
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42368 on: Yesterday at 09:34:31 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:07:29 AM
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.

Thats the one that has worked well hasnt it with zero questions? Buy as many as we can.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42369 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:34:31 AM
Thats the one that has worked well hasnt it with zero questions? Buy as many as we can.
Zero questions?

Well weve seen pretty much zero data...
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42370 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 AM »
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42371 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:02:34 AM
Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.

I know, its just if the government is as confident in the Oxford vaccine as its making out you have to wonder why we need to keep on buying more vaccines? Between Pfizer and Oxford (both of which the MHRA are now evaluating, no mention they are looking at the Moderna one yet) we already have enough vaccine to vaccinate every person in the country comfortably.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42372 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:45:02 AM
Zero questions?

Well weve seen pretty much zero data...

Well yeah fair enough. From someone who knows close to nothing about this it does seem we are closer to rolling this one out than the oxford one.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42373 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:00:11 AM
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back

Spring time.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42374 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:00:11 AM
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back

Tidbits of information are pointing to the first roll out of the Pfizer vaccines to some health professionals some time in December/early January.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42375 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 AM »
Just looking through our purchased vaccines, I suppose we could potentially get some news on Janssen/J&J and also Novavax earlyish next year, with both being in Phase 3 now
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42376 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:55:44 AM
She had none of those symptoms.

Doesnt matter.

If youre in a household with someone who has tested positive the rules are that you isolate for 14 days regardless of if you have symptoms or not.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42377 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:05:17 AM
Doesnt matter.

If youre in a household with someone who has tested positive the rules are that you isolate for 14 days regardless of if you have symptoms or not.
if she hasnt been tested then that wouldnt be the case.

She should get tested even without the three symptoms.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42378 on: Yesterday at 11:20:25 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:02:54 AM
I know, its just if the government is as confident in the Oxford vaccine as its making out you have to wonder why we need to keep on buying more vaccines? Between Pfizer and Oxford (both of which the MHRA are now evaluating, no mention they are looking at the Moderna one yet) we already have enough vaccine to vaccinate every person in the country comfortably.

It will be about delivery times. If Moderna have estimated delivery of those 2 million soon then it makes sense to buy them. What can make the biggest difference now is a constant supply of approved vaccine with no gaps in waiting for supply.

Of course we have more doses than required if they all get delivered at the same time, but they wont. A constant supply of a working vaccine from January is whats crucial now - use them as they come in and have no periods of time where your waiting on the next batch to be supplied. Overspending to hit your vaccination targets weeks or months earlier than waiting on delivery of doses could make a huge difference both in lives and economy.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42379 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:20:25 AM
It will be about delivery times. If Moderna have estimated delivery of those 2 million soon then it makes sense to buy them. What can make the biggest difference now is a constant supply of approved vaccine with no gaps in waiting for supply.

Of course we have more doses than required if they all get delivered at the same time, but they wont. A constant supply of a working vaccine from January is whats crucial now - use them as they come in and have no periods of time where your waiting on the next batch to be supplied. Overspending to hit your vaccination targets weeks or months earlier than waiting on delivery of doses could make a huge difference both in lives and economy.
Quite right.

Spend a few billion extra.  If we get out of this hell early it will pay back many times over.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42380 on: Yesterday at 12:09:51 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:33:37 AM
Just looking through our purchased vaccines, I suppose we could potentially get some news on Janssen/J&J and also Novavax earlyish next year, with both being in Phase 3 now

Janssen and Novavac have just started Phase 3 in the last week or two I believe so I would assume those trials would be completed in about April or May based on how long the others took.

Online Machae

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42381 on: Yesterday at 12:43:49 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:35:28 AM
Quite right.

Spend a few billion extra.  If we get out of this hell early it will pay back many times over.

This is the thing, if the Government and public had approached this pandemic in the right way, earlier on, we wouldnt be in the situation we find ourselves in now. It could have been much cheaper, shorter and far less painful
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42382 on: Yesterday at 12:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:43:49 PM
This is the thing, if the Government and public had approached this pandemic in the right way, earlier on, we wouldnt be in the situation we find ourselves in now. It could have been much cheaper, shorter and far less painful
Act early, act hard, pay a lower price...

Sadly we just ignored what we could see before our eyes in Italy and Spain.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42383 on: Yesterday at 12:59:10 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:51 PM
Janssen and Novavac have just started Phase 3 in the last week or two I believe so I would assume those trials would be completed in about April or May based on how long the others took.



I think the Janssen one outside the UK started a little earlier, they are doing one set based on one dose of the vaccine and then also one based on 2 doses which I think is the one that has only just started
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42384 on: Yesterday at 04:07:09 PM »
Today's UK numbers

Cases 12,155 (prior week 18,662)
Deaths 215 (prior week 398)



Deaths by day

Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42385 on: Yesterday at 05:44:44 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:43:49 PM
This is the thing, if the Government and public had approached this pandemic in the right way, earlier on, we wouldnt be in the situation we find ourselves in now. It could have been much cheaper, shorter and far less painful

I dont think you can blame the public that much, theres 65 million people in the country, your going to get some idiots in that, some people who just dont understand whats going on and some people who understand what they should be doing but for whatever reason they cant, and while democracy pisses me off every few years when people inexplicably vote Tory this country it also means people dont live in fear of the state or are used to an authoritarian government. Thats not unique to this country either dont forget, its probably one of the reasons Western democracies have done so badly in dealing with the pandemic.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42386 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:44:44 PM
I dont think you can blame the public that much, theres 65 million people in the country, your going to get some idiots in that, some people who just dont understand whats going on and some people who understand what they should be doing but for whatever reason they cant, and while democracy pisses me off every few years when people inexplicably vote Tory this country it also means people dont live in fear of the state or are used to an authoritarian government. Thats not unique to this country either dont forget, its probably one of the reasons Western democracies have done so badly in dealing with the pandemic.

I'd agree, although there are a significant enough amount of knobheads out there that are wilfully ignoring all rules which should be attributed some blame.

Genuinely think 'pandemic preparation' should be something we should be teaching in schools.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42387 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 28, 2020, 07:02:59 PM
My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.

Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?

Results back bang in 24 hours, pretty faultless. Tested negative so my kids are delighted to be told theyre heading back to school tomorrow. :D
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42388 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:15:39 PM
Results back bang in 24 hours, pretty faultless. Tested negative so my kids are delighted to be told theyre heading back to school tomorrow. :D

relieved for you and the missus, enjoy gently mocking the young ones...
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42389 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:03:03 PM
I'd agree, although there are a significant enough amount of knobheads out there that are wilfully ignoring all rules which should be attributed some blame.

Genuinely think 'pandemic preparation' should be something we should be teaching in schools.

Not sure i think pandemic preparations with kids will make that much of a difference or what it would even look like, but the state should certainly be running drills in hospitals, stockpiling PPE, going through scenarios and war games and actually acting on the findings and reviews going forward.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42390 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 PM »
Just came across this interesting "mask" type invention. Pretty cool, although not $275 cool.

http://covidisor.com/store/the-covidisor/
Online Skeeve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42391 on: Today at 12:10:04 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:02:54 AM
I know, its just if the government is as confident in the Oxford vaccine as its making out you have to wonder why we need to keep on buying more vaccines? Between Pfizer and Oxford (both of which the MHRA are now evaluating, no mention they are looking at the Moderna one yet) we already have enough vaccine to vaccinate every person in the country comfortably.

There's going to be high levels of demand for all of them, it seems only sensible to spread the UK's orders across all the possible options to minimise the chances of delays from any one of them slowing up the vaccination program.
Online Machae

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42392 on: Today at 12:10:18 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:44:44 PM
I dont think you can blame the public that much, theres 65 million people in the country, your going to get some idiots in that, some people who just dont understand whats going on and some people who understand what they should be doing but for whatever reason they cant, and while democracy pisses me off every few years when people inexplicably vote Tory this country it also means people dont live in fear of the state or are used to an authoritarian government. Thats not unique to this country either dont forget, its probably one of the reasons Western democracies have done so badly in dealing with the pandemic.

Originally when I was writing that, i was going to make a point of saying that it's only a small percentage of people disregarding the rules, however for the 2nd lockdown, theres an obvious difference and for me at least, just seems like it hasnt really been well adhered too. It's probably because the 2nd one is slightly different whereby a lot of services, including education has continued.

Its lucky that there will soon be a vaccine, because a 3rd lockdown would be a disaster. I guess what I was trying to say, in response to Tepids post, is that it was so important to get the first one right and although painful, could've saved a lot of hardship further down the line
