Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.



I know, its just if the government is as confident in the Oxford vaccine as its making out you have to wonder why we need to keep on buying more vaccines? Between Pfizer and Oxford (both of which the MHRA are now evaluating, no mention they are looking at the Moderna one yet) we already have enough vaccine to vaccinate every person in the country comfortably.