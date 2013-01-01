My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour. Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?
Spoke to my Sister this morning, my Niece has picked this shite up. She got sent home on Wednesday as her friend had it, she had a test Thursday, results Friday. She's only ten so shouldn't have major symptoms, she has had a headache and felt lethargic since Wednesday afternoon but it seems to subsided now. The thing that confuses me (well one of them) is the advice was for her sister to go to school as normal until the test results came back or she developed symptoms. The two are close so shes extremely likely to have it. Seems kafkaesque to me. My sister kept her off anyway.
The instructions are very clear. If someone in a household displays any of 3 symptoms;High temperatureContinuous coughLoss of taste or smell The entire household should isolate until a test comes back negative
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.
Thats the one that has worked well hasnt it with zero questions? Buy as many as we can.
Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.
Zero questions?Well weve seen pretty much zero data...
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]