Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1271739 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42360 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:02:59 PM
My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.

Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?

Weve had 5 tests (symptomatic) between myself and my gf. Most of the time its been 48 hours, but 2 of them were around 72hrs.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42361 on: Yesterday at 07:18:43 PM »
Majority coming back within 24 hours now
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42362 on: Yesterday at 07:20:29 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:02:59 PM
My wifes just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.

Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?
Tests I did had to be posted (an omnishambles of an experience all round, but that's a different story) and they got to the destination on the same day. Result came through the next day.
Offline Jshooters

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42363 on: Today at 12:05:07 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:24:05 AM
Spoke to my Sister this morning, my Niece has picked this shite up.  She got sent home on Wednesday as her friend had it, she had a test Thursday, results Friday.  She's only ten so shouldn't have major symptoms, she has had a headache and felt lethargic since Wednesday afternoon but it seems to subsided now.  The thing that confuses me (well one of them) is the advice was for her sister to go to school as normal until the test results came back or she developed symptoms.  The two are close so shes extremely likely to have it.  Seems kafkaesque to me.  My sister kept her off anyway.

The instructions are very clear. If someone in a household displays any of 3 symptoms;

High temperature
Continuous cough
Loss of taste or smell

The entire household should isolate until a test comes back negative
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42364 on: Today at 06:55:44 AM »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:05:07 AM
The instructions are very clear. If someone in a household displays any of 3 symptoms;

High temperature
Continuous cough
Loss of taste or smell

The entire household should isolate until a test comes back negative
She had none of those symptoms.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42365 on: Today at 08:07:29 AM »
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42366 on: Today at 09:02:34 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:07:29 AM
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.

Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42367 on: Today at 09:32:00 AM »
You know it works, you dont know the others do.....
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42368 on: Today at 09:34:31 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:07:29 AM
UK has bought another 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which seems a strange decision.

Thats the one that has worked well hasnt it with zero questions? Buy as many as we can.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42369 on: Today at 09:45:02 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:34:31 AM
Thats the one that has worked well hasnt it with zero questions? Buy as many as we can.
Zero questions?

Well weve seen pretty much zero data...
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42370 on: Today at 10:00:11 AM »
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42371 on: Today at 10:02:54 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:34 AM
Trying to cover as many bases as possible Id guess, in that its unknown at this point which vaccine will secure regulatory approval first.

I know, its just if the government is as confident in the Oxford vaccine as its making out you have to wonder why we need to keep on buying more vaccines? Between Pfizer and Oxford (both of which the MHRA are now evaluating, no mention they are looking at the Moderna one yet) we already have enough vaccine to vaccinate every person in the country comfortably.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42372 on: Today at 10:03:24 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:45:02 AM
Zero questions?

Well weve seen pretty much zero data...

Well yeah fair enough. From someone who knows close to nothing about this it does seem we are closer to rolling this one out than the oxford one.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42373 on: Today at 10:03:30 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:00:11 AM
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back

Spring time.
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42374 on: Today at 10:24:45 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:00:11 AM
Any information on how quickly we receive the Moderna doses?

I am guessing at this stage speed of access to vaccines is probably the main issue, AZ's speed of delivery is certainly looking slower than was being pitched a few months back

Tidbits of information are pointing to the first roll out of the Pfizer vaccines to some health professionals some time in December/early January.
