My wife’s just gone for a test. Had a cold the last day or so, but nothing more. Temperature gone up to 37.8. Booked a test online and was in the test centre within half an hour.



Isolation for us til the results come through, anyone know how long it normally takes?



Tests I did had to be posted (an omnishambles of an experience all round, but that's a different story) and they got to the destination on the same day. Result came through the next day.